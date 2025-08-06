The RRB NTPC UG exam starts tomorrow. The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have issued the RRB NTPC UG exam day guidelines 2025 for the CBT 1 exam along with the release of the admit card. Candidates must carry their e-call letter, a recent passport-size photograph, an original photo ID, and a face mask to appear for the exam. These guidelines clearly explain what to bring, the dress code, prohibited items, and other important instructions to ensure a smooth and fair exam process. Following these rules helps maintain uniformity and prevents confusion among candidates. The RRB NTPC exam day guidelines also include essential dos and don’ts that every candidate must follow strictly. Being familiar with these instructions beforehand will help candidates stay confident and avoid last-minute issues.

This article provides the complete details of the RRB NTPC UG exam day guidelines 2025. RRB NTPC UG Exam Timings The RRB NTPC UG 2025 exam will be conducted in three shifts each day. Candidates are advised to arrive at the exam center at least 30 minutes before their reporting time to avoid any last-minute rush. Below are the detailed RRB NTPC shift timings 2025, including reporting time, gate closing time, and exam time: Shift Reporting Time Gate Closing Time Exam Time Shift 1 7:30 AM 8:30 AM 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM Shift 2 11:15 AM 12:15 PM 12:45 PM – 2:15 PM Shift 3 3:00 PM 4:00 PM 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM It is mandatory for candidates to strictly follow their RRB NTPC UG shift timing mentioned on the admit card, as entry will not be allowed after the gate closes.

RRB NTPC Exam Day Guidelines 2025 The RRB NTPC exam day guidelines 2025 include detailed instructions related to exam timings, reporting, valid documents, banned items, and more. Candidates must follow these rules carefully to avoid any issues on exam day. RRB NTPC UG Admit Card Instructions Candidates must report to the exam center well before the reporting time mentioned on their e-call letter. This is important to complete activities like Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication, photo capture, document verification, announcements of instructions, and login procedures. Carrying an Aadhaar card is mandatory to complete biometric authentication. Reporting Time No candidate will be allowed inside the exam hall after the gate closing time mentioned on their admit card. It is recommended to visit the exam center a day before to check the location and avoid delays on the exam day.

Submission of Admit Card The RRB NTPC admit card must be submitted for verification at the exam center along with a valid photo ID proof. Documents to Carry on RRB NTPC UG Exam Day Candidates must carry any one of the following original ID proofs: Voter ID Card

Aadhaar Card or E-Aadhaar Printout

Driving License

PAN Card or E-PAN Printout

Passport

Employer-issued ID (for government employees)

School/College/University Photo ID

SSLC/HSC Marksheet with Photograph Banned Items in RRB NTPC UG Exam Hall The following items are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall: Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, pagers, watches, Bluetooth devices, calculators

Metallic items, belts, bangles, and bracelets

Books, notes, or papers

Personal pens or pencils (Pen will be provided at the center)

Henna/Mehendi on hands (as it interferes with biometric capture)

Rough Sheets Candidates will be given rough sheets at the exam hall. They must write their name and roll number on them and return them after the test. Language of Question Paper Candidates can view the RRB NTPC question paper in the language they selected during the application process, along with English. Verification During RRB NTPC UG Exam Additional verification will be done during the exam, including biometric (LTI) capture, photograph, attendance marking, and signature verification. This is part of the exam process, and no extra time will be given for it. RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025

RRB NTPC Last Minute Preparation Tips Important Tips for RRB NTPC UG Exam Day 2025 The following are some crucial RRB NTPC UG exam day tips candidates must follow to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience: