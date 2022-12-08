With billions of searches every day, Google knows what its users want. Google’s most anticipated Year in Search 2022 is here. It is a brief list of sorts, ranking the most searched terms and trends on Google categorically and regionally.

Sports fans around the globe love watching their favorite teams play live. The excitement of seeing them compete against each other is unmatched. And now, thanks to the internet, fans can watch games from anywhere at any time.

So, what are Google’s most searched sports events in India?

Let’s see.

Top 10 Google’s Most Searched Sports Events In India 2022

1) Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was the most searched word on Google in India in 2022. The Tata group-sponsored Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, in its fifteenth season, drew over 229 million television viewers in its opening week. IPL is arguably the most beloved sports league in the cricket-loving nation. IPL 2022 was won by Gujarat Titans.

2) FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup, which takes place every four years, is the highlight of the football season. With more than 5 billion viewers, the FIFA World Cup 2022 which is hosted by Qatar, is the biggest sporting event in the world. It is also the 2nd most searched sports event in India in 2022.

3) Asia Cup

The Asian Cricket Council Asia Cup, shortened to simply Asia Cup, is a one-day international and twenty-twenty international cricket competition. Team India won the Women’s Asia Cup of 2022, on the other hand, the Men’s Asia Cup 2022 was won by Sri Lanka.

Asia Cup 2022 Championship Trivia: Who has won more Cricket matches - India or Pakistan?

4) ICC T20 World Cup

The eighth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup took place in 2022, hosted by Australia from October 16 to November 13, 2022. After a crushing defeat in the semi-finals qualifiers against England, India was eliminated from the game. The final match of the T20 World Cup 2022 was between Pakistan and England. England won the cricket tournament and was crowned champions.

5) Commonwealth Games

The Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event for the members of the Commonwealth nations. The XXII Commonwealth Games, also known as Birmingham 2022, was held in Birmingham, England from July 28 through August 8, 2022. Australia topped the list with 178 medals in total. India won 61 medals in total: 22 Gold, 16 Silver, and 23 Bronze.

6) Indian Super League

The Indian Super League or the ISL is an Indian professional league for men's association football teams. It is the main football competition in the nation and the top league in the Indian association football system.

7) Pro Kabaddi League

The Pro Kabaddi League or PKL is an Indian men's professional Kabaddi league. Televised by Star Sports, it debuted in 2014 with a whopping 235 million viewers. The eighth season of the sporting league kicked off in October 2022 and is still ongoing. The Final match is scheduled to take place on 17 December 2022.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Schedule, Teams, Match Dates and Time

8) ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

The Women's Cricket World Cup, now in its twelfth year, was held in New Zealand in March and April of 2022 and was organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The tournament was won by the Australian women's national cricket team.

9) Australian Open

The 2022 Australian Open is a Grand Slam tennis competition, which was held at Melbourne Park, Australia, from January 17 to 30, 2022. It was the first Grand Slam of the year and the 110th Australian Open, as well as the 54th in the Open Era.

The men's singles title was won by Rafael Nadal, who broke the record for all-time men's major singles title, with 21 titles to his name. Ashleigh Barty, who won her first Australian Open championship and third major title, took home the women's singles crown.

10) Wimbledon

Wimbledon is recognized as the most prestigious tennis competition in the world and also the oldest. It is one of the four Grand Slam tennis competitions.

With a four-set victory over Nick Kyrgios, Novak Djokovic captured his eighth Wimbledon men's title and 21st Grand Slam victory. Elena Rybakina became the youngest woman to win the Wimbledon women's singles championship, since Petra Kvitova in 2011.

