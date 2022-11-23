GK Quiz on Cartoons: Find out how much you know and learn through the Cartoon Trivia!

Since we were only infants the first thing on our screens are cartoons, they have amused us all our life, even as an adult. Whether it's in the form of satire or dark comedy, these funny fictional yet real companions have never left us hanging.

They have now become a core memory in many of our minds and yet we have to wonder if we truly know about them.

Here's a GK quiz for you to find out and learn how much you know of Cartoons, old and new!

1.What Popeye the sailor man famously eats to increase his strength?

a.Ladoo

b.Spinach

c.Chocolate

d.Carrot

Answer: b. Spinach

2.What are the names of Donald Duck's three nephews?

a.Huey, Dewey, and Louie

b.Dholu, Bolu, Golu

c.Ed, Edd and Eddy

d.Kevin, Gwen, Ben

Answer: a.Huey, Dewey, and Louie

3.The phrase often said by Timon and Pumba, ‘Hakuna matata’, made popular by a song in The Lion King means ‘no worries’ in which language?

a.French

b.Hindi

c.Spanish

d.Swahili

Answer:d. Swahili

4.Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup are the name of characters in which series?

a.Teen Titans

b.The Powerpuff Girls

c.My Little Pony

d.Monster’s High

Answer:b. The Powerpuff Girls

5.In The Simpsons, who is Ned Flanders’ first wife?

a.Maude Flanders

b.Meg Simpson

c.Lisa

d.Kim Kardasian

Answer:a.Maude Flanders

6.In which year was the Cartoon Network channel launched on television in the USA ?

a.1992

b.2000

c.1940

d.1980

Answer: a. 1992

7.In 1928 which film directed by Walt Disney is deemed to be Mickey Mouse’s debut?

a.Steamboat Willie

b.Cars

c.Toy Story

d.Nemo

Answer: a.Steamboat Willie

8.What is the real name of the protagonist In the 1996 film The Hunchback of Notre Dame?

a.Victor Hugo

b.Flynn Ryder

c.Christoff

Answer: a.Victor Hugo

9.In the cartoon series Family Guy, what color pants does Peter Griffin generally wear?

a.Green

b.Black

c.Blue

d.Grey

Answer: a. Green

10.What is the name of the bird featured in the comic Peanuts?

a.Woodstock

b.Tweety

c.Rio

d.Sonic

Answer:a.Woodstock

11.The characters Princess Bubblegum and Marceline first featured in which cartoon series?

a.Gravity Falls

b.Adventure Time

c.Steven Universe

d.Regular Show

Answer:b.Adventure Time

12.What is the name of the first feature film Disney released in 1937?

a.Beauty and the Beast

b.Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

c.Cinderella

d.Lady and the Tramp

Answer: b.Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

13.In the Netflix Series Bojack Horseman, what is Bojack’s profession?

a.Singer

b.Actor

c.Athlete

d.writer

Answer:c. Actor

Some Cartoon Trivia:

Popeye

The popular Popeye the Sailor Man is a fictional cartoon character created by the amazing mind Elzie Crisler Segar.

The first appearance of this character can be seen in the daily King Features comic strip Thimble Theatre on January 17, 1929,

The strip title eventually changed due to its popularity to Popeye in the later years.

Children loved the spinach eating sailor when it appeared in theatrical and television animated cartoons.

When Segar's Thimble Theatre strip was in its 10th year, Popeye made his debut,and the one-eyed sailor rapidly became the central focus of the strip,

By the 1930s Popeye's popularity made Thimble Theatre, one of King Features' most prominent properties.

Donald Duck

The animated character Donald Duck was created by Walt Disney as a foil to Mickey Mouse.

On June 9, 1934, Donald Duck made his screen debut in The Wise Little Hen.

The Lion King

The 1994 animated movie The Lion King is a musical/drama feature film.

It's produced by Walt Disney Feature Animation as the 32nd film.

It Contains elements of Hamlet and Macbeth by William Shakespeare.

The Lion King received universal praise from critics, for its music, animation, story, and the performances of the voice cast.

The Lion King, grossed more than $763 million worldwide.

The Lion King wields the record of the highest-grossing traditionally animated film in history.

The Powerpuff Girls

The American superhero animation T.V series, The Powerpuff Girls was created by animator Craig McCracken and produced by Hanna-Barbera for Cartoon Network (at the time) now Cartoon Network Studios. and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television on November 18, 1998.

The superhero series aired on Cartoon Network for six seasons, three specials, and a feature film.

The final episode aired on March 25, 2005.

The Powerpuff girls series has been nominated for six Emmy Awards and nine Annie Awards and a Kids' Choice Award during its run.

The Simpsons

The American sitcom, The Simpsons is created by Matt Groening for the Fox Broadcasting Company.

On the 19th of April, 1987, The short episodes of the show initially started as a part of The Tracey Ullman show.

After season three, the short sketches were developed into a half-hour prime time show.

It became Fox's first series to land in the Top 30 ratings in a season (1989–1990).

The Cartoon Network Channel

Cartoon Network is an Indian cable and satellite television channel operated by Warner Bros.

Discovery under its international division. The channel is the Indian equivalent to the original American network and was launched on 1 May 1995 as the first television network in India dedicated to children. The channel primarily airs animated programming.

Steamboat Willie

The Mickey Mouse debut, Steamboat Willie was released on November 18, 1928.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The 1996 American animated musical drama The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a Walt Disney produced Feature Animation released by Walt Disney Pictures.

This film is The 34th Disney animated feature film and the seventh produced during the Disney Renaissance,

The film is based on the 1831 novel.

Family Guy

The American adult animated sitcom, Family Guy is created by Seth MacFarlane for the Fox Broadcasting Company.

Peanuts

The comic strip Peanuts is an American comic strip written and illustrated by Charles M. Schulz.

The strip was originally run and published from 1950 to 2000

It is among the most prominent and influential in the history of comic strips in the pop culture scenario and American history with 17,897 strips published in all

It is known as the longest story ever told by one human being.

Adventure Time

The American series, a fantasy based story, Adventure Time is an animated television series created by Pendleton Ward for Cartoon Network and distributed by Warner Bros.

The series is a product of the 2007 short film that aired on Nicktoons after which it became a viral hit on the Internet

Nickelodeon's executives passed it on placing this option before Cartoon Network.

The series premiered its pilot on Cartoon Network on April 5, and ended on September 3, 2018 after its eight year run.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

The 1937, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is an American animated musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Productions and released by RKO Radio Pictures.

The feature film is established on the 1812 German fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm,

It is the first full-length traditionally animated feature film and the first Disney animated feature film by Disney Studios.

BoJack Horseman