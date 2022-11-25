GK Quiz on Greek Mythology: Find out facts and more

Greek mythology has always evoked a sense of mystic curiosity of these myths and lore told by the ancient Greeks. Find out facts on Greek folklore and take this quiz on how much you truly know of the gods and goddesses.

Q1.Which wooden religious offering allowed the Greeks to get inside the walls of Troy?

(a) Trojan Horse

(b) Trojan Goat

(c) Trojan Cow

(d) Trojan Dog

Ans: a) Trojan Horse







Q2. What figure of Apollo stood from around 280 BC until destroyed by an earthquake around 224 BC?

(a) Lighthouse of Alexandria

(b) Statue of Liberty

(c) Gilgamesh

(d) Colossus of Rhodes

Ans: d) Colossus of Rhodes

Q3. In Greek mythology, what was left in Pan­dora’s box after the evils, ills, diseases, and burdensome labor had escaped?

(a) Charity

(b) Faith

(c) Hope

(d) Tolerance

Ans: c) Hope

Q4. In Greek mythology, who was the father of Icarus?

(a) Leonidas

(b) Daedalus

(c) Solon

(d) Aristotle

Ans: b) Daedalus

Q5. Which character in Greek mythology sacrificed his daughter Iphigenia?

(a) Zeus

(b) Dionysus

(c) Agamemnon

(d) Alexander I

Ans: c) Agamemnon

Q6. According to Greek legend, which of the 9 muses was the muse of Comedy?

(a) Calliope

(b) Euterpe

(c) Clio

(d) Thalia

Ans: b) Euterpe

Q7. In Greek legend, who was invulnerable ex­cept for his heel?

(a) Pelagon

(b) Asteropaeus

(c) Achilles

(d) Aeneas

Ans: c) Achilles

Q8. Who was the goddess of youth and spring in Greek mythology?

(a) Aphrodite

(b) Hebe

(c) Poseidon

(d) Artemis

Ans: a) Aphrodite

Q9. In Greek mythology, who rode Pegasus, the flying horse?

(a) Perseus

(b) The Medusa

(c) Icarus

(d) Demeter

Ans: a) Perseus

Q10. Who was the Greek goddess of the moon?

(a) Selene

(b) Hera

(c) Athena

(d) Artemis

Ans: a) Selene

Q11. Who was the famous monster of Greek legend, part woman, part beast, who dwelt near Thebes?

(a) Sphinx

(b) Typhon

(c) Echidna

(d) Medusa

Ans: a) Sphinx

Q12. Which Roman god of the sea is identified with the Greek god Poseidon?

(a) Minerva

(b) Juno

(c) Jupiter

(d) Neptune

Ans: d) Neptune

Q13. Which character in Greek mythology was able to charm all living things with his lyre playing?

(a) Aphrodite

(b) Dionysus

(c) Orpheus

(d) Hestia

Ans: c) Orpheus







Q14. The famous armless statue of Venus, or Aphrodite, was first discovered in CE times (in 1820 CE) in what ancient city ru­ins?

(a) Nice

(b) Verona

(c) Milos

(d) Syracuse

Ans: c) Milos







Q15. Who is the father of Greek Democracy?

(a) Minerva

(b) Herodotus

(c) Cleisthenes

(d) Ludwig

Ans: c) Cleisthenes

1. Trojan Horse

The giant wooden horse named "The Trojan Horse" was operated by the Greeks during the Trojan War to enter the city of Troy and win the war according to the legend.

Though The Trojan Horse is not mentioned in Homer's Iliad, with the poem ending before the war is concluded, it is briefly mentioned in the Odyssey.

2.Colossus of Rhodes

The statue of the Greek sun-god Helios, the Colossus of Rhodes was erected on the Greek island of the same name, by Chares of Lindos in 280 BC.

It is one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

This statue was constructed to commemorate the successful defense of Rhodes city against an attack by Demetrius Poliorcetes, who had besieged it for a year with a large army and navy.

According to the most recent, the Colossus stood approximately 70 cubits, or 33 meters (108 feet) high approximately the height of the modern Statue of Liberty from feet to crown making it the tallest statue in the ancient world.

3. Pan­dora’s box

Pandora's box is a relic in Greek mythology related with the lore of Pandora in Hesiod's c. 700 B.C. poem Works and Days.

In the poem it said that Hesiod's curiosity led her to open that box left in the care of her husband that released physical and emotional curses upon mankind.

The vessel of curses mentioned originally was actually a large storage jar, but the word was later mistranslated to a box.

In contemporary times an idiom has grown from the story meaning "Any source of great and unexpected troubles" or alternatively "A present which seems valuable but which in reality is a curse".

4.Icarus

Icarus was the son of the master craftsman Daedalus in Greek mythology who is the architect of the labyrinth of Crete.

Daedalus warn Icarus not to fly too close to the sun because it will melt the wax in his wings. Icarus ignored the instructions and fell from the sky, plunged into the sea, and drowned.

The myth gave rise to the idiom "don't fly too close to the sun".

5. Agamemnon

Agamemnon in Greek mythology, was a king of Mycenae who commanded the Greeks during the Trojan War.

He was killed upon his return from Troy, either by his wife's lover Aegisthus or by his wife herself according to the varying legend.

6.Euterpe

Euterpe was born as one of the daughters of Mnemosyne, Titan goddess of memory, and fathered by Zeus, god of the gods in Greek mythology.

7.Achilles

In Greek mythology, Achilles or Achilles the hero of the Trojan War is the greatest of all the Greek warriors, and the central character of Homer's Iliad.

8.Aphrodite

The ancient Greek Goddess, Aphrodite is an ancient Greek goddess associated with love, lust, beauty, pleasure, passion, and procreation.

She was known as the Roman goddess Venus.

Her significant symbols comprise myrtles, roses, doves, sparrows, and swans.

9.Perseus

Perseus is the founder of Mycenae and of the Perseid dynasty in Greek Mythology.

As per the lore he beheaded the Gorgon Medusa for Polydectes and saved Andromeda from the sea monster Cetus.

He was the son of Zeus and the mortal Danaë.

10.Selene

Selene which means "Moon"is the goddess and the personification of the Moon in Greek Mythology.

She is also known as Mene.

Selene is traditionally the daughter of the Titans Hyperion and Theia, and sister of the sun god Helios and the dawn goddess Eos.

She drives her moon chariot across the heavens.

11. Sphinx

The mythical creature, Sphinx, has the head of a human, the body of a lion, and the wings of a falcon.

In Greek tradition, the sphinx has the head of a woman, the haunches of a lion, and the wings of a bird.

She is mythicized as treacherous and merciless, and will kill and eat those who cannot answer her riddle.

This deadly version of a sphinx appears in the myth and drama of Oedipus.



12. Neptune

Neptune was the Roman god of water and the sea, and was very similar to the Ancient Greek god Poseidon.

He had two brothers: Jupiter, the god of the sky and chief of the Roman gods, and Pluto, the Roman god of the dead.

Neptune was often shown carrying a trident, a three-pronged spear used for catching fish.

13. Orpheus

The Thracian bard, legendary musician and prophet in ancient Greek religion, Orpheus is also a renowned poet and, according to the legend, traveled with Jason and the Argonauts in search of the Golden Fleece.

For the Greeks, Orpheus was a founder and prophet of the so-called "Orphic" mysteries.

He is credited with the composition of the Orphic Hymns and the Orphic Argonautica.

The Shrines encompassing purported relics of Orpheus were regarded as oracles.

14. Venus de Milo

The Venus de Milo is an ancient Greek sculpture that was created during the Hellenistic period, sometime between 150 and 125 BC.

The Venus de Milo is believed to depict Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love, whose Roman counterpart was Venus.

The sculpture is sometimes called the Aphrodite de Milos, due to the imprecision of naming the Greek sculpture after a Roman deity (Venus).

15. Cleisthenes

The Cleisthenes, or Clisthenes was an ancient Athenian lawgiver credited with reforming the constitution of ancient Athens and setting it on a democratic footing in 508 BC.

Historians refer to him as "the father of Athenian democracy."

