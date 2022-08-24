Asia Cup 2022 Update: Check who has won more matches - India or Pakistan?
Asia Cup 2022 Update: On August 28, coming Sunday, people are going to witness one of the biggest matches of Asia Cup 2022. A total of 13 matches will take place during the tournament. The Asian Cricket Council Asia Cup is a Men's One Day International and Twenty20 International Cricket Tournament played amongst Asian countries. In 1983, Asia Cup was established by Asian Cricket Council with the objective to promote goodwill between Asian countries. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held every two years. Now, it is being held every 2 years between ODI and T20I formats.
Check India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Players List
Men's #AsiaCup2022 schedule released. India will face Pakistan on 28th August. pic.twitter.com/TiTqVgiUYL— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022
Who has won more matches in Asia Cup - India or Pakistan?
India is the defending champions of the Asia Cup Cricket tournament, which won the title back in 2018 by defeating Bangladesh in the final. If we go back and look at the Statistics, both India and Pakistan have made it to the finals of the Asia Cup many times. India has won the Asia Cup 7 times - 6 times in the ODI series and 1 time in T20 Series. Pakistan has won Asia Cup only twice. Here are the Details:
|
Year
|
Format
|
Asia Cup Finals
|
Winner
|
Runner-up
|
1984
|
ODI
|
India
|
Sri Lanka
|
1986
|
ODI
|
Sri Lanka
|
Pakistan
|
1988
|
ODI
|
India
|
Sri Lanka
|
1990/91
|
ODI
|
India
|
Sri Lanka
|
1995
|
ODI
|
India
|
Sri Lanka
|
1997
|
ODI
|
Sri Lanka
|
India
|
2000
|
ODI
|
Pakistan
|
Sri Lanka
|
2004
|
ODI
|
Sri Lanka
|
India
|
2008
|
ODI
|
Sri Lanka
|
India
|
2010
|
ODI
|
India
|
Sri Lanka
|
2012
|
ODI
|
Pakistan
|
Bangladesh
|
2014
|
ODI
|
Sri Lanka
|
Pakistan
|
2016
|
T20I
|
India
|
Bangladesh
|
2018
|
ODI
|
India
|
Bangladesh
|
2022
|
T20I
|
To be updated
|
To be updated
Do you know how many times Zimbabwe beat India in ODI?
India Vs Pakistan - Performance in Asia Cup ODI Matches
Let’s look an overview of the performances of Teams India and Pakistan over past Asia Cup ODI tournaments:
|
Team
|
Appearances
|
Best result
|
Statistics
|
Total
|
First
|
Latest
|
Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Tie
|
NR
|
Win%
|
India
|
12
|
1984
|
2018
|
Champions (1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2018)
|
49
|
31
|
16
|
1
|
1
|
65.62
|
Pakistan
|
12
|
1984
|
2018
|
Champions (2000, 2012)
|
45
|
26
|
18
|
0
|
1
|
59.09
India has won 8 out of the 14 matches played against Pakistan while the opposition has won five.
India Vs Pakistan - Performance in Asia Cup T20 Matches
Let’s look at the overview of the performances of Teams India and Pakistan over past Asia Cup T20 tournaments:
|
Team
|
Appearances
|
Best result
|
Statistics
|
Total
|
First
|
Latest
|
Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Tie
|
NR
|
Win%
|
India
|
2
|
2016
|
2022
|
Champions (2016)
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
100.00
|
Pakistan
|
2
|
2016
|
2022
|
Group stage (2016, 2022)
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
50.00
India Vs Pakistan - Overall Team Performance in Asia Cup
An overview of the teams' performances in every Asia Cup:
|
Team
|
Year (Number of Teams)
|
1984
|
1986
|
1988
|
1990
|
1995
|
1997
|
2000
|
2004
|
2008
|
2010
|
2012
|
2014
|
2016
|
2018
|
2022
|
2023
|
India
|
1st
|
DNP
|
1st
|
1st
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
2nd
|
2nd
|
1st
|
3rd
|
3rd
|
1st
|
1st
|
Q
|
Q
|
Pakistan
|
3rd
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
DNP
|
3rd
|
3rd
|
1st
|
3rd
|
3rd
|
3rd
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
3rd
|
Q
|
Q
Asia Cup Championship Summary
|
Rank
|
Teams
|
Appearance
|
Titles
|
Runners-up
|
1
|
India
|
13
|
7
|
3
|
2
|
Sri Lanka
|
14
|
5
|
6
|
3
|
Pakistan
|
13
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
Bangladesh
|
13
|
0
|
3
The Asia Cup is the only continental championship in cricket and the winning team becomes the champion of Asia.