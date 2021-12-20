1983 World Cup Squad: Meet the Indian Winning Cricket Team that Inspired ’83’ Movie

1983 World Cup Indian Squad: On 25th June 1983, the Indian Cricket Team created history by first time winning the World Cup by defeating West Indies who had won the last two world cup. India’s Victory in 1983 is considered to be the landmark moment in Cricket History. 83 World cup was played in Lord's Stadium (England). For the first time an Asian Nation-India reached the World Cup Final and this was the third consecutive World Cup final appearance for the West Indies.

1983 WORLD CUP FINAL MATCH DETAILS

Played In Lord's Stadium, London, England Toss Won By West Indies, elected to field first Series Prudential World Cup Season 1983 Player Of The Match Mohinder Amarnath Tournament Result India won the 1983 Prudential World Cup Match Format One Day (60-over match) Umpires Barrie Meyer, Dickie Bird

Let’s look at the Indian 1983 World Cup Squad:

India's 1983 World Cup Squad

The Indian Playing XI that defeated West Indies Team in the 1983 World Cup finals consisted of - Sunil Gavaskar, Kris Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, Sandeep Patil, Kapil Dev (c), Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani (wk), Balwinder Sandhu.

Here are the details of the players:

Player Date of Birth Age in 1983 Batting Style Bowling Style Kapil Dev (C) 1/6/1959 24 Right hand Right-arm fast-medium Mohinder Amarnath (VC) 9/24/1950 32 Right hand Right-arm medium Kirti Azad 1/2/1959 24 Right-hand Right-arm off-spinner Roger Binny 7/19/1955 27 Right-hand Right-arm fast-medium Sunil Gavaskar 7/10/1949 33 Right hand Right-arm medium Syed Kirmani (WK) 12/29/1949 33 Right-handed Wicket-keeper Madan Lal 3/20/1951 32 Right-hand Right-arm medium Sandeep Patil 8/18/1956 26 Right-hand Right-arm medium Balwinder Sandhu 8/3/1956 26 Right-handed Right-arm medium-fast Yashpal Sharma 8/11/1954 28 Right-handed Right-arm medium Ravi Shastri 5/27/1962 21 Right-hand Slow left-arm orthodox Krishnamachari Srikkanth 12/21/1959 23 Right hand Right-arm medium Sunil Valson 10/2/1958 24 Right-hand Left-arm medium Dilip Vengsarkar 4/6/1956 27 Right hand Right-arm medium

The above Indian squad took part in the Prudential 1983 world cup which was announced in May 1983 by the BCCI. Let’s meet the Indian Cricket Players of 1983 World Cup Team one-by-one:

PR Man Singh - Team Manager

PR Man Singh was the team manager of the Indian Cricket team and was an integral part of India’s World Cup Victory in 1983. He was popularly known as Maan Saab and Mr. Cricket as he was also a player by himself. He broke some Board rules back in 1983. He allowed four cricketer wives to accompany the tour, stay in the hotel and travel in the team bus when going to venues out of London. Actor, Pankaj Tripathi, is playing the role of PR Man Singh in ‘83’ Movie.

Kapil Dev - Captain of 1983 World Cup Team

Kapil Dev was named the captain of the 1983 Indian World Cup Team. He made 175 runs in 138 balls in the quarter-finals against Zimbabwe of the 1983 World Cup and won the match by 31 runs. He led the 1983 team with extreme confidence and dedication resulted in the World Cup win. Actor, Ranveer Singh, is playing the role of Kapil Dev in ‘83’ Movie.

Mohinder Amarnath - Vice-Captain of 1983 World Cup Team

Mohinder Amarnath was named the Vice-Captain of the 1983 Indian World Cup Team and was the hero of the final match. Mohinder Amarnath & Krishnamachari Srikkanth's partnership took India past the 50 mark and later Amarnath got bowled by Holding for 26 runs. Amarnath was awarded the Man of the Match award for his all-round performance as he took wickets in the same match also. Actor, Saqib Saleem, is playing the role of Mohinder Amarnath in ‘83’ Movie.

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar, the original Little Master, had a quite tournament and got dismissed early on for two in the finals. He is one of the finest batsmen of his generation. Gavaskar is a recipient of the Indian civilian honours of the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan. Actor, Tahir Raj Bhasin, is playing the role of Sunil Gavaskar in ‘83’ Movie.

Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri was a right-handed batsman and slow left-arm orthodox bowler. He was also the youngest player from the team during the 1983 world cup. Shastri was considered one of the finest all-rounders of his generation. He recently resigned from the post of Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Actor, Dhairya Karwa, is playing the role of Ravi Shastri in ‘83’ Movie.

Madan Lal

Madan Lal was one of the heroes of the 1983 Indian World Cup Team and took three quick wickets that shattered the batting order of the West Indies Team in the finals. He was a middle-order batsman and his medium-pace bowler. Madan Lal was both a prolific run-getter and regular wicket-taker. After retirement, he became the coach of the A team and later the senior squad and then a national selector. Punjabi Singer, Hardy Sandhu, is playing the role of Madan Lal in ‘83’ Movie.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth was the opening batsman and scored 38 from 58 balls, the highest runs in 1983 World Cup Finals. His innings consisted of seven fours and a six. Srikkanth's batting style was entertaining, innovative and explosive. After retirement, he has worked as a commentator and cricket analyst for various Indian Channels, both Sports & News. Tamil Actor, Jiiva, is playing the role of Ravi Shastri in ‘83’ Movie.

Balwinder Sandhu

Balwinder Sandhu was a right-arm medium-pace bowler who could swing the ball both ways and was a more than useful tailender. He was quite a handful and emerged as one of the heroes of the World Cup triumph in 1983. His most talked-about wicket is the one where he bowled out Gordon Greenidge - the experienced batsman shouldered arms to a ball that came in sharply. Punjabi Singer, Ammy Virk, is playing the role of Madan Lal in ‘83’ Movie.

Late Yashpal Sharma

Yashpal Sharma was one of the heroes of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad. His innovative batting style and excellent running between the wickets made him one of the important players of the Indian Cricket Team. He was considered the ideal man for a crisis as he could blunt the edge of any attack with solid defence. After retirement, he served as a national selector for a couple of years. He died on July 13 2021 in New Delhi. Actor, Jatin Sharma, is playing the role of Yashpal Sharma in ‘83’ Movie.

Sandeep Patil

Sandeep Patil was a batsman and a medium-pace bowler. He was one of the key members of the world cup winning squad. After retirement, Patil served first as India A coach, then coach of the Indian team, before moving on to take charge of Kenya. His Son, Chirag Patil, is playing his role in ‘83’ Movie.

Syed Kirmani (Wicket-Keeper)

Syed Kirmani was the wicketkeeper of Indian Cricket Team in 1983 tournament. Syed Kirmani won the best wicketkeeper Award in the 1983 world cup because of his catch of Faoud Bacchus against the West Indies in final match. Youtuber, Sahil Khattar, is playing the role of Ravi Shastri in ‘83’ Movie.

Roger Binny - Highest Wicket Taker

Roger Binny was the most successful bowler in the Indian Cricket Team in 1983 World Cup. He was the leading wicket-taker for India in the 1983 world cup with 18 wickets. Binny was the first Anglo-Indian to play cricket for India. He is currently serving as an Office Bearer at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Actor, Nishant Dahiya, is playing the role of Ravi Shastri in ‘83’ Movie.

Kirti Azad

Kirti Azad was the aggressive right-hand batsman and a quick off-spinner in the 1983 Indian World Cup Team. Azad went on to become a successful politician after retiring from Cricket. Actor, Dinker Sharma, is playing the role of Kirti Azad in ‘83’ Movie.

Dilip Vengasarkar

Vengsarkar was the mainstay of the Indian middle-order during the 1983 World Cup. Post-retirement, he started running three cricket academies, two in Mumbai and one in Pune. These academies give cricket training free of cost to the selected players selected on their skill level. Actor, Adinath Kothare, is playing the role of Dilip Vengasarkar in ‘83’ Movie.

Sunil Valson - 12th Man

Sunil Valson was the 12th man in the 1983 World Cup-winning squad. The pacer is the only cricketer in World Cup history to lift the trophy without playing a single game. Actor, R Badree, is playing the role of Sunil Valson in ‘83’ Movie.