India vs Pakistan: Check Asia Cup 2022 Players List

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Players List is given below. Check the India and Pakistan squad list and other important details of Asia Cup 2022.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022

India Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Squad: Asia Cup is scheduled to begin on August 27, 2022, with a total of 6 teams participating in the tournament. Asia Cup 2022 will be played in a T20 format and will be the 15th edition of the cricket tournament. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 will be one of the most awaited matches which will be played on August 28, 2022 (Sunday) in Dubai. As the tensions flow high whenever the two teams come together, India vs Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup tournament will particularly be an interesting watch because of India’s record of giving a shining performances in the tournament.

India Pakistan Asia Cup Players list 2022 has been announced. Both the rival teams will seek to dominate during the clash. The last time when India and Pakistan came against each other was in T20 World Cup in 2021 in which Pakistan had beaten India by 10 wickets.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Match

Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will take place on August 28, 2022, in Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Both the teams will be playing under Group A in Asia Cup.

Asia Cup 2022 Venue

Asia Cup 2022 will be hosted by Sri Lanka in UAE. India is one of the most celebrated teams in this tournament, having won the trophy seven times.

Asia Cup 2022 India Squad Name

In Asia Cup 2022 India Squad list, right seamers such as Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel will be missing from India’s players list owing to their injuries. Three players named Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel have been selected as the standbys in the team.

India Squad

Rohit Sharma (c )

KL Rahul

Virat Kohli

Suryakumar Yadav

Rishabh Pant

Deepak Hooda

Dinesh Kartik

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadega

R Ashwin

Yuzvendra Chahal

Ravi Bishnoi

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Arshdeep Singh

Avesh Khan

Asia Cup 2022 Squad Pakistan

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (Captain)

Shadab Khan

Asif Ali

Fakhar Zaman

Haider Ali

Haris Rauf

Iftikhar Ahmed

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammed Rizwan

Mohammed Wasim Jnr.

Naseem Shah

Shahnawaz Dahani

Usman Qadir

Mohammad Hasnain

Asia Cup 2022: Schedule, Venue, India Squad, Dates, Teams, Groups and other details
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next