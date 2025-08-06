PFRDA Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today, Register Now for 40 Grade A Vacancies - More Details Here

PFRDA Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date: PFRDA has announced a total of 40 vacancies across various streams including General, Finance & Accounts, IT, Research (Economics), Research (Statistics), Actuary, Legal, and Official Language (Rajbhasha). Eligible candidates are advised to apply by today, 6 August 2025.

PFRDA’s selection process comprises three stages:

Phase I: Preliminary Exam (Objective): Screening test with two papers.

Phase II: Mains Exam: Descriptive + Objective papers.

Phase III: Interview: Final merit is 85% Phase II + 15% Interview.

PFRDA Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Candidates are advised to check the dates so that they don't miss out the deadline to apply for the Assistant Manager posts at PFRDA.