GK Quiz on Indian Cinema: Find out facts and more!

One of the oldest and most diverse film industries, the Indian film cinema has never failed to surprise us with masterpieces, and first, in 1913, an Indian film received a public screening.

Raja Harischandra's Dadasaheb Phalke who was awarded the lifetime achievement award, bestowed to the film industry its first gem.

The growth and expansion of Indian cinema began to emerge in the early 1930s,

With its most successful film Devdas released in 935, its director, P.C. Barua also appeared in the lead role.

Among many others, it was the Marathi movie, Damle and Fatehlal's Sant Tukaram, released in 1936, the first Indian film to gain international recognition.

1. Who got the first Oscar award in India?

a) Anil Kapoor

b) AR Rahman

c) Bhanu Athaiya

d) None of these

2. Who is known as the Father of Indian cinema?

a) Dhundiraj Govind Phalke

b) Charan Singh

c) Raja Lalith Rai

d) Balram Naidu

3. Which is the highest-grossing Indian film ever?

a) Bajrangi Bhaijaan

b) PK

c) Dangal

d) None of these

4. Which actor has won the most national awards in India?

a) Shah Rukh Khan

b) Amitabh Bachchan

c) Aamir Khan

d) None of these

5. Which director has directed the most movies in India?

a) Aditya Chopra

b) Rohit Shetty

c) Rajkumar Hirani

d) None of these

6. Which was the first Color movie in India?

a) Kisan Kanya

b) Alam Ara

c) Raja Harishchandra

d) None of these

7. Which Hindi movie got the first National Award?

a) Shree 420

b) Jagriti

c) Mirza Ghalib

d) None of these

8. Which was the first film to win the Filmfare Best Film Award?

a) Boot Polish

b) Jagriti

c) Do Bigha Zamin

d) None of these

9. Which was the first Indian movie nominated for Oscar?

a) Salaam Bombay

b) Lagaan

c) Mother India

d) None of these

10. Which was the first Indian movie to win an Oscar?

a) Slumdog Millionaire

b) Mother India

c) Gandhi

d) None of these

CORRECT ANSWERS

1.Bhanu Athaiya

In 1983, Bhanu Athaiya won an Academy Award and became the first Indian to receive one. He designed the costumes for Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi.

2.Dhundiraj Govind Pha lke

The Indian producer, director, and screenwriter, Dhundiraj Govind Pha Ike is known as the "the Father of Indian cinema". In 1913, Raja Harishchandra was the first Indian movie released and is known as India's first full-length feature film. This movie was directed by Dhundiraj.

3.Dangal

2016 released Dangal is the highest-grossing Indian film. It amassed a collection of Rs 2,024–2,100 crore worldwide.

4.Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has eight awards which are more Best Actor awards than any other actor.

5. Rajkumar Hirani

The Indian filmmaker, director, producer, and editor Rajkumar Hirani is known for his work in Hindi films.

He has received several accolades, including three National Film Awards and eleven Filmfare Awards.

Movies directed by him are lighthearted but also revolve around significant societal issues. He is the founder of the production house Rajkumar Hirani Films.

6.Kisan Kanya

The 1937 Hindi Cinecolor feature film Kisan Kanya which was directed by Moti B. was India’s first indigenously made color film.

7.Mirza Ghalib

Mirza Ghalib was honored with the first president’s Silver Medal for Best Feature Film in Hindi in 1954.

8.Do Bigha Zamin

The 1953 film Do Bigha Zamin is an Indian Hindi-language drama film directed by Bimal Roy.

It is based on Rabindranath Tagore's Bengali poem "Dui Bigha Jomi". It is popular for its socialist theme.

9.Mother India

The 1957 film Mother India

was nominated for the Academy Award for “Best Foreign Language Film”.

10.Gandhi

In 1982, India received its first Oscar when Bhanu Athaiya won the award as the Best Costume Designer for Richard Attenborough’s film Gandhi 1982.

