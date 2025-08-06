CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
RRB NTPC UG 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Check Exam Day Guidelines, Important Documents, Banned Items, and More

The RRB NTPC UG exam 2025 begins tomorrow. The Railway Recruitment Boards have issued detailed exam day guidelines, including shift timings, required documents, banned items, and verification procedures. Candidates must follow the rules strictly, carry valid ID proofs, and arrive early to complete biometric authentication and other formalities. Read these essential tips to stay prepared and avoid last-minute problems on exam day.

Aug 6, 2025, 12:26 IST
RRB NTPC UG Exam Tomorrow: Check Exam Day Guidelines

The RRB NTPC UG exam starts tomorrow. The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have issued the RRB NTPC UG exam day guidelines 2025 for the CBT 1 exam along with the release of the admit card. Candidates must carry their e-call letter, a recent passport-size photograph, an original photo ID, and a face mask to appear for the exam. These guidelines clearly explain what to bring, the dress code, prohibited items, and other important instructions to ensure a smooth and fair exam process. 

Following these rules helps maintain uniformity and prevents confusion among candidates. The RRB NTPC exam day guidelines also include essential dos and don’ts that every candidate must follow strictly. Being familiar with these instructions beforehand will help candidates stay confident and avoid last-minute issues. 

This article provides the complete details of the RRB NTPC UG exam day guidelines 2025.

RRB NTPC UG Exam Timings 

The RRB NTPC UG 2025 exam will be conducted in three shifts each day. Candidates are advised to arrive at the exam center at least 30 minutes before their reporting time to avoid any last-minute rush. Below are the detailed RRB NTPC shift timings 2025, including reporting time, gate closing time, and exam time:

Shift

Reporting Time

Gate Closing Time

Exam Time

Shift 1

7:30 AM

8:30 AM

9:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Shift 2

11:15 AM

12:15 PM

12:45 PM – 2:15 PM

Shift 3

3:00 PM

4:00 PM

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM

It is mandatory for candidates to strictly follow their RRB NTPC UG shift timing mentioned on the admit card, as entry will not be allowed after the gate closes.

RRB NTPC Exam Day Guidelines 2025

The RRB NTPC exam day guidelines 2025 include detailed instructions related to exam timings, reporting, valid documents, banned items, and more. Candidates must follow these rules carefully to avoid any issues on exam day.

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card Instructions

Candidates must report to the exam center well before the reporting time mentioned on their e-call letter. This is important to complete activities like Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication, photo capture, document verification, announcements of instructions, and login procedures. Carrying an Aadhaar card is mandatory to complete biometric authentication.

Reporting Time

No candidate will be allowed inside the exam hall after the gate closing time mentioned on their admit card. It is recommended to visit the exam center a day before to check the location and avoid delays on the exam day.

Submission of Admit Card

The RRB NTPC admit card must be submitted for verification at the exam center along with a valid photo ID proof.

Documents to Carry on RRB NTPC UG Exam Day

Candidates must carry any one of the following original ID proofs:

  • Voter ID Card

  • Aadhaar Card or E-Aadhaar Printout

  • Driving License

  • PAN Card or E-PAN Printout

  • Passport

  • Employer-issued ID (for government employees)

  • School/College/University Photo ID

  • SSLC/HSC Marksheet with Photograph

Banned Items in RRB NTPC UG Exam Hall

The following items are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall:

  • Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, pagers, watches, Bluetooth devices, calculators

  • Metallic items, belts, bangles, and bracelets

  • Books, notes, or papers

  • Personal pens or pencils (Pen will be provided at the center)

  • Henna/Mehendi on hands (as it interferes with biometric capture)

Rough Sheets

Candidates will be given rough sheets at the exam hall. They must write their name and roll number on them and return them after the test.

Language of Question Paper

Candidates can view the RRB NTPC question paper in the language they selected during the application process, along with English.

Verification During RRB NTPC UG Exam

Additional verification will be done during the exam, including biometric (LTI) capture, photograph, attendance marking, and signature verification. This is part of the exam process, and no extra time will be given for it.

Important Tips for RRB NTPC UG Exam Day 2025

The following are some crucial RRB NTPC UG exam day tips candidates must follow to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience:

  1. Reach the exam center early

  2. Carry all mandatory documents

  3. Avoid carrying banned items

  4. Check RRB NTPC Exam Centres location in advance

  5. Listen to instructions carefully

