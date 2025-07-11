UP ECCE Educator Vacancy 2025: District-wise Vacancy and Eligibility to Apply Online

UP ECCE Educator Vacancy 2025: The UP Government has released 8,800 vacancies for the ECCE Educators. The recruitment targets pre-primary teaching in primary and composite schools across 75 districts There will be no written exam—selection is based on merit and document verification. The recruitment is on contractual basis for 11 months

UP ECCE Educator Vacancy 2025: Overview

Uttar Pradesh’s Basic Education Department is recruiting for 8,800 ECCE Educator posts. Educators will be placed in Anganwadi-located Bal Vatika/pre-primary classrooms, under a contract for 11 months, with potential renewal based on performance.