PFRDA Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today, Register Now for 40 Grade A Vacancies - More Details Here

PFRDA Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date: PFRDA has announced a total of 40 vacancies across various streams including General, Finance & Accounts, IT, Research (Economics), Research (Statistics), Actuary, Legal, and Official Language (Rajbhasha). Eligible candidates are advised to apply by today, 6 August 2025.
PFRDA’s selection process comprises three stages:
-
Phase I: Preliminary Exam (Objective): Screening test with two papers.
-
Phase II: Mains Exam: Descriptive + Objective papers.
-
Phase III: Interview: Final merit is 85% Phase II + 15% Interview.
PFRDA Recruitment 2025: Important Dates
Candidates are advised to check the dates so that they don't miss out the deadline to apply for the Assistant Manager posts at PFRDA.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
30 June 2025
|
Application Start Date
|
2 July 2025
|
Last Date to Apply (Online)
|
6 August 2025
|
Last Date to Pay Fee
|
6 August 2025
|
Preliminary Exam (Phase I)
|
6 September 2025
|
Mains Exam (Phase II)
|
6 October 2025
|
Interview (Final Stage)
|
To be announced
How to Apply for PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2025?
Candidates should follow this step‑by‑step process:
-
Visit the official PFRDA website (www.pfrda.org.in) and go to the “Careers” or “Recruitment” section.
-
Click on the link for “Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Recruitment 2025.”
-
Click on “Apply Online”, then “New Registration”, and enter required basic details to register.
-
Log in to the portal by using the login credentials received on email/SMS.
-
Fill in personal, educational, and professional information, selecting your desired stream(s).
-
Upload scanned documents as required.
-
Pay the application fee online.
-
Review, submit the application form.
-
Print/save the confirmation and fee receipt for future reference.
PFRDA Grade A 2025 Apply Online Link
Candidates who want to apply for the post of Assistant Manager at PFRDA, can apply through the direct link given below.
|
PFRDA Grade A Application Form 2025
Application Fee for PFRDA Grade A Application Form
Candidates are required to pay the application fee in online mode only through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ UPI/ wallets, etc. The fee for general/ EWS/OBC category candidates is ₹1,000/-. All the other categories of candidates and females are exempted from fee payment. The fee is non-refundable.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
Unreserved / EWS / OBC
|
₹1,000
|
SC / ST / PwBD / Women
|
Nil
Documents Required for PFRDA Grade A Application
Candidates are required to upload some of the documents while filling their application form. Ensure the following documents/information are ready in prescribed format before applying:
-
Recent passport-size photograph
-
Signature, left thumb impression
-
Handwritten declaration
-
ID proof (Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN, Passport, etc.)
-
Qualification certificates (Grad/Masters): marksheets, degree
-
Caste Certificate (if applicable)
-
Resume/CV and experience certificates
-
Disability certificate (if applicable)
-
Other proofs as specified in notification (e.g. EWS asset certificate)
