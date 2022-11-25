FIFA World Cup 2022: Schedule, Football Match List, Fixtures, Qualifiers, and more
Football enthusiasts get excited! The much-awaited schedule for FIFA World Cup 2022 is RELEASED. The schedule with Indian time is given below. Scroll down.
FIFA World Cup 2022- The Schedule
The FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule is out for everyone. The FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled in Qatar from 20th November to 18th December 2022. There will be 32 teams competing for the most prestigious trophy in world football. The complete FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule list is given below.
FIFA World Cup 2022- Today’s Match
|
DATE
|
TEAMS
|
VENUE
|
November 25th, 2022
|
Brazil Vs Serbia
|
AI Wakrah Sports
|
November 25th, 2022
|
Wales Vs Iran
|
AI Bayt Stadium
|
November 25th, 2022
|
Qatar Vs Senegal
|
Khalifa International Stadium
|
November 25th, 2022
|
Netherlands Vs Ecuador
|
AI Thumama Stadium
FIFA World Cup 2022- Football Match Schedule Indian Time
The initial three FIFA games will be held on November 25. The Indian times are as follows:
- Wales Vs Iran at 3:30 pm, IST.
- Qatar Vs Senegal at 6:30 pm, IST
- Netherlands Vs Ecuador at 9:30 pm, IST