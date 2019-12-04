Sundar Pichai: Biography, Education and Salary

Sundar Pichai is the driving force behind Google’s ideological journey. He has been with Google since 2004 and has played a leading role in many of the company’s revolutionary projects, such as the Android operating system, Google Chrome, and Google Glass (which was later discontinued). In 2015, Sundar Pichai became the CEO of Google.

Given his impressive track record and strategic vision, it is no wonder that its Chief Executive Officer, Sundar Pichai, is a great a brilliant visionary and strategist. The Indian-American genius was included in the Time's list of 100 Most Influential People twice, in 2016 and 2020.

Sundar Pichai Profile

Full Name: Pichai Sundararajan

Date of Birth: June 10, 1972 (age 50)

Place of Birth: Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India

Father: Regunatha Pichai

Mother: Lakshmi Pichai

Wife: Anjali Pichai (Class mate at IIT Kharagpur)

Children: 2 (Kiran Pichai, Kavya Pichai)

Nationality: American, India born American

Height: 1.80 m

Sundar Pichai Education:

Pichai was born in Tamil Nadu's Madurai city. His father, Regunatha Pichai, worked as an electrical engineer for the British corporation GEC, and his mother, Lakshmi, was a stenographer. Additionally, his father owned a facility that made electrical components.

Pichai attended Jawahar Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School in Ashok Nagar, Chennai, and the Vana Vani School at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras for his schooling. He graduated from IIT Kharagpur with a degree in metallurgical engineering. He received his M.S. in materials science and engineering from Stanford University and his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he was recognized as a Siebel Scholar and a Palmer Scholar, respectively.

Career

Sundar Pichai had completed B.Tech in Metallurgical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and earned a scholarship to study materials science and semiconductor physics from Stanford University, USA. He started his career as an engineer and product manager at a semiconductor maker (Applied materials) in Silicon Valley, USA.

Sundar completed MBA from Wharton in 2002 and joined McKinsey & Company as a consultant. Finally, he joined Google in 2004.

He was in charge of Google Drive and managed the product management and innovation activities for a number of Google's client software products, and also created other programmes, including Gmail and Google Maps.

Sundar Pichai convinced the co-founders of Google, Sergey Brin, and Larry Page to launch Google’s browser. Sundar played an important role in the final launching of Google Chrome, in 2008.God help those who help themselves, and the launch of Google Chrome brings phenomenal success to the Sundar Pichai. Chrome became the No. 1 browser in the world, surpassing competitors such as Firefox and Internet Explorer.

Sundar Pichai became an internationally famous figure following the thrilling success of the Google Chrome.

Finally after the gap of 11 years, since he joined Google; he was selected as the next CEO of Google on August 10, 2015.

The Alphabet Inc. was formed in 2015 as a Google’s parent company. Sundar Pichai was awarded 273,328 shares of Google's holding company Alphabet in Feb.2016. Finally, on December 3, 2019, he became the CEO of Alphabet Inc.

What is Sundar Pichai's net worth?

As of February 2022, Sundar Pichai's net worth is around $1.3 billion. According to the IIFL Hurun India Rich List 2022, his net worth fell by 20% in 2022, but he is still one of the richest professional managers on the list.

Pichai makes $242 million a year as CEO of Alphabet and holds a sizeable share of the company as well.

Awards

Sundar Pichai was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honor bestowed by the Indian government, in 2022. He received the Padma Bhushan Award from Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Indian ambassador to the United States, on December 3, 2022 in San Francisco.

Pichai, in a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed his support for India's G20 presidency. He later said that Google is planning to develop an single AI (Artificial Intelligence) for India that would be able to handle over 100 Indian languages in speech and text.

Thank you for a great meeting today PM @narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all. pic.twitter.com/eEOHvGwbqO — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 19, 2022

It is suffice to say that Sundar Pichai is a great visionary and under his leadership, Google will only thrive further.

