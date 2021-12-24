1983 World Cup Indian Team Payslip| Legends were paid this much for Sharing Insights used in the making of 83 Movie

1983 World Cup Indian Team Payslip: For the first time in Indian Cricket History a landmark was achieved in Lord's Stadium (England) by winning the World Cup defeating the West Indies Team who had won the last two world cup. On 25th June 1983, India won the 1983 Prudential World Cup where for the first time an Asian Nation-India reached the World Cup Final and this was the third consecutive World Cup final appearance for the West Indies. Here are the brief Match Details:

Played In Lord's Stadium, London, England Toss Won By West Indies, elected to field first Series Prudential World Cup Final Match 25th June 1983 Players who played in the finals Sunil Gavaskar, Kris Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath (VC), Yashpal Sharma, Sandeep Patil, Kapil Dev (c), Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani (wk), Balwinder Sandhu, Sunil Valson was the 12th man, Other team Players - Ravi Shastri & Dilip Vengasarkar Player Of The Match Mohinder Amarnath Team Manager PR Man Singh Tournament Result India won the 1983 Prudential World Cup Match Format One Day (60-over match) Umpires Barrie Meyer, Dickie Bird

1983 World Cup Indian Team Payslip Back Then

Makarand Waigankar, a renowned journalist shared the picture of the team sheet as well as their salaries along with that of the team manager Bishen Singh Bedi from an ODI on September 21, 1983. The Indian team after the 1983 World Cup was paid a sum of Rs. 200/day as allowance and Rs. 1500 as match fees per game.

Each one of them deserve 10 Cr. pic.twitter.com/BzBYSgqit6 — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) July 16, 2019

1983 World Cup Indian Team were paid this much for Sharing Insights used in the making of ’83’ Movie

Subhash K Jha, one of the producers of the movie, told the media that "The final budget of the film is Rs 270 crore (Rs 2.7 billion), which makes it a costlier film than Baahubali. Our basic production cost was Rs 210 crore (Rs 2.1 billion). That included the payment for the cricketers -- we paid each one of them between Rs 3 crore and Rs 7 crore (Rs 30 million to Rs 70 billion) for the rights to their story. Then, as the film's release had to be postponed repeatedly, we had to pay interest. Our final budget came to Rs 270 crore."

Subhash K Jha Confesses that the production cost of the movie was quite high and it would be difficult to recover the full production cost of the 83 Movie. "This is an expensive film where the costs went into financial arrangements behind the scenes, like hiring the Lord's cricket ground in London to shoot the final match, etc. Unlike Baahubali or Devdas, the budget doesn't show on screen in '83" says the producer.