1983 World Cup cricketer Yashpal Sharma dies of cardiac arrest: All about his life, family and his cricket career here

Yashpal Sharma, one of the players of the Indian Cricket team of World Cup 1983, has passed away today of cardiac arrest. He was a middle order batsman, a wicket keeper in the Indian Cricket team. He was 66 years old at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. Prime Minister Modi has also expressed his condolence via Twitter along with various members of cricket fraternity. Take a look at the tweets below of the cricket fraternity along with many famous personalities.

Shri Yashpal Sharma Ji was a much beloved member of the Indian cricket team, including the legendary 1983 squad. He was an inspiration for teammates, fans as well as budding cricketers. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2021

Former Indian Skipper Virendra Sehwag also tweeted in his memory.

So sorry to hear about #YashpalSharma Paaji 's passing away, one of the heroes of our 1983 WC win. Heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/Toh3wLHNAw — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 13, 2021

Venkatesh Prasad who is known to have played with him tweeted

Heartbreaking to learn about the passing away of 1983 World Cup winner #YashpalSharma .

My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Pray that his soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/Cz0URjCTjY — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 13, 2021

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his condolences on Yashpal Sharma's sad demise. Take a look

Sad to hear about the demise of cricketer Yashpal Sharma. His remarkable performances during the key matches in 1983 cricket World-Cup played a crucial role in one of India’s greatest triumphs in cricketing history. My deepest condolences to his family, followers & team members. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 13, 2021

Passing away of Yashpal Sharma:

He collapsed in his house after he returned from his morning walk. He is said to have suffered an immediate cardiac arrest. "It is unbelievable. He was the fittest among all of us. I had asked him that day when we met how about his routine. He was a vegetarian, teetotaller, used to have soup for his dinner and very particular about his morning walks. I am just shocked," Vengsarkar said as per PTI report.

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted in his honour too.

Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered.



My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family. pic.twitter.com/WBQ6ng2x8I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2021

Yashpal Sharma: International Cricket Career

Yashpal Sharma has played 37 Tests in which he scored 1606 runs and 42 One Day International scoring 883 runs all together in them. He is said to be a gutsy middle oredr batsman. He scored 99 runs in the Irani Trophy which got him a secured place in Indian Cricket team in the tour of Pakistan. His ODI debut was on 13th October 1978 and went to England in 1979 as a part of the World Cup Team India. He played no match in that world cup though. In the opening match of the 1983 World Cup, he top scored with 89 runs.India defeated West Indies in their first match in a World Cup.

Do watch a glimpse of his batting here in the tweet

WATCH: #YashpalSharma’s brilliant batting in the semi-final of 1983 World Cup against England. pic.twitter.com/uZr7k0FpPx — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) July 13, 2021

Yashpal Sharma: Family and Life

1. Yashpal Sharma was born in Ludhiana, Punjab on August 11, 1954.

2. His father's name was Prem Chand Sharma and he was married to Partibha Sharma. The couple has a daughter, Puja Sharma and 2 sons.

Take a look at him with the team here

3. His elder brother was Ghanshyam Sharma.

4. He is the uncle of Chetan Sharma who was also a cricketer.

5. He was a Right handed batsman and right arm medium bowler.

6. He resided in Delhi where he breathed his last. Take a look at the pictures above to know more about his life.

Ravi Shastri, who is the current coach of the Indian team tweeted



Really saddened and shocked at losing a colleague of World Cup fame so early in life. Condolences to the family and God bless his soul 🙏🏻 #YashpalSharma pic.twitter.com/jVkHEyRWfP — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 13, 2021

Yashpal Sharma is one of the most remembered names in the Senior Indian Cricket fraternity. He made 240 runs at an average of 34.28 to return as the second-highest scorer for India behind skipper Kapil Dev in the World Cup 1983 tournament. India will always remember his contributions.

Also Read| Massive Geomagnetic Storm to hit Earth: What is solar storm and it's effects on satellites, power grids, GPS and humans?