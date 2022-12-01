Gk Quiz On 2000s Music: Take The Quiz And Find Out How Much You Know Of The Timeless Tunes and Trivia!

As the year is about to end, all of us are looking back to our tunes and playlists wrapped up.

We can never forget the nostalgia of the 2000s music when several genres rose and marked their names in history.

Our feet can't help but move on hearing the goosebumps giving songs from artists who are still releasing timeless tunes for us to capture in our playlists and hearts forever.

Find out how much you know by taking this GK quiz on 2000s music all over the world and learn new facts through the trivia given here!

Q1.We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things, was which artist’s highest-selling album because of the 2008 song ‘I’m Yours?

a) Justin Timberlake

b) Jay-Z

c) Jason Mraz

d) Bruno Mars

Ans: Jason Mraz

Q2. ‘Man Eater’ and ‘Promiscuous’ were 2006 hits for which artist?

a) Nelly Furtado

b) Beyonce

c) Cardi-B

d) Taylor Swift

Ans: Nelly Furtado

Q3. After a decade of writing Spanish songs, which artist reached international fame from 2001 onwards with English ones?

a) Maluma

b) Becky- G

c) Shakira

d) Daddy Yankee

Ans: Shakira

Q4. Which artist released 3 prison-themed albums called Trouble, Konvicted, and Freedom throughout the 00s?

a) The Weeknd

b) Akon

c) Snoop Dog

d) Charlie Puth

Ans: Akon

Q5. In what year did Fergie, of Black Eyed Peas fame, make her first solo album The Dutchess?

a) 1998

b)2006

c) 2010

d)2019

Ans: 2006

Q6. Eminem released his eponymous album (named after himself) in 2000, what was it called?

a) Green Day

b) The Marshall Mathers LP

c) Blink 182

d) Linkin Park

Ans: The Marshall Mathers LP

Q7. Paramount Pictures bought the rights to which 2003 Avril Lavigne song in order to make a movie, one which never materialized?

a) Girlfriend

b) Nobody’s Home

c) Complicated

d) Sk8r Boi

Ans: Sk8r Boi

Q8. James Blunt owns the best-selling album of the 00s. What is it called?

a) All the Lost Souls

b) Some Kind of Trouble

c)Back to Bedlam

d) Monkey on my Shoulder

Ans: Back to Bedlam

Q9. 3 of the top 15 best-selling albums of the 00s belong to which 4-piece band?

a) One Direction

b) The Vamps

c) The Neighbourhood

d)Coldplay

Ans: Coldplay

Q10. Which artist won The X Factor in 2006 and remains the best-selling act from the show?

a) Melanie Martinez

b) Leona Lewis

c) Lorde

d) Charlie XCX

Ans: Leona Lewis

Q11. Which band refused a 2001 Mercury Prize nomination, saying the award is “like carrying a dead albatross around your neck for eternity”?

a) Gorillaz

b) MGMT

c) Arctic Monkeys

d) The Killers

Ans: Gorillaz

Q12. After being named Puffy, Puff Daddy, P Diddy, Diddy, and P Diddy (again), the artist who cannot be named settled on which name in 2008?

a) Lady Gaga

b) Nick Jonas

c) John Mayre

d) Sean John

Ans: Sean John

Q13. Maroon 5 released their solo album in 2002 titled Songs About…who?

a) Animals

b) Sugar

c) Jane

d) Dance

Ans: Jane

Q14.Vanessa Carlton became a one-hit wonder for which 2001 song?

a) The Edge Of 17

b) Whenever, Wherever

c)A Thousand Miles

d) Pumped Up Kicks

Ans: A Thousand Miles

Q15. Rolling Stone Magazine’s number 1 hit of the 2000s was ‘Crazy’, by who?

a)Gnarls Barkley

b) Muse

c) 50 Cent

d) Pearl Jam

Ans: Gnarls Barkley

Some 2000s Music Trivia

The release of Beyoncé’s debut solo album was delayed by the success of Nelly and Kelly Rowland’s “Dilemma”.

The song “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani was supposed to be a diss track aimed at Courtney Love

2000 released Madonna’s “Music” , currently her last number-one single.

“Lose Yourself.” was Eminem's first Hot 100 number one in 2002.

Jay-Z's “Empire State of Mind” was his first Hot 100 number-one song that featured him as a lead artist.

Coldplay went number one with “Viva La Vida” in 2008, marking the first time that a British group reached the top of the Hot 100 since 1997 when the Spice Girls reached it with “Wannabe.”

Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” is the biggest and most played song of the ’00s, it was even named on the billboard.

"Time to Pretend" by MGMT was originally titled "The Mantis Sailing Home."

