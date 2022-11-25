FIFA World Cup 2022: Schedule, Football Match List, Fixtures, Qualifiers, and more

FIFA World Cup- 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022- The Schedule

 

The FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule is out for everyone. The FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled in Qatar from 20th November to 18th December 2022. There will be 32 teams competing for the most prestigious trophy in world football. The complete FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule list is given below.

 

FIFA World Cup 2022- Today’s Match

 

DATE

TEAMS

VENUE

November 25th, 2022

Brazil Vs Serbia

AI Wakrah Sports

November 25th, 2022

Wales Vs Iran

AI Bayt Stadium

November 25th, 2022

Qatar Vs Senegal

Khalifa International Stadium

November 25th, 2022

Netherlands Vs Ecuador

AI Thumama Stadium



FIFA World Cup 2022- Football Match Schedule Indian Time

 

The initial three FIFA games will be held on November 25. The Indian times are as follows:

 

  • Wales Vs Iran at 3:30 pm, IST.
  • Qatar Vs Senegal at 6:30 pm, IST
  • Netherlands Vs Ecuador at 9:30 pm, IST
