PFRDA Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today, Register Now for 40 Grade A Vacancies - More Details Here

PFRDA Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date: Candidates who wish to apply for the Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A) positions at the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) must complete their online application by today, 6 August 2025. The notification was officially released on 30 June 2025.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Aug 6, 2025, 12:22 IST
Last Date to Apply Online for PFRDA Grade A posts
PFRDA Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date: PFRDA has announced a total of 40 vacancies across various streams including General, Finance & Accounts, IT, Research (Economics), Research (Statistics), Actuary, Legal, and Official Language (Rajbhasha). Eligible candidates are advised to apply by today, 6 August 2025.
PFRDA’s selection process comprises three stages:

  • Phase I: Preliminary Exam (Objective): Screening test with two papers.

  • Phase II: Mains Exam: Descriptive + Objective papers.

  • Phase III: Interview: Final merit is 85% Phase II + 15% Interview.

PFRDA Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Candidates are advised to check the dates so that they don't miss out the deadline to apply for the Assistant Manager posts at PFRDA.

Events

Dates

Notification Release Date

30 June 2025

Application Start Date

2 July 2025

Last Date to Apply (Online)

6 August 2025

Last Date to Pay Fee

6 August 2025

Preliminary Exam (Phase I)

6 September 2025

Mains Exam (Phase II)

6 October 2025

Interview (Final Stage)

To be announced

How to Apply for PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2025?

Candidates should follow this step‑by‑step process:

  • Visit the official PFRDA website (www.pfrda.org.in) and go to the “Careers” or “Recruitment” section.

  • Click on the link for “Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Recruitment 2025.”

  • Click on “Apply Online”, then “New Registration”, and enter required basic details to register.

  • Log in to the portal by using the login credentials received on email/SMS.

  • Fill in personal, educational, and professional information, selecting your desired stream(s).

  • Upload scanned documents as required.

  • Pay the application fee online.

  • Review, submit the application form.

  • Print/save the confirmation and fee receipt for future reference.

PFRDA Grade A 2025 Apply Online Link

Candidates who want to apply for the post of Assistant Manager at PFRDA, can apply through the direct link given below.

PFRDA Grade A Application Form 2025

Apply Here

Application Fee for PFRDA Grade A Application Form

Candidates are required to pay the application fee in online mode only through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ UPI/ wallets, etc. The fee for general/ EWS/OBC category candidates is ₹1,000/-. All the other categories of candidates and females are exempted from fee payment. The fee is non-refundable.

Category

Application Fee

Unreserved / EWS / OBC

₹1,000

SC / ST / PwBD / Women

Nil

Documents Required for PFRDA Grade A Application

Candidates are required to upload some of the documents while filling their application form. Ensure the following documents/information are ready in prescribed format before applying:

  • Recent passport-size photograph

  • Signature, left thumb impression

  • Handwritten declaration

  • ID proof (Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN, Passport, etc.)

  • Qualification certificates (Grad/Masters): marksheets, degree

  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)

  • Resume/CV and experience certificates

  • Disability certificate (if applicable)

  • Other proofs as specified in notification (e.g. EWS asset certificate)

