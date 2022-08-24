India vs Pakistan: Check Asia Cup 2022 Players List

India Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Squad: Asia Cup is scheduled to begin on August 27, 2022, with a total of 6 teams participating in the tournament. Asia Cup 2022 will be played in a T20 format and will be the 15th edition of the cricket tournament. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 will be one of the most awaited matches which will be played on August 28, 2022 (Sunday) in Dubai. As the tensions flow high whenever the two teams come together, India vs Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup tournament will particularly be an interesting watch because of India’s record of giving a shining performances in the tournament.

India Pakistan Asia Cup Players list 2022 has been announced. Both the rival teams will seek to dominate during the clash. The last time when India and Pakistan came against each other was in T20 World Cup in 2021 in which Pakistan had beaten India by 10 wickets.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Match

Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will take place on August 28, 2022, in Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Both the teams will be playing under Group A in Asia Cup.

Asia Cup 2022 Venue

Asia Cup 2022 will be hosted by Sri Lanka in UAE. India is one of the most celebrated teams in this tournament, having won the trophy seven times.

Asia Cup 2022 India Squad Name

In Asia Cup 2022 India Squad list, right seamers such as Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel will be missing from India’s players list owing to their injuries. Three players named Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel have been selected as the standbys in the team.

India Squad Rohit Sharma (c ) KL Rahul Virat Kohli Suryakumar Yadav Rishabh Pant Deepak Hooda Dinesh Kartik Hardik Pandya Ravindra Jadega R Ashwin Yuzvendra Chahal Ravi Bishnoi Bhuvneshwar Kumar Arshdeep Singh Avesh Khan

Asia Cup 2022 Squad Pakistan

Pakistan Squad Babar Azam (Captain) Shadab Khan Asif Ali Fakhar Zaman Haider Ali Haris Rauf Iftikhar Ahmed Khushdil Shah Mohammad Nawaz Mohammed Rizwan Mohammed Wasim Jnr. Naseem Shah Shahnawaz Dahani Usman Qadir Mohammad Hasnain

Asia Cup 2022: Schedule, Venue, India Squad, Dates, Teams, Groups and other details