UP ECCE Educator Salary 2025: Check In-Hand Pay Scale, Job Profile, Contract Period, Perks and Allowances

UP ECCE Educator Salary 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Government has notified 8800 vacancies for ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education) Educators for Anganwadi centres/Balvatikas located in the primary and composite schools. The selection will be made on a merit basis and certificate verifications. Appointed candidates will be posted in any of the 8800 schools with a co-located Anganwadi centres located in 75 districts. The appointment will be contractual basis, and the selected candidates will receive remuneration of Rs 10313 per month, along with a few benefits applicable to the post. Continue reading to learn more about the UP ECCE Educator salary and job profile on this page.
UP ECCE Educator Salary 2025
The Uttar Pradesh Government has released the salary and job requirement details in the official notification. Interested candidates should read the advertisement carefully and confirm their eligibility prior to applying for this post. Eligibility requires candidates to be a graduate in home science with 50% marks and must not be over 40 years of age. Along with this, candidates must also check the ECCE job requirements to understand whether the responsibilities align with their career goals to make an informed decision. Therefore, candidates must consider all the factors related to salary, eligibility, job profile, and other key factors before applying for this designation. To help, we have compiled information about UP ECCE Educator salary, including monthly pay, benefits, contract period, job profile, etc.
|Particulars
|Details
|Recruiting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Government
|Post Name
|
ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education) Educator
|Total Vacancies
|8800
|Place of Posting
|
Anganwadi Centres/Balvatikas in Primary & Composite Schools (75 districts)
|Mode of Selection
|
Merit Basis & Certificate Verification
|Type of Appointment
|
Contractual Basis
|Monthly Salary
|Rs 10,313
|Additional Benefits
|
Limited allowances/benefits as per norms
|Educational Qualification
|
Graduate in Home Science with minimum 50% marks
|Age Limit
|
Maximum 40 years
UP ECCE Educator Salary Per Month
The UP ECCE Educator post is a promising opportunity for all those aspirants seeking a respectable and fulfilling job. It attracts a huge number of candidates who wish to build a meaningful career while contributing to early childhood education. The salary of the ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education) Educators will be Rs 10313 per month. Along with a fixed salary, the appointed candidates will also get benefits like PF and ESI.
What is the monthly salary of UP ECCE Educator?
The monthly salary of ECCE Educator, hired on contractual basis, is Rs 10313.
UP ECCE Educator Contract Period
Candidates applying for the UP ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education) Educators post should know that it is a contractual position (through outsourcing). Having this knowledge will help them avoid confusion or any kind of disappointment after the appointment. As per the official notification, the UP ECCE Educator contract period will be for a maximum of 11 months.
UP ECCE Educator Job Profile: What are the roles & responsibilities of ECCE Educator?
Along with the UP ECCE Educator salary, the recruiting authorities have also announced the job requirements in the official advertisement. The ECCE educators are primarily responsible for providing education to children in the age group of 3 to 6 years in Anganwadi centres/Balvatikas located in the primary and composite schools.
-
Equipping children in the age group of 3 to 6 years with the required skills for formal education.
-
Build a safe and caring environment where children in the age group of 3 to 6 years grow in all areas, including physical, mental, emotional, academic, and social skills. They are required to assist Anganwadi workers in achieving the same goal.
-
To ensure attainment of the learning levels outlined under NIPUN Bharat Mission, with special emphasis on children in the age group of 5 to 6 years.
-
Conducting activities associated with colours, shapes, sounds, objects, environment, such as trees, plants, birds, animals, for the cognitive development of children.
-
Anganwadi workers have to work by formulating a plan for other activities related to children, such as games, drama, picnics, field trips, music, hard work, etc.
