UP ECCE Educator Eligibility 2025, Age Limit & Qualification

UP Educator Eligibility 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Government has published 8800 vacancies for ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education) Educator for Anganwadi centres/Balvatikas located in the primary and composite schools. The place of appointment will be 8800 schools in all 75 districts of the state. Before applying, applicants must meet all the eligibility requirements outlined by the recruiting authorities. It involves multiple parameters such as age limit, educational qualification, and nationality. Applications that do not meet the eligibility criteria will be rejected in the recruitment process. Further details about the UP ECCE Educator Eligibility 2025 are discussed here.

UP ECCE Educator Eligibility 2025

The officials have announced the eligibility criteria for UP Educator Vacancy in the official advertisement. All interested applicants must ensure they meet the age limit, qualification, and nationality requirements before filling out the application form. It will help them determine whether they are qualified for the designation. To be eligible for this role, candidates must possess a graduation degree in Home Science with at least 50% marks. Additionally, the maximum age of the applicants must not exceed 40 years when applying for this post. Candidates will be appointed on a contractual basis and will receive a salary of Rs 10313 per month, including PF and ESI. Those who will apply for this role will also have to produce all the relevant documents pertaining to their age, education for verification.