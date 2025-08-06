List of Villages Affected By Uttarkashi Cloudburst

A deadly cloudburst occurred on August 5, 2025, in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, India, which released furious flash floods and landslides hitting a number of villages and areas, with Dharali village being worst hit by the catastrophe. The event caused extensive damage to property and infrastructure, took lives of four people (minimum count), and left scores missing; rescue and relief operations by several agencies are under way. Overview of the Uttarkashi Cloudburst The cloudburst hit the upper catchment basin of the Kheer Ganga river in Uttarkashi early morning, causing a flash rise in water levels and inducing gory mudslides and flashfloods. The floodwaters flowed downwards toward Dharali and the surrounding area, carrying debris and causing significant damage to houses, hotels, roads, bridges, and local markets.

What is the Cause of Cloudburst in Uttarakhand? In Uttarakhand, orographic lifting, monsoon processes, and climatic change impacts are the primary drivers of cloudbursts. Specifically, the hilly topography and humid monsoon winds together cause enhanced cloud generation and heavy rainfall. Cloudbursts are also rising in frequency and intensity due to increasing global temperatures, which are also rising atmospheric moisture content and perhaps altering precipitation patterns. Heavy rain alerts had been issued for Uttarkashi and some neighboring districts by the India Meteorological Department before the tragedy. State and central governments sent the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, and local police personnel for search and rescue operations, and relief. Air force helicopters were kept on standby because of continuous poor weather conditions.

Uttarkashi Cloudburst 2025 – Key Affected Villages/Regions Based on current reports, the most severely affected locations include: S.No. Village/Region District/Tehsil Reported Damage/Status 1 Dharali Uttarkashi, Harsil area Major devastation; buildings, hotels, and market destroyed; fatalities and missing 2 Harsil Uttarkashi, Harsil area Helipad and army camp partially damaged 3 Sukki/Sukhi Top (Gaon) Uttarkashi, en route to Gangotri Flash flood damage; houses affected 4 Banala Patti Barkot Tehsil Livestock losses; minor structural damage 5 Kheer Gadh (Khir Gadh) Uttarkashi River flooding; damage to local market Other regions, including several small settlements and market areas en route to Gangotri, have also sustained water and debris damage; however, Dharali has been consistently identified as the worst affected.