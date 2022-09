Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Schedule, Teams, Match Dates and Time

PKL is back after a long gap. The Pro Kabaddi League Schedule for 2022 has been announced. The 9th season of PKL is divided into two phases. The schedule for 1st phase has been released. The first phase will have 66 matches in total. However, the schedule for the 2second phase will be released in October. The 9th season will be played in 3 cities in India: Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Kabaddi has always been a traditional game, rooted inside our culture for generations. However, Mashal Sports and Disney Star have turned this traditional game which was only played by kids in small alleys, into a national tournament. The first season of Pro Kabaddi League, which took place in 2014, garnered 435 million viewers, only a few million short of IPL.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Schedule

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 phase one will commence on 7th October at Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. The first match will be held between Dabang Delhi K.C (current champions) and U-Mumba.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 schedule, including match dates and match timings, is as follows:







DATE MATCHES TIMINGS (IST) October 7 Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba 7:30 PM Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans 8:30 PM Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas 9:30 PM October 8 Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas 8:30 PM Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers 9:30 PM October 9 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates 7:30 PM Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors 8:30 PM Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls 9:30 PM October 10 U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas 7:30 PM Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants 8:30 PM October 11 Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas 7:30 PM Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans 8:30 PM October 12 Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors 7:30 PM UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi 8:30 PM October 14 Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba 7:30 PM Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 8:30 PM Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan 9:30 PM October 15 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants 7:30 PM Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi 8:30 PM Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates 9:30 PM October 16 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba 7:30 PM UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls 8:30 PM October 17 Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates 7:30 PM Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers 8:30 PM October 18 Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7:30 PM Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan 8:30 PM October 19 Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas 7:30 PM Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas 8:30 PM October 21 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers 7:30 PM Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors 8:30 PM Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi 9:30 PM October 22 U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls 7:30 PM Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans 8:30 PM Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants 9:30 PM October 23 Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates 7:30 PM UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas 8:30 PM October 25 Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7:30 PM Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers 8:30 PM October 26 Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba 7:30 PM Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors 8:30 PM October 28 Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7:30 PM Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan 8:30 PM Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas 9:30 PM October 29 Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi 7:30 PM Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants 8:30 PM Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba 9:30 PM October 30 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls 7:30 PM Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi 8:30 PM October 31 Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates 7:30 PM UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans 8:30 PM November 1 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi 7:30 PM Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls 8:30 PM November 2 U Mumba vs Telugu Titans 7:30 PM Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas 8:30 PM November 4 Patna Pirates vs U Mumba 7:30 PM Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 8:30 PM UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan 9:30 PM November 5 Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors 7:30 PM Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans 8:30 PM Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas 9:30 PM November 6 Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants 7:30 PM Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas 8:30 PM November 7 U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7:30 PM Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers 8:30 PM November 8 Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas 7:30 PM TBC vs TBC 8:30 PM

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Teams

There are a total of 12 teams in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Bengal Warriors Bengaluru Bulls Dabang Delhi (Current Champions) Gujarat Giants Haryana Steelers Jaipur Pink Panthers Patna Pirates Puneri Paltan Tamil Thalaivas Telugu Titans U Mumba U.P. Yodhas

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Team Members

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Gurunath More, Abolfazl Maghsoudlou, Dong Geon Lee, Deepak Narwal, Banty, Ankit, Vikas, Amit Sheoran, Mohit Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Ziaur Rahman.

Dabang Delhi: Joginder Singh Narwal, Naveen Kumar Goyat, Sushant Sail, Ajay Thakur, Neeraj Narwal, Emad Sedaghatnia, Mohit, Vikas Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Sumit, Mohammad Malak, Sandeep Narwal, Balram, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay Jaglan.

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Khandola, Vinay, Vikas Chillar, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou, Ajay Ghanghas, Vikas Jaglan, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary, Rajesh Narwal, Rohit Gulia, Chand Singh, Rajesh Gurjar, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Rishank Devadiga, Sumit Singh, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat, Akash Pikalmunde, Sukesh Hegde, Abozar Mohajer, Vishal Mane, Rohit Banne, Rinku Narwal, Vijin Thangadurai, Sachin Vittala, Darshan J, Parveen, Ran Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Manoj Gowda K.

Gujarat Giants: Sunil Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Harshit Yadav, Maninder Singh, Sonu, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Harmanjit Singh, Rathan K, Pardeep Kumar Indian, Harmanjit Singh, Girish Maruti Ernak, Ankit, Sumit, Ravinder Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Hadi Oshtorak.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Amit Nagar, Ashok, Naveen Dilbag, Sushil Gulia, Mohammad Amin Nosrati, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Arjun Deshwal, Vishal Lather, Pavan TR, Elavarasan A, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Amit Kharb, Amit Hooda, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal.

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar.

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar.

Tamil Thalaivas: Pawan Kumar (Sehrawat), Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Jatin, Himanshu, Himanshu, Narender, Sagar, Ankit, M. Abishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil, Arpit Saroha, Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K. Abhimanyu.

Telugu Titans: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay, Aman Kadian, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Nitin, Mohit, Mohit Pahal, Muhammed Shihas S, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K. Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.

U Mumba: Ashish, Guman Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Vinay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Surinder Singh, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Rahul, Prince, Kiran Laxman Magar, Harendra Kumar, Satywan, Mohit, Gholamabbas Korouki.

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, Rathan K, James Namaba Kamweti, Gulveer Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Durgesh Kumar, Aman, Rohit Tomar, Mahipal, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Gurdeep, Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar.

Dabang Delhi, having won the 8th season of the Pro Kabaddi League, is the current champion. However, Patna Pirates is the most successful team of this all time, having won 3 titles.

In season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League, will Dabang Delhi retain the title of current champions? Or will Patna Pirates take back their title? Or will some other team rise to fame? We can only wait and watch.