List Of Top 10 Most Searched TV Shows On Google (2022): Find out Why they are most searched and other details here!

Scrolling through social media is a painstaking task without being bombarded with spoilers and edits of iconic shows that have been released for the past almost ending year.

And if you haven't watched it the only option for you is to Google what the hype is about. Similarly, millions of cinephiles around the world tapped on the magnifying glass looking for TV shows and series that are being hailed and applauded on the internet.

Google has finally announced the top most searched TV shows of the year 2022 and it features the most popular shows like Euphoria, House of the Dragon, and Moon Knight which are in the top 3!

Here's a list of the most searched top 10 TV Shows rolled out by Google for the year 2022. Find out what is the hype about through the facts about the shows mentioned below.

Sno. TV SHOW CREATOR 1. Euphoria Sam Levinson 2. House of the Dragon George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal 3. Moon Knight Jeremy Slater 4. The Watcher Ryan Murphy 5. Inventing Anna Shonda Rhimes 6. Dahmer Ryan Murphy 7. The Boys Eric Kripke 8. All of Us Are Dead Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su 9. Sandman Gaiman, Goyer, and Allan Heinberg 10. Heartstopper Jeffrey Richman, Darren Star











1. Euphoria

The American teen drama show Euphoria is an American is an HBO television series created and principally written by Sam Levinson.

It is based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

Rue, played by Zendeya in the series is the main character, who is a recovering drug addict. While the show relays Rue's story other characters are also fleshed and develop simultaneously.

Despite the controversies for its inclusion of nudity and sexual content, the cinematography, score, and performances of the cast are remarkable and have received recognition.

Euphoria is the third most-watched show in HBO history and comes right after Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon since its premiere on June 16, 2019.

The series bagged numerous accolades, including nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series while it's run.

Zendaya won two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Along with her Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, and Martha Kelly were also nominated for the same award for season two.

2. House of the Dragon

The American fantasy drama television series, House of the Dragon is created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal for HBO.

The series is a prequel to Game of Thrones (2011–2019) and is the second TV show in the A Song of Ice and Fire franchise.

In 2022, the house of Dragon was launched on the 21st of August 21 and was renewed for a second season.

Over 10 million viewers across the linear channels and HBO Max watched the series premiere on the first day, the biggest in HBO's history.







3. Moon Knight

The sixth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) , Moon Knight is an American television miniseries created by Jeremy Slater for the streaming service Disney+.

It is based on Marvel Comics features the titular character and was announced in August 2019.

It premiered on March 30, 2022, and ran for six episodes, concluding on May 4, and received positive reviews, with particular praise for the performances.







4. The Watcher

The American mystery thriller, the Watcher is an American television series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan for Netflix.

The Watcher premiered on October 13, 2022, and is a dramatized version of the 2018 article for New York's "The Cut" by Reeves Wiedeman which is a true story of a married couple who, after moving into their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, were harassed by letters signed by a stalker who goes by the pseudonym "The Watcher".







5. Inventing Anna

The American drama television Inventing Ann is a miniseries created and produced by Shonda Rhimes which is inspired by the story of Anna Sorokin and the article in New York titled "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler.

With its release on Netflix on February 11, 2022, the series received mixed reviews from critics, who praised the performances but criticized the inconsistent tone.

6. Dahmer

American true crime anthology series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is the first season of the Monster, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan for Netflix.

It was released on September 21, 2022, and reached the number-one spot on Netflix in the first week of its release.

The show became Netflix's second most-watched English-language series of all time within 28 days,

The Netflix series passed the 1 billion view mark in 60 days and reached number one on the Nielsen Top 10 streaming chart in the first week of its release.









7. The Boys

The American superhero television series The Boys is developed by Eric Kripke for Amazon Prime Video and is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

The show follows the eponymous team of vigilantes as they combat superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities.

It was originally intended to be a feature-length film but premiered as a series with its first season of eight episodes on July 26, 2019, and received positive reviews and praise for its writing, storyline, humor, and performances of the cast.

The Boys was nominated for six Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series in 2021.

Its next season Gen V is announced now.







8. All of Us Are Dead

The South Korean coming-of-age zombie apocalypse horror show All of Us Are Dead is a streaming television series that is based on the popular Naver webtoon of the same name by Joo Dong-Geun.

With its release on January 28, 2022, on Netflix, the series was watched over 474.26 million hours in its first 30 days on the service.

On June 6, 2022, the series was renewed for a second season.







9. Sandman

The American fantasy drama television series The Sandman is based on the 1989–1996 comic book written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics.

It was developed by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg for the streaming platform Netflix and is produced by DC Entertainment and Warner Bros.

After its premiere on August 5, 2022, the series received positive reviews from critics, with praise going towards the casting, production design, costumes, faithfulness to its source material, visual effects, and performances, particularly those of Sturridge and David Thewlis.

10. Heartstopper

The British coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama television series Heartstopper premiered on Netflix on 22 April 2022 and was adapted from the webcomic and graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman.

Before Netflix, The television rights for the series were purchased by See-Saw Films in 2019.

It received critical acclaim, particularly for its tone and pacing, as well as its representation of the LGBT community, and the first season received nine nominations at the Children's and Family Emmy Awards.

The show was among the top 10 English series on Netflix in just two days and increased the popularity of graphic novels as well as the series' songs.

