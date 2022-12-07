List Of Top 10 Most Searched Songs On Google (2022): Find out Why they are so famous and other details

Have you ever been somewhere and happened to hear a catchy tune with dynamic beats? Now that this song is stuck in your head playing on loop you have to search for it no matter what. Well, you are not alone, millions and billions of netizens Google search various songs every day, from pop to rock, every genre is tackled by these Google search engines.

Google has rolled out a list of the top 10 most searched songs for the year 2022. Here's a list, find out about these songs and why they are so famous!

Don't fall behind! Catch up with these catchy tunes now!

List Of Top 10 Most Searched Songs By Google (2022)

Sno. SONG ARTIST 1. Pasoori Ali Sethi 2. Butter BTS 3. Chaand Baaliyan Aditya A 4. Heat Waves Glass Animals 5. Enemy Imagine Dragons 6. Believer Imagine Dragons 7. Dynamite BTS 8. Ainsi bas la vida Indila 9. Everybody (Backstreet's Back) Backstreet Boys 10. Srivalli Javed Ali

1) Pasoori - Ali Sethi

The Punjabji and Urdu song "Pasoori" is a single by Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and debutant Shae Gill.

The hit song was released on the 6th of February, 2022. It was the sixth song of season 14 and episode two of Coke Studio Pakistan which was subsequently posted on YouTube the next day.

It instantly hit the charts and became the first Coke Studio song and the first Pakistani song featured on Spotify's "Viral 50 - Global" chart.

The Pakistani hit featured in the fourth episode of Disney+ miniseries Ms. Marvel.

The track hit the 300 million viewers mark on Youtube in August 2022 and became the third song in the 14-year history of Coke Studio to do so.

By 14 October 2022, "Pasoori" became the most-watched Coke Studio music video of all time with 410 million views on YouTube.

In December 2022, "Pasoori" was the most-streamed Pakistani song according to data released by Spotify both in Pakistan and all across the globe.

2) Butter - BTS

The South Korean boy band BTS hit song

"Butter" was released as a digital single on May 21, 2021, became a big hit, and received positive reviews from music critics, with praise towards its catchiness.

The Korean song saw commercial success, topping charts in Hungary, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, the United States, and Vietnam.

The song was on Billboard's Global 200 chart and reached the top 10 in over 30 other countries worldwide.

3) Chaand Baaliyan - Aditya A

Indian song "Chaand Baaliyan" by singer-songwriter Aditya A bagged third place and charted No 1 on Apple Music and iTunes Chart in India.

With the 45th position on YouTube Charts in India, "Chaand Baaliyan" has been a trending song on Instagram Reels as well since April 2022.

The song was released in the year 2019 and went viral two years after its release.

4) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

The English indie rock group Glass Animals released their song "Heat Waves" from their third studio album Dreamland on 29 June 2020 and the sleeper hit is its most successful single to date.

The soothing song reached number five on the UK Singles Chart and was a top-five hit in several other European countries.

The song hit number one in Australia, Canada, Lithuania, Switzerland, and the United States later topping the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks in early 2022.

The song became the longest-charting song on the Hot 100 surpassing the success of the Weeknd's "Blinding Lights".

After accumulating more than two billion streams on Spotify by September it was nominated for Best British Single at the 2022 Brit Awards.

Heat Waves is still featured in Spotify's Top 50 Global charts as of December 2022.

Heat Waves became the first song to remain on the top charts even after more than 2 years of its release.

5) Enemy - Imagine Dragons

The American pop rock track "Enemy" is a song by the band Imagine Dragons and American rapper JID which was released through Interscope Records and Kidinakorner on October 28, 2021.

Originally it was made for the soundtrack of the animated streaming television series Arcane

the animated Netflix series which premiered on November 6, 2021.

Written by the artists Justin Tranter and the producers Mattman & Robin the song became JID's first song to reach the top 5 in the US.

It was the band's first song to reach the top 5 since the 2017 song "Thunder".

6) Believer - Imagine Dragons

The American rock band song "Believer" by Imagine Dragons was released on February 1, 2017, through Interscope Records.

Written by Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee, Daniel Platzman, Justin Tranter, and its producers Mattman & Robin "Believer" peaked at number four on the US Billboard Hot 100.

It became the band's third top-ten single after "Radioactive" and "Demons" reaching the top ten in Austria, Canada, the Czech Republic, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Switzerland.

The song blew up when it was featured in the season finale for the first season of the CW's Riverdale.

The song was played in advertisements for the Nintendo Switch Super Bowl LI and several movies and television trailers.

After becoming the fifth best-selling song of 2017 in the United States in November 2022, it amassed more than 2.2 billion streams on Spotify.

7) Dynamite - BTS

The South Korean boy band song BTS, "Dynamite" was released on August 21, 2020, through Big Hit Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment.

Dynamite is the band's first song fully recorded in English, written by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar and produced by Stewart, Intended to soothe listeners during the COVID-19 pandemic, the song talks about joy and appreciation for the little things that make life valuable.

"Dynamite" saw commercial success, debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became the band's first number-one single in the United States making BTS the first all-South Korean act to top the Hot 100.

8) Ainsi bas la vida - Indila

The TikTok popular song “Ainsi Bas La Vida” which means Thus low is life is a hit song by French singer Indila which was released in 2014.

The song from the album Mini became an instant hit in Europe.

The song is highly popular among anime fans, it can be heard playing in the background of hundreds of iconic edits and scenes.

9) Everybody (Backstreet's Back) - Backstreet Boys

The Backstreet Boys' classic hit song "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" is written and produced by Denniz Pop and Max Martin.

Released back in 1997 the song is the first single from the band's second international studio album, and the third single from their self-titled debut US studio album in March 1998.

The spooky memorable music video was directed by American director Joseph Kahn.

10) Srivalli - Javed Ali

The love song from the popular movie Pushpa, Srivalli, became a social media sensation after its release in 2021 with Indian and foreign celebrities, including cricketers, joining in the fun and reprising Arjun's hook step in Instagram reels.

The original Telugu song has garnered millions of views and has also smashed records.

