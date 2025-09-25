UP ECCE Educator Eligibility 2025, Age Limit & Qualification

UP Educator Eligibility 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Government has published 8800 vacancies for ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education) Educator for Anganwadi centres/Balvatikas located in the primary and composite schools. The place of appointment will be 8800 schools in all 75 districts of the state. Before applying, applicants must meet all the eligibility requirements outlined by the recruiting authorities. It involves multiple parameters such as age limit, educational qualification, and nationality. Applications that do not meet the eligibility criteria will be rejected in the recruitment process. Further details about the UP ECCE Educator Eligibility 2025 are discussed here.
UP ECCE Educator Eligibility 2025
The officials have announced the eligibility criteria for UP Educator Vacancy in the official advertisement. All interested applicants must ensure they meet the age limit, qualification, and nationality requirements before filling out the application form. It will help them determine whether they are qualified for the designation. To be eligible for this role, candidates must possess a graduation degree in Home Science with at least 50% marks. Additionally, the maximum age of the applicants must not exceed 40 years when applying for this post. Candidates will be appointed on a contractual basis and will receive a salary of Rs 10313 per month, including PF and ESI. Those who will apply for this role will also have to produce all the relevant documents pertaining to their age, education for verification.
UP ECCE Educator Age Limit 2025
Age limit is a crucial component of the UP ECCE educator eligibility. As per the official notification, the maximum age of the applicants should not cross 40 years as on 1st July, 2024.
UP ECCE Educator Educational Qualifications
Educational Qualification is another factor of the UP ECCE educator eligibility. It is mandatory to fulfil the prescribed academic qualifications in order to be eligible for this position. Look at the UP ECCE Educator Educational Qualifications discussed below:
-
Bachelor’s Degree in Home Science with a minimum of 50% marks from any recognised University. Reserved categories will get 5% relaxation in the minimum marks as per guidelines.
Or
-
Diploma in Nursery Teacher Education/NTT/CT(Nursery)/DPSE of at least 2 years or equivalent qualification recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education.
UP Educator Eligibility 2025: Nationality
A candidate must be a citizen of India when applying for the UP ECCE Educator recruitment drive.
What is the age limit for UP ECCE Educator?
The maximum age of the candidates should not cross 40 years as on 1st July, 2024, when applying for UP ECCE Educator recruitment.
What is the UP Educator Qualification?
Candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Home Science with at least 50% marks from any recognised University to be eligible for this role.
Documents Required to Prove UP Educator Eligibility Criteria
Candidates will be required to submit all the necessary documents to prove their UP Educator eligibility for verification. Failing to submit the required certificates may lead to rejection of the applications. The list of documents required in the UP ECCE selection process is as follows:
-
Proof of Date of Birth
-
Marksheet and Certificate of Graduation
-
NTT/DPSE Certificate (if applicable)
-
Caste Certificate (if applicable)
-
Proof of Identity
-
Passport Size Photographs
-
Other Relevant Documents
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation