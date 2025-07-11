Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

UP ECCE Educator Vacancy 2025: District-wise Vacancy and Eligibility to Apply Online

UP ECCE Educator Vacancy 2025: The UP Government has announced 8,800 contractual posts for ECCE Educators (Early Childhood Care & Education) under the Bal Vatika/Anganwadi programme. Candidates may apply online via the SEWAYOJAN portal. Know more details about the UP ECCE Educator vacancy in this article.

Upasna Choudhary
ByUpasna Choudhary
Jul 17, 2025, 11:00 IST
UP ECCE Educator Vacancy 2025
UP ECCE Educator Vacancy 2025

UP ECCE Educator Vacancy 2025: The UP Government has released 8,800 vacancies for the ECCE Educators. The recruitment targets pre-primary teaching in primary and composite schools across 75 districts There will be no written exam—selection is based on merit and document verification. The recruitment is on contractual basis for 11 months

UP ECCE Educator Vacancy 2025: Overview

Uttar Pradesh’s Basic Education Department is recruiting for 8,800 ECCE Educator posts. Educators will be placed in Anganwadi-located Bal Vatika/pre-primary classrooms, under a contract for 11 months, with potential renewal based on performance.

Particular

Details

Recruiting Body

UP Basic Education Department

Post Name

ECCE Educator (Bal Vatika / Anganwadi)

Number of Vacancies

8,800

Contract Period

Up to 11 months

Monthly Honorarium

₹10,313

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Merit (academic + diploma), document verification

Official Website

sewayojan.up.nic.in

UP ECCE Educator Vacancy 2025: District-Wise

The vacancies are distributed across 75 districts. These positions will be filled per district; many districts have already opened applications. Check below for the district-wise distribution of the vacancy.

ECCE EDUCATO VACANCY

SR. No.

District Name

No. of Vacancy

1.

Agra

160

2.

Aligarh

130

3.

Ambedkar Nagar

90

4.

Amethi

130

5.

Amroha

70

6.

Auraiya

80

7.

Azamgarh

220

8.

Baghpat

60

9.

Bahraich

140

10.

Ballia

180

11.

Balrampur

100

12.

Banda

90

13.

Barabanki

160

14.

Bareilly

160

15.

Basti

150

16.

Bhadohi

70

17.

Bijnor

120

18.

Budaun

160

19.

Bulandshahr

160

20.

Chandauli

90

21.

Chitrakoot

60

22.

Deoria

170

23.

Etah

90

24.

Etawah

90

25.

Faizabad

120

26.

Farrukhabad

80

27.

Fatehpur

140

28.

Firozabad

100

29.

Gautam Buddha Nagar

40

30.

Ghaziabad

50

31.

Ghazipur

170

32.

Gonda

170

33.

Gorakhpur

210

34.

Hamirpur

80

35.

Hapur (Panchsheel Nagar)

40

36.

Hardoi

210

37.

Hathras

80

38.

Jalaun

90

39.

Jaunpur

220

40.

Jhansi

90

41

Kannauj

90

42.

Kanpur Dehat

110

43.

Kanpur Nagar

100

44.

Kasganj

70

45.

Kaushambi

80

46.

Kushinagar

150

47.

Lakhimpur Kheri

160

48.

Lalitpur

70

49.

Lucknow

90

50.

Mharajganj

130

51.

Mahoba

50

52.

Mainpuri

100

53.

Mathura

110

54.

Mau

100

55.

Meerut

140

56.

Mirzapur

140

57.

Moradabad

90

58.

Muzzafarnagar

100

59.

Pilibhit

70

60.

Pratapgarh

180

61.

Prayagraj

210

62.

Rae Bareli

210

63.

Rampur

70

64.

Saharanpur

120

65.

Sambhal (Bhim Nagar)

80

66.

Sant Kabir Nagar

100

67.

Shahjahanpur

160

68.

Shamli (Prabush Nagar)

40

69.

Shrawasti

60

70.

Siddharthnagar

140

71.

Sitapur

200

72.

Sonabhadra

80

73.

Sultanpur

130

74.

Unnao

160

75.

Varanasi

90

Grand Total

8800

Eligibility Criteria for UP ECCE Educator

Those who wish to apply for UP ECCE Educator 2025 must meet the following eligibility criteria which include the educational qualifications and age limit.

Criteria

Requirement

Education

Bachelor’s in Home Science with ≥50% marks / 2‑year NTT / DPSE diploma

Age Limit

  • 18–40 years (as on July 1, 2024)

  • Relaxations: OBC +3 yrs, SC/ST +5 yrs

Selection Process for UP ECCE Educator

The selection procedure includes the merit list and document verification. There is no written exam involved in the selection process of ECCE educators.

  • Merit List: Based on average percentage of graduation and diploma scores.

  • Tie‑breaking: Older candidate wins; if ages match, alphabetic order of name is used.

  • Verification: Documents (degree, diploma, caste, PRC, etc.) will be scrutinized by a district-level committee chaired by the District Magistrate.

  • No exam or interview involved.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

FAQs

  • What salary do ECCE Educators receive in UP?
    +
    ₹10,313 per month (including benefits like PF, ESI).
  • Is there a written exam?
    +
    No. Selection is purely based on educational merit and document verification.
  • How many ECCE Educator positions are available in UP 2025?
    +
    A total of 8,800 contractual vacancies have been announced. 

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News