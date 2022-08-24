Asia Cup 2022 Update: Check who has won more matches - India or Pakistan?

Asia Cup 2022 Update: Know who has won more matches between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup. On 28th August, Sunday, India will play against Pakistan in the first T20 Match in Asia Cup 2022.
Asia Cup 2022 Update -who has won more matches - India or Pakistan?
Asia Cup 2022 Update -who has won more matches - India or Pakistan?

Asia Cup 2022 Update: On August 28, coming Sunday, people are going to witness one of the biggest matches of Asia Cup 2022. A total of 13 matches will take place during the tournament. The Asian Cricket Council Asia Cup is a Men's One Day International and Twenty20 International Cricket Tournament played amongst Asian countries. In 1983, Asia Cup was established by Asian Cricket Council with the objective to promote goodwill between Asian countries. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held every two years. Now, it is being held every 2 years between ODI and T20I formats.

Who has won more matches in Asia Cup - India or Pakistan?

India is the defending champions of the Asia Cup Cricket tournament, which won the title back in 2018 by defeating Bangladesh in the final. If we go back and look at the Statistics, both India and Pakistan have made it to the finals of the Asia Cup many times. India has won the Asia Cup 7 times - 6 times in the ODI series and 1 time in T20 Series. Pakistan has won Asia Cup only twice. Here are the Details:

Year

Format

Asia Cup Finals

Winner

Runner-up

1984

ODI

India

Sri Lanka

1986

ODI

Sri Lanka

Pakistan

1988

ODI

India

Sri Lanka

1990/91

ODI

India

Sri Lanka

1995

ODI

India

Sri Lanka

1997

ODI

Sri Lanka

India

2000

ODI

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

2004

ODI

Sri Lanka

India

2008

ODI

Sri Lanka

India

2010

ODI

India

Sri Lanka

2012

ODI

Pakistan

Bangladesh

2014

ODI

Sri Lanka

Pakistan

2016

T20I

India

Bangladesh

2018

ODI

India

Bangladesh

2022

T20I

To be updated

To be updated

Do you know how many times Zimbabwe beat India in ODI?

India Vs Pakistan - Performance in Asia Cup ODI Matches

Let’s look an overview of the performances of Teams India and Pakistan over past Asia Cup ODI tournaments:

Team

Appearances

Best result

Statistics

Total

First

Latest

Played

Won

Lost

Tie

NR

Win%

India

12

1984

2018

Champions (1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2018)

49

31

16

1

1

65.62

Pakistan

12

1984

2018

Champions (2000, 2012)

45

26

18

0

1

59.09

India has won 8 out of the 14 matches played against Pakistan while the opposition has won five.

India Vs Pakistan - Performance in Asia Cup T20 Matches

Let’s look at the overview of the performances of Teams India and Pakistan over past Asia Cup T20 tournaments:

Team

Appearances

Best result

Statistics

Total

First

Latest

Played

Won

Lost

Tie

NR

Win%

India

2

2016

2022

Champions (2016)

5

5

0

0

0

100.00

Pakistan

2

2016

2022

Group stage (2016, 2022)

4

2

2

0

0

50.00

India Vs Pakistan - Overall Team Performance in Asia Cup

An overview of the teams' performances in every Asia Cup:

Team  

Year (Number of Teams)

1984
(3)

1986
(3)

1988
(4)

1990
(3)

1995
(4)

1997
(4)

2000
(4)

2004
(6)

2008
(6)

2010
(4)

2012
(4)

2014
(5)

2016
(5)
T20I

2018
(6)
ODI

2022
(6)
T20I

2023
(6)
ODI

India

1st

DNP

1st

1st

1st

2nd

3rd

2nd

2nd

1st

3rd

3rd

1st

1st

Q

Q

Pakistan

3rd

2nd

3rd

DNP

3rd

3rd

1st

3rd

3rd

3rd

1st

2nd

3rd

3rd

Q

Q

 Asia Cup Championship Summary

Rank

Teams

Appearance

Titles

Runners-up

1

India

13

7

3

2

Sri Lanka

14

5

6

3

Pakistan

13

2

2

4

Bangladesh

13

0

3

The Asia Cup is the only continental championship in cricket and the winning team becomes the champion of Asia.
