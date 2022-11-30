Gk Quiz on Marvel: Find Out Interesting Facts And Trivia!

The American media and entertainment company, Marvel Comics, was widely deemed as one of the “big two” publishers in the comic industry. The Superheroes shaped the American pop-culture and influenced the societal scenario in vast ways.

Currently Its parent company, Marvel Entertainment, is an entirely owned subsidiary of the Disney Company.

The pulp magazine publisher Martin Goodman founded Marvel Comics in 1939 and the rest is history. Comic books were growing in popularity in the 1930'a and In order to capitalize on that Goodman created Timely Comics.

Since the spectators were going haywire over superheroes at the time, Timely’s first comic book was Marvel Comics no. 1 which was published in the month of October.

Marvel saw impeccable success in the 1950's, known as the Silver Age of comics. In 1956 they reintroduced many superhero titles and garnered significant commercial success.

Subsequently, Atlas changed its name to Marvel Comics in the 1960s.

Marvel Comics went into bankruptcy in 1996 due to a decline in sales but the company emerged from bankruptcy in 1998.

In 2007 Marvel began publishing digital comics. Later in 2009 the Walt Disney Company purchased the parent company of Marvel Comics.

Marvel Comics and the MCU has always emerged with flying colors and capes with a planet full of fans idolizing their favorite superheroes, dressing up as them in events like Comic con, and blockbuster premieres.

Find out how much you know of Marvel by taking this quiz and learn more facts here!

Q1. When did Martin Goodman publish the first Marvel comic ?

a.1939

b.1975

c.1942

d.2000

Ans: 1939

Q2. How many comics has Marvel released as of 2009?

a.2500

b.40,000

c.100

d.32,000

Ans. 32,000

Q3. Who made the first appearance of any Marvel hero in the comics?

a. Captain America

b. Captain Marvel

c. Human Torch

d. Spider-Man

Ans. Human Torch

Q4. Marvel produced romance comics during which years?

a.1945-1965

b.1970-1980

c.1920-1935

d.2000-2015

Ans: 1945-1965

Q5. Marvel Comics used to be called by what title before?

a. Amalgam comics

b. Detective Comics

c. Timely Publications

d. Superhero Sundays

Ans: Timely Publications

Q6. Wakanda’s official language which is a variant of Xhosa is primarily spoken in what places?

a. Zimbabwe and South Africa

b. Venezuela and Spain

c. India and Sri Lanka

d. China and Singapore

Ans: Zimbabwe and South Africa

Q7. Originally, Captain America was created as a propaganda for what?

a. To promote American Pop-culture

b. To promote the entrance for the U.S in WWII

c. To compete against DC

d. To get the rights for Marvel Comics

Ans: Promote the entrance for the U.S in WWII

Q8. Who was the first African American member of the avengers?

a. Falcon

b. Luke Cage

c. War Machine

d. Black Panther

Ans: Black Panther

Q9. Groot’s lines were recorded by whom ?

a. Vin Diesel

b. John Cena

c. Robert Downey Jr.

d. Stan Lee

Ans: Vin Diesel







Q10. Which mythology did Thor come from?

a. Greek Mythology

b. Norse Mythology

c. Indian Mythology

Ans. Norse Mythology



More Facts on Marvel

In 1984, Marvel almost bought DC , during Marvel’s boom the head of Warner Communications’ publishing approached former Marvel editor Jim Shooter for licensing the publishing rights to the entire DC Comics universe but DC refused the offer and continued to publish comics Later on, to become a hit with readers as Marvel hit bankruptcy in 1996.

In the early 90s Michael Jackson tried to buy Marvel Comics because he wanted to star as Spider-Man in his version of the movie.

Nick fury's design reference was Samuel L. Jackson’s appearance. Later the actor secured his roles for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic films.

A fan created Venom in 1982 w hen Marvel Comics hosted a contest for aspiring artists. Randy Schueller submitted a concept art for a storyline that involved Spider-Man upgrading his suit to all black for stealth purposes.

Both DC and Marvel Comics shared Amalgam comics in 1996, a publishing imprint that fused publications, superheroes such as Batman and Wolverine were fused to make the character Dark Claw, Superman and Captain America became Super-Soldier. It went defunct in 1997.





