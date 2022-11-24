GK Quiz on Famous Athletes all around the world : Find out Facts and more!

For years Athletes all around the world gave toiled and tumbled to make their nation proud. Their sacrifices and efforts have no measure, but still, their struggles and journeys are overlooked. Behind the facade of fame and medals, the real gold is their discipline, dedication, and sportsmanship that has brought them this far.

Find out if you know about these amazing world-famous athletes by taking this quiz and learning more through the information provided below.

So what are you waiting for? Let's start the quiz!

Q1. Who is the most famous athlete in the world as of 2017?

a.Gareth Bale

b.Cristiano Ronaldo

c.Lionel Messi

d.Antoine Griezmann

Q2. What is the name of the Jamaican runner who has broken world records in the 100 and 200-meter sprints and has won six gold medals?

a.Carl Lewis

b.Jimmy Connors

c.Jesse Owens

d.Usain Bolt

Q3. What is the name of the great women’s tennis star who is a four-time Gold medalist and has won 73 career singles titles, 23 doubles titles, and two mixed doubles titles?

a.Venus Williams

b.Serena Williams

c.Maria Sharapova

d.Ana Ivanovic

Q4. Who is the Oklahoma Native American that did amazingly well on track and made it to the Olympics? He won medals in several events and also participated in Pro Football and Pro Baseball as well.

a.Jesse Owens

b.Jim Thorpe

c.Johnny Bench

d.Sammy Sosa

Q5. A martial art instructor from Hong Kong who also became an actor and director. He died at the age of 32 in 1972, from a reaction to pain medicine. Who is he?

a.Jackie Chan

b.Jet Li

c.Stephen Chow

d.Bruce Lee

Q6. In 1936, he won 4 gold medals in the Berlin Olympic games and crushed Hitler's theory of Aryan supremacy. Who is this athlete?

a.Jackie Robinson

b.Jim Thorpe

c.Jesse Owens

d.Joe Louis

Q7. He Wore #3 and was popularly known as the “Great Bambino and Sultan of Swat’’. He Pitched for the Boston Red Sox, Outfield for New York Yankees, and made 714 home runs. Who is this famous baseball player?

a.Hank Aaron

b.Babe Ruth

c.Lou Gehrig

d.Mickey Mantle

Q8. In 1984, he set the world record in Long Jump and won 8 gold medals in the Olympics in Track and Field. He was titled the Sportsman and Olympian of the Century. What is the name of this amazing athlete?

a.Carl Lewis

b.Usain Bolt

c.Jesse Owens

d.Michael Phelps

Q9. He was number 23 for the Chicago Bulls and he attained six NBA Championships and five MVPs to his name. Who is this basketball player?

a.Scottie Pippen

b.Michael Jordan

c.Wilt Chamberlain

d.Magic Johnson

Q10. Who was the first individual Olympic medal winner from independent India? Name him.

a. KD Jadhav

b. Harihar Banerjee

c.Pradeep bode

d. none of the above

CORRECT ANSWERS:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, full name Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro was born on 5 February in the year 1985.

He is a Portuguese professional football player who is currently playing as a forward and is the captain of the Portugal national team.

He has won five Ballon d'Or awards along with four European Golden Shoes. He has won the most as a European player.

Ronaldo ha has gained 32 trophies in his career, including seven league titles, five UEFA Champions Leagues, and the UEFA European Championship to his name.

He holds the records for most appearances that are 183,140 goals and 42 assists in the Champions League,

In the European Championship 14 goals, 117 international goals, and 191 international appearances by a European.

2. Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt, full name, Usain St. Leo Bolt, was born on 21 August 1986 and is a retired Jamaican sprinter.

He holds the world record in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4 × 100 meters relay.

Bolt is an eight-time Olympic gold medallist,

Usain Bolt is the only sprinter to win Olympic 100 m and 200 m titles three times for consecutive Olympic years in 2008, 2012, and 2016).

Usain Bolt earned worldwide fame for his double sprint victory in world record times at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

He became the first person to hold both records since fully automatic time became mandatory.

He is the first athlete to win four World Championship titles in the 200 m.

Usain Bolt is one of the most successful athletes in the 100 m with three titles.

3. Serena Williams

The American professional tennis player, Serena Jameka Williams was born on September 26, 1981. She is currently inactive.

She is considered among the greatest tennis players of all time,

Serena was ranked world number one in singles by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) for 319 weeks

She has a joint record of 186 consecutive weeks and finished as the year-end Number one, five times.

William has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles to her name and became the player to have the most in the Open Era and the second-most of all time.

4. Jim Thorpe

The American athlete and Olympic gold medalist, James Francis Thorpe was born on May 22 or 28,1887.

He was the first Native American to win a gold medal for the United States in the Olympics.

He was Considered one of the most versatile athletes of modern sports.

In 1912, the athlete won two Olympic gold medals in the 1912 Summer Olympics, one in classic pentathlon and the other in the decathlon.

5.Bruce Lee

Hong Kong and American martial artist and actor, Bruce Lee was born on November 27, 1940.

He was the founder of Jeet Kune Do, a hybrid martial arts philosophy drawing from different combat disciplines that are often credited with paving the way for modern mixed martial arts (MMA).

Bruce Lee is deemed by critics, media, and other martial artists to be the most effective martial artist of all time and a pop culture icon of the 20th century,

He is known to bridge the gap between East and West and is credited with expanding Hong Kong action cinema, helping to change the way Asians were presented in American films.

6. Jesse Owens

American track and field athlete, James Cleveland or popularly known as "Jesse" Owens was born on September 12, 1913.

He won four gold medals at the 1936 Olympic Games.

He set three world records and tied another, all in less than an hour.

He was the most successful athlete at the Games and, as a black American man, was credited with "single-handedly crushing Hitler's myth of Aryan supremacy".

7. Babe Ruth

American professional baseball player, George Herman, popularly known as "Babe" Ruth Jr. Was born on February 6, in 1895.

He was Nicknamed "the Bambino" and "the Sultan of Swat",

Babe Ruth is considered one of the greatest sports heroes in American culture and is deemed by many to be the greatest baseball player of all time.

8. Carl Lewis

American former track and field athlete who won nine Olympic gold medals, Carl Lewis or Frederick Carlton Lewis was born on July 1, 1961.

He has one Olympic silver medal, and 10 World Championships medals, including eight gold.

9. Michael Jordan

American businessman and former professional basketball player, Michael Jeffrey Jordan was born on February 17 in 1963( also known by his initials MJ).

He played for fifteen seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA) and won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls.

At the moment MJ is the owner and chairman of the Charlotte Hornets of the NBA and of 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

He is credited to popularize the NBA around the world in the 1980s and 1990s.

He became a global cultural icon in the process.

10. KD Jadhav

The Indian athlete Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav was born on 15 January 1926.

This athlete won a bronze medal at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki and became the first athlete from independent India to win an individual medal in the Olympics.

He was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2000 for his contribution to wrestling.

ALSO READ: GK Quiz on FIFA World Cup

GK Quiz on Cartoons: Find out how much you know and learn through the Cartoon Trivia!