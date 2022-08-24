Asia Cup 2022 Update: Check who has won more matches - India or Pakistan?

Asia Cup 2022 Update: On August 28, coming Sunday, people are going to witness one of the biggest matches of Asia Cup 2022. A total of 13 matches will take place during the tournament. The Asian Cricket Council Asia Cup is a Men's One Day International and Twenty20 International Cricket Tournament played amongst Asian countries. In 1983, Asia Cup was established by Asian Cricket Council with the objective to promote goodwill between Asian countries. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held every two years. Now, it is being held every 2 years between ODI and T20I formats.

Men's #AsiaCup2022 schedule released. India will face Pakistan on 28th August. pic.twitter.com/TiTqVgiUYL — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

India is the defending champions of the Asia Cup Cricket tournament, which won the title back in 2018 by defeating Bangladesh in the final. If we go back and look at the Statistics, both India and Pakistan have made it to the finals of the Asia Cup many times. India has won the Asia Cup 7 times - 6 times in the ODI series and 1 time in T20 Series. Pakistan has won Asia Cup only twice. Here are the Details:

Year Format Asia Cup Finals Winner Runner-up 1984 ODI India Sri Lanka 1986 ODI Sri Lanka Pakistan 1988 ODI India Sri Lanka 1990/91 ODI India Sri Lanka 1995 ODI India Sri Lanka 1997 ODI Sri Lanka India 2000 ODI Pakistan Sri Lanka 2004 ODI Sri Lanka India 2008 ODI Sri Lanka India 2010 ODI India Sri Lanka 2012 ODI Pakistan Bangladesh 2014



ODI Sri Lanka Pakistan 2016 T20I India Bangladesh 2018 ODI India Bangladesh 2022 T20I To be updated To be updated

India Vs Pakistan - Performance in Asia Cup ODI Matches

Let’s look an overview of the performances of Teams India and Pakistan over past Asia Cup ODI tournaments:

Team Appearances Best result Statistics Total First Latest Played Won Lost Tie NR Win% India 12 1984 2018 Champions (1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2018) 49 31 16 1 1 65.62 Pakistan 12 1984 2018 Champions (2000, 2012) 45 26 18 0 1 59.09

India has won 8 out of the 14 matches played against Pakistan while the opposition has won five.

India Vs Pakistan - Performance in Asia Cup T20 Matches

Let’s look at the overview of the performances of Teams India and Pakistan over past Asia Cup T20 tournaments:

Team Appearances Best result Statistics Total First Latest Played Won Lost Tie NR Win% India 2 2016 2022 Champions (2016) 5 5 0 0 0 100.00 Pakistan 2 2016 2022 Group stage (2016, 2022) 4 2 2 0 0 50.00

India Vs Pakistan - Overall Team Performance in Asia Cup

An overview of the teams' performances in every Asia Cup:

Team Year (Number of Teams) 1984

(3) 1986

(3) 1988

(4) 1990

(3) 1995

(4) 1997

(4) 2000

(4) 2004

(6) 2008

(6) 2010

(4) 2012

(4) 2014

(5) 2016

(5)

T20I 2018

(6)

ODI 2022

(6)

T20I 2023

(6)

ODI India 1st DNP 1st 1st 1st 2nd 3rd 2nd 2nd 1st 3rd 3rd 1st 1st Q Q Pakistan 3rd 2nd 3rd DNP 3rd 3rd 1st 3rd 3rd 3rd 1st 2nd 3rd 3rd Q Q

Asia Cup Championship Summary

Rank Teams Appearance Titles Runners-up 1 India 13 7 3 2 Sri Lanka 14 5 6 3 Pakistan 13 2 2 4 Bangladesh 13 0 3

The Asia Cup is the only continental championship in cricket and the winning team becomes the champion of Asia.