Top 10 Google’s Most Searched Movies in the World 2022

After almost two years of isolation, 2022 came with a bang and carried with it some major blockbuster movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. Films released in 2022 revived the struggling film industries around the world while also giving fans a delightful theatrical experience.

2022 was a great year for streaming movies as well, but surprisingly, no streaming-exclusive movies made it to the list of Google’s most searched movies of the world in 2022. Two Indian movies also made it to the list, displaying the growing influence of Indian cinema.

1. Thor: Love and Thunder

Director: Taika Waititi

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, Tessa Thompson

Thor: Love and Thunder was one of the most anticipated movies of 2022 and made Thor the first MCU character to receive a fourth solo film. Fans were also looking forward to former Batman and acclaimed actor Christian Bale’s villainous turn as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. The film grossed $760 million worldwide.

2. Black Adam

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi

Dwayne Johnson declared that the hierarchy of the DC Universe was about to be changed in the build-up to Black Adam’s release. While the film itself wasn’t a big success at the box office or a hit with the critics, fans loved Johnson’s violent antihero. Also, Black Adam officially brought back fan favourite Henry Cavill as Superman for another stint in the DC Universe.

3. Top Gun: Maverick

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Cast: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connely, Val Kilmer

The biggest movie of the year, Top Gun: Maverick, became the only second movie to cross the coveted $1 billion mark at the box office. Released 36 years after the 1986 original, Top Gun: Maverick has made nearly $1.5 billion worldwide thanks to its spectacular aerial sequences and a nostalgia-filled storyline.

4. The Batman

Director: Matt Reeves

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell

The Batman was a sure-shot success for the DC Universe the day it was announced. Robert Pattinson donned the iconic cape and cowl, succeeding Ben Affleck in and as The Batman. The film grossed $778 million worldwide and was a huge hit on streaming as well. The Batman also made it to several year-end "Best Movies" lists and received praise from fans, even the ones that doubted Pattinson’s acting chops.

5. Encanto

Director: Byron Howard, Jared Bush

Cast: Stephanie Beatriz, Wilmer Valderrama, Sarah-Nicole Robles, John Leguizamo, Alan Tudyk

Encanto marked another successful Disney-Pixar collaboration that won the hearts of both kids and adults. Although released in 2021, Encanto didn’t exactly light the box office on fire but did earn rave reviews and 3 Academy Award nominations. It became a commercial success on Disney+, with fans loving its diverse characters, music, and heartfelt story.

6. Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva

Director: Ayan Mukherjee

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy

Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva was marred with controversy before release but proved all the naysayers wrong with its exciting worldbuilding and visual effects. It grossed over ₹400 crores at the box office. Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, as the name suggests, was only the first of a trilogy. And judging by the positive reception to the film, the two sequels will be even more anticipated by the fans.

7. Jurassic World Dominion

Director: Colin Trevorrow

Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Sam Neill

Jurassic World Dominion was billed as the final chapter of the Jurassic World saga and ended the beloved franchise on a high. It made over a billion dollars at the box office, just like its two predecessors. Jurassic World Dominion was panned by the critics, but fans appreciated the team-up of the old and new generations of stars.

8. K.G.F: Chapter 2

Director: Prashanth Neel

Cast: Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon

K.G.F: Chapter 2 marked another win for the flourishing South Indian film industry and put Kannada cinema on the map. Full of machismo, action, and epic drama, K.G.F: Chapter 2 took the spot as the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2022 with a global haul of over ₹ 1200 crore.

9. Uncharted

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Cast: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Taylor Ali, Antonio Banderas

Uncharted was released earlier in 2022, just after the release of the biggest movie of the pandemic era, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Uncharted starred Tom Holland in another leading role, and the film was a hit with the fans. Uncharted was criticised for deviating from the PlayStation game it adapted, but otherwise, it was a fun action-adventure blockbuster that sealed Tom Holland’s name as the next big Hollywood star.

10. Morbius

Director: Daniel Espinosa

Cast: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Michael Keaton, Tyrese Gibson

Morbius was also the most-memed movie of 2022, along with being one of the most searched. Starring Jared Leto in the lead as Spider-Man villain Morbius, the film was universally panned by critics, and even fans hated it. However, Morbius turned out to be one of those so-bad-it's-actually-good movies. The film failed at the box office even after releasing twice but has gained cult status.

