How old is Google?

Tech giant Google is celebrating its 25th anniversary on September 4, 2023. It has come a long way since its humble beginnings as a search engine. Founded on September 4, 1998, by American computer scientists Larry Page and Sergey Brin during their PhD studies at Stanford University in California, Google is one of the biggest companies in the world.

Though Google was officially incorporated on September 4, the company commemorates the anniversary on September 27 instead. That is when the Google Store birthday deals normally begin in Asia and Europe.

Today, Google is part of the giant conglomerate known as Alphabet, which is headed by Sundar Pichai. Over the years, the company has diversified into various tech sectors and launched a multitude of products and services that have become integral parts of our digital lives. Some of these include Gmail, Google Maps, Google Cloud, Chrome, YouTube, Workspace, the Android operating system, cloud storage with Google Drive, Google Translate, the video chat app Meet, Pixel smartphones, Google Assistant, and the innovative Bard AI, among others.

Google's journey to success included going public through an initial public offering (IPO) in 2004. In 2013, the company made a significant move by acquiring Waze for $966 million, integrating its valuable social features into Google Maps, and enhancing the mapping service.

In 2015, Google underwent a reorganisation, becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alphabet. Sundar Pichai was appointed as the CEO of Google in October 2015, taking over from Larry Page, who assumed the CEO role at Alphabet. Pichai later became the CEO of Alphabet on December 3, 2019.

Google has also entered the world of generative AI with its Bard models, which support over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages. This expansion of Bard's accessibility now reaches more countries, including Brazil and Europe, totalling over 230 countries and territories. To enhance user experience, Google is continually introducing new features, such as the ability to add images in Prompts, listen to Bard's responses audibly, and easily adjust Bard's response length.

It is a leading force in the tech industry and as Google celebrates its 25th anniversary, its impact on the digital world continues to grow.

