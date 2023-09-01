What is a Scam 2003 Story? Know All About Abdul Karim Telgi

Abdul Karim Telgi was an Indian counterfeiter who was involved in a major counterfeit stamp paper scandal, said to be one of the biggest stamp scandals in India. He was born in 1961 and gained notoriety for operating a sophisticated counterfeit stamp paper racket in several Indian states. Telgi's scam involved the production and distribution of fake stamp papers, which are crucial for legal and financial transactions.

His counterfeit stamp paper racket caused significant financial losses to the Indian government and resulted in widespread legal and investigative actions. Telgi was arrested in 2001 and faced various charges related to counterfeiting, forgery, and other criminal activities. He was sentenced to prison for his involvement in the scam.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Review: Yet Another Winner https://t.co/FF7hWADqQ2 September 1, 2023

Web Series based on Abdul Karim Telgi

OTT platform SonyLiv is going to release a new web series called “Scam 2003” which is based on the real-life story of Abdul Karim Telgi, the mastermind behind the biggest stamp paper scam in India. The series is adapted from journalist Sanjay Singh's book, “Telgi Scam: Reporter’s Ki Diary,” which is credited with breaking the tale of the scandal.

‘Paper’ which came out in 2020 is another web series based on Adul Karim Telgi.

Abdul Karim Telgi Scam Amount

Abdul Karim Telgi’s scam was worth about ₹300 billion (US$3.8 billion). He had 300 helpers who sold fake stamps to important places like banks, insurance companies, and stock firms. Even some police officers and government workers were involved with Telgi.

Abdul Karim Telgi Wife

Abdul Karim Telgi was married to Shahida Telgi, and they had a daughter named Sana. Both have mostly stayed out of the public eye, however, in 2017, Shahida Telgi requested the court to honour her husband's wish to confiscate all nine of his properties.

Abdul Karim Telgi Politician Connections

There were a number of government employees and politicians involved in the stamp paper scandal. Telgi confessed that he even allegedly bribed the then Agriculture Minister, Sharad Pawar. He also named the former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Chhagan Bhujbal and former Karnataka minister, Roshan Baig. He confessed to having paid INR 20 billion to top politicians and police officials of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Abdul Karim Telgi Net Worth

In 2003, Abdul Karim Telgi's net worth stood at an astonishing INR 17,000 crore. He reportedly has 36 properties all across the country, which are worth more than INR 100 crore.

Telgi was brought behind bars in 2001 and in 2017 he passed away.

Also Read | ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets: Price, Sale Start Date and How to Book India vs Pakistan Cricket Match Ticket