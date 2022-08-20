Asia Cup 2022: Schedule, Venue, India Squad, Dates, Teams, Groups and other details

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule format: Asia Cup is returning after 3 years providing India an opportunity to defend the title once again. This is the 15th edition of the Asia Cup and so far India has been the most successful team winning the title 7 times out of 14. Apart from India in Asia Cup, Sri Lanka has also won 5 times while Pakistan two times.

Asia Cup 2022 schedule and dates have been announced as six Asian cricketing teams will play to clinch the trophy. Asia Cup 2022 was supposed to be hosted by Sri Lanka, however, now the United Arab Emirates will host it from August 27, 2022, to 11 September 2022.

Asia Cup 2022 India Squad as well as the squads of other teams have already been announced. Considering the recent performances of the cricket teams in other tournaments, India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan are the top contenders for Asia Cup 2022 while Afghanistan and Sri Lanka look weaker.

Check the Asia Cup 2022 Schedule, India Squad, Venue, and other significant details of the cricket tournament below.

The #AsiaCup2022 trophy has officially arrived in the #UAE! 🏆



His Highness, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman, Emirates Cricket Board with officials from Sri Lanka Cricket, Emirates Cricket and ACC were present at the event. pic.twitter.com/enxQfbzxw7 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 19, 2022

Asia Cup 2022 Venue

Asia Cup 2022 venue is United Arab Emirates (UAE). Since the country is the venue, the cricket matches will be played in stadiums such as Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The two grounds will host all the games.

Asia Cup 2022 India Squad

India has already announced its Asia Cup 2022 Squad and has given the responsibility to Rohit Sharma. This will be Rohit Sharma’s one more test as the Indian National Captain as they will face Pakistan’s Babar Azam in their first group match.

India Squad Rohit Sharma (c ) KL Rahul Virat Kohli Suryakumar Yadav Rishabh Pant Deepak Hooda Dinesh Kartik Hardik Pandya Ravindra Jadega R Ashwin Yuzvendra Chahal Ravi Bishnoi Bhuvneshwar Kumar Arshdeep Singh Avesh Khan

Asia Cup 2022 Groups

Six teams are scheduled to participate in Asia Cup 2022. While five teams are permanent, Singapore, UAE, Hong Kong and Kuwait will compete to qualify as the sixth team of the tournament. India and Pakistan will play in the same group along with a qualifier team while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be a part of Group A.

Group A Group B Bangladesh India Sri Lanka Pakistan Afghanistan UAE/ Hong Kong/ Singapore/ Kuwait

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule is given below in a table format. The first match of Asia Cup this year will commence on August 27, 2022, and the finals will be played on September 11, 2022. The teams are divided into two groups. Check the dates, timings, venue and teams of Asia Cup 2022 below.

Date Match Details Venue Time (IST) Aug 27 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st Match, Group B Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Aug 28 India vs Pakistan, 2nd Match, Group A Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Aug 30 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match, Group B Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7:30 PM Aug 31 India vs TBC, 4th Match, Group A Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 1 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 5th Match, Group B Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 2 Pakistan vs TBC, 6th Match, Group A Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7:30 PM Sep 3 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 1 (B1 v B2) Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7:30 PM Sep 4 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 2 (A1 v A2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 6 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 3 (A1 v B1) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 7 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 4 (A2 v B2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 8 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 5 (A1 v B2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 9 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 6 (B1 v A2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 11 TBC vs TBC, Final Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM

Asia Cup Winners List (1984-2022)