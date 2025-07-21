Only Those With the Most Observant Eyes and 130+ IQ Can Find “8” in 7 Seconds!

This image depicts a grid containing the special character “&”. However, there is an exception.

In this optical illusion picture, the number 8 is hiding in plain sight among the special characters. Only the most observant eyes and 130+ IQ can do so in 7 seconds. Ready to test your eyes? Let’s get started!

Optical illusions exploit the tendency of our brain to fill in the missing pieces of information. Cleverly designed images test this inherent weakness of our brains by manipulating colours and patterns or altering the light to create an illusion.

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

The number 8 is also present in the grid, hiding in plain sight.

The challenge is quite simple: you need to find the number “8” in 7 seconds!

While it may appear easy for those with excellent observation skills and sharp brains, others may need more time to find the hidden number.

The way the number has blended makes it tough to spot the hidden number; readers need to check all the parts of the image to identify it.

Have you found the number?

Hurry up!

Final few seconds to go!

Look at the image one final time.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to successfully spot the hidden number in the picture?

Congratulations if you are among those who found the hidden number; you have the highest level of visual acuity.

Those who couldn’t find the different number can check out the solution below.

