UP ECCE Educator Salary 2025: Check In-Hand Pay Scale, Job Profile, Contract Period, Perks and Allowances

UP ECCE Educator Salary 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Government has notified 8800 vacancies for ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education) Educators for Anganwadi centres/Balvatikas located in the primary and composite schools. The selection will be made on a merit basis and certificate verifications. Appointed candidates will be posted in any of the 8800 schools with a co-located Anganwadi centres located in 75 districts. The appointment will be contractual basis, and the selected candidates will receive remuneration of Rs 10313 per month, along with a few benefits applicable to the post. Continue reading to learn more about the UP ECCE Educator salary and job profile on this page.

UP ECCE Educator Salary 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Government has released the salary and job requirement details in the official notification. Interested candidates should read the advertisement carefully and confirm their eligibility prior to applying for this post. Eligibility requires candidates to be a graduate in home science with 50% marks and must not be over 40 years of age. Along with this, candidates must also check the ECCE job requirements to understand whether the responsibilities align with their career goals to make an informed decision. Therefore, candidates must consider all the factors related to salary, eligibility, job profile, and other key factors before applying for this designation. To help, we have compiled information about UP ECCE Educator salary, including monthly pay, benefits, contract period, job profile, etc.