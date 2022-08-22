Cricket Trivia: Do you know how many times Zimbabwe beat India in ODI?

How many times did Zimbabwe beat India? Today on August 22, 2022, India is playing the 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare. India won the first two games and is now looking to win the series with a complete sweep. India’s opening batsman Shubhman Gill has slammed his maiden international century today against Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI of the series at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

#INDvsZIM 3rd ODI | Shubman Gill hits first international century. India 228/4 in 43.1 overs vs Zimbabwe



How many times has Zimbabwe defeated India?

If we go back and look at the Statistics, India and Zimbabwe have played 65 ODIs with each other. Out of these, India has won 53 ODIs while Zimbabwe has won 10 games. While playing in Zimbabwe, India have won 21 games and lost 4 matches out of 25. Zimbabwe and India drew twice in ODIs, first in 1993 (Indore) and then in 1997 (Paarl).

How many times has Zimbabwe defeated India? ODI Matches Played 65 India Won 53 Zimbabwe Won 10 Draw/Tie 2 Most Runs For India Sachin Tendulkar – 1377 Most Runs For Zimbabwe Andy Flower – 1298 Most Wickets For India Ajit Agarkar – 45 Most Wickets For Zimbabwe Heath Streak – 39

First Face-off between India and Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe and India first face off in an ODI game happened in 1983, the eighth match of the Prudential World Cup in Leicester. India won that match with a great performance given by - half-century from Sandeep Patil (50 in 54 balls) and Madan Lal’s 3/27.

Zimbabwe vs India head-to-head in bilateral ODI series

Team Total Series Series Won Zimbabwe 9 1 India 9 8

It’s evident that Team India has an advantage when it comes to head-to-head in a bilateral ODI series against Zimbabwe. Since July 2013, India has won 14 consecutive ODI matches against Zimbabwe with their most recent encounter ending in a five-wicket victory at Harare in 2022.