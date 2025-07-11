UP ECCE Educator Vacancy 2025: District-wise Vacancy and Eligibility to Apply Online

UP ECCE Educator Vacancy 2025: The UP Government has released 8,800 vacancies for the ECCE Educators. The recruitment targets pre-primary teaching in primary and composite schools across 75 districts There will be no written exam—selection is based on merit and document verification. The recruitment is on contractual basis for 11 months
UP ECCE Educator Vacancy 2025: Overview
Uttar Pradesh’s Basic Education Department is recruiting for 8,800 ECCE Educator posts. Educators will be placed in Anganwadi-located Bal Vatika/pre-primary classrooms, under a contract for 11 months, with potential renewal based on performance.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Recruiting Body
|
UP Basic Education Department
|
Post Name
|
ECCE Educator (Bal Vatika / Anganwadi)
|
Number of Vacancies
|
8,800
|
Contract Period
|
Up to 11 months
|
Monthly Honorarium
|
₹10,313
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Merit (academic + diploma), document verification
|
Official Website
|
sewayojan.up.nic.in
UP ECCE Educator Vacancy 2025: District-Wise
The vacancies are distributed across 75 districts. These positions will be filled per district; many districts have already opened applications. Check below for the district-wise distribution of the vacancy.
|
ECCE EDUCATO VACANCY
|
SR. No.
|
District Name
|
No. of Vacancy
|
1.
|
Agra
|
160
|
2.
|
Aligarh
|
130
|
3.
|
Ambedkar Nagar
|
90
|
4.
|
Amethi
|
130
|
5.
|
Amroha
|
70
|
6.
|
Auraiya
|
80
|
7.
|
Azamgarh
|
220
|
8.
|
Baghpat
|
60
|
9.
|
Bahraich
|
140
|
10.
|
Ballia
|
180
|
11.
|
Balrampur
|
100
|
12.
|
Banda
|
90
|
13.
|
Barabanki
|
160
|
14.
|
Bareilly
|
160
|
15.
|
Basti
|
150
|
16.
|
Bhadohi
|
70
|
17.
|
Bijnor
|
120
|
18.
|
Budaun
|
160
|
19.
|
Bulandshahr
|
160
|
20.
|
Chandauli
|
90
|
21.
|
Chitrakoot
|
60
|
22.
|
Deoria
|
170
|
23.
|
Etah
|
90
|
24.
|
Etawah
|
90
|
25.
|
Faizabad
|
120
|
26.
|
Farrukhabad
|
80
|
27.
|
Fatehpur
|
140
|
28.
|
Firozabad
|
100
|
29.
|
Gautam Buddha Nagar
|
40
|
30.
|
Ghaziabad
|
50
|
31.
|
Ghazipur
|
170
|
32.
|
Gonda
|
170
|
33.
|
Gorakhpur
|
210
|
34.
|
Hamirpur
|
80
|
35.
|
Hapur (Panchsheel Nagar)
|
40
|
36.
|
Hardoi
|
210
|
37.
|
Hathras
|
80
|
38.
|
Jalaun
|
90
|
39.
|
Jaunpur
|
220
|
40.
|
Jhansi
|
90
|
41
|
Kannauj
|
90
|
42.
|
Kanpur Dehat
|
110
|
43.
|
Kanpur Nagar
|
100
|
44.
|
Kasganj
|
70
|
45.
|
Kaushambi
|
80
|
46.
|
Kushinagar
|
150
|
47.
|
Lakhimpur Kheri
|
160
|
48.
|
Lalitpur
|
70
|
49.
|
Lucknow
|
90
|
50.
|
Mharajganj
|
130
|
51.
|
Mahoba
|
50
|
52.
|
Mainpuri
|
100
|
53.
|
Mathura
|
110
|
54.
|
Mau
|
100
|
55.
|
Meerut
|
140
|
56.
|
Mirzapur
|
140
|
57.
|
Moradabad
|
90
|
58.
|
Muzzafarnagar
|
100
|
59.
|
Pilibhit
|
70
|
60.
|
Pratapgarh
|
180
|
61.
|
Prayagraj
|
210
|
62.
|
Rae Bareli
|
210
|
63.
|
Rampur
|
70
|
64.
|
Saharanpur
|
120
|
65.
|
Sambhal (Bhim Nagar)
|
80
|
66.
|
Sant Kabir Nagar
|
100
|
67.
|
Shahjahanpur
|
160
|
68.
|
Shamli (Prabush Nagar)
|
40
|
69.
|
Shrawasti
|
60
|
70.
|
Siddharthnagar
|
140
|
71.
|
Sitapur
|
200
|
72.
|
Sonabhadra
|
80
|
73.
|
Sultanpur
|
130
|
74.
|
Unnao
|
160
|
75.
|
Varanasi
|
90
|
Grand Total
|
8800
Eligibility Criteria for UP ECCE Educator
Those who wish to apply for UP ECCE Educator 2025 must meet the following eligibility criteria which include the educational qualifications and age limit.
|
Criteria
|
Requirement
|
Education
|
Bachelor’s in Home Science with ≥50% marks / 2‑year NTT / DPSE diploma
|
Age Limit
|
Selection Process for UP ECCE Educator
The selection procedure includes the merit list and document verification. There is no written exam involved in the selection process of ECCE educators.
-
Merit List: Based on average percentage of graduation and diploma scores.
-
Tie‑breaking: Older candidate wins; if ages match, alphabetic order of name is used.
-
Verification: Documents (degree, diploma, caste, PRC, etc.) will be scrutinized by a district-level committee chaired by the District Magistrate.
-
No exam or interview involved.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation