Top 10 Google’s Most Searched Movies in India (2022)

Google’s Year in Search 2022: The Indian film industry saw many ups and downs in 2022. From unexpected hits to big-budget flops, 2022 proved that audiences don’t care about star power anymore, and only engaging, high-quality content will draw them into theatres.

Also, South Indian films appear to be racing ahead of Bollywood in terms of both box office collections and critical acclaim. However, Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva remained the top movie of the year 2022.

Google has released its year-end search queries, and it features only four Hindi movies in the list of its top 10 most-searched movies in India in 2022. Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva topped the list. Dive in to find out what other movies made it to the list.

List of Google’s Top 10 Most-Searched Movies in India in 2022

1) Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is Bollywood’s attempt at establishing a superhero franchise. The film is inspired by Indian mythology and follows Shiva, a young man whose life is turned upside down after he discovers the power to manipulate fire.

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva was marred in controversy before release, but its impressive visual effects and action sequences won over fans. The film grossed ₹430 crores worldwide and two sequels are already in development.

2) K.G.F: Chapter 2

Director: Prashanth Neel

Cast: Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon

2022 was a great year for Kannada cinema. K.G.F: Chapter 2 surpassed all expectations to become the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2022 with its global box office haul of 1,250 crores. K.G.F: Chapter 2 continues the story of Rocky from K.G.F: Chapter 1, who faces new enemies after becoming the boss of Kolar Gold Fields.

3) The Kashmir Files

Director: Vivek Agnihotri

Cast: Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi

The Kashmir Files was the most controversial movie of 2022. The film deals with the Kashmiri Pandit genocide and exodus of 1990, which have been denied by many historians. The Kashmir Files was heavily criticised upon release for trying to alter history, but the audience appreciated the film’s messages. The Kashmir File grossed around ₹350 crores against a small budget of ₹15 crore

4) RRR

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

Cast: Ram Charan, N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ray Stevenson

RRR was Telugu filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s follow-up to Baahubali, and it was a tough act to replicate. But RRR managed to deliver an even more exciting experience. RRR is set in the British Raj and centers on the friendship of a fearless revolutionary and a British officer who decide to fight together for freedom. RRR is the most expensive Indian movie to date and the second-highest-grossing movie of 2022.

5) Kantara

Director: Rishab Shetty

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Manasi Sudhir

Kantara is a Kannada mythological film that took everyone by storm in 2022. Released in late 2022, Kantara grossed ₹400 crores within a few months and on a budget of ₹15 crores. Kantara is written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty.

6) Pushpa: The Rise

Director: Sukumar

Cast: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Fahadh Faasil

Pushpa: The Rise came out in late 2021 but continued to trend throughout 2022 as well. The film is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling and follows a labourer named Pushpa as he rises up in the criminal underworld. Pushpa: The Rise was a box office success, and a sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is under development.

7) Vikram

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Shivani Narayanan

Vikram is a Tamil-language action thriller film that turned out to be an unexpected box office hit in 2022. Vikram centres on a black-ops squad led by Agent Vikram, who investigates a masked group of serial killers and a drug syndicate in Chennai. Vikram grossed an estimated ₹420-500 crore worldwide.

8) Laal Singh Chaddha

Director: Advait Chandan

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh

Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most anticipated films of 2022 and marked Aamir Khan’s return to films after 3 years. However, Laal Singh Chaddha ended up being a huge flop. The film is a remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump, which was about the adventures of a slow-witted but kind man. Laal Singh Chaddha found some success on streaming platforms.

9) Drishyam 2

Director: Abhishek Pathak

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta

Drishyam 2 was the long-awaited sequel to the 2015 crime thriller hit Drishyam, which itself was a remake of the eponymous Malayalam film. Drishyam 2 takes place 7 years after its predecessor and again puts family man Vijay in the crosshairs of the police. Drishyam 2 was a huge success and grossed ₹273 crores at the box office.

10) Thor: Love and Thunder

Director: Taika Waititi

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, Tessa Thompson

Thor: Love and Thunder was Marvel’s much-anticipated superhero movie in 2022. The film starred former Batman Christian Bale and also marked the return of Natalie Portman as The Mighty Thor. Fans were especially looking forward to Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi's second collaboration in Thor: Love and Thunder after the rousing and goofy Thor: Ragnarok (2017). However, Thor: Love and Thunder turned out to be a disappointment. It received mixed reviews from fans and critics and performed averagely at the box office.

Also Read: Top 10 Google’s Most Searched Movies in the World 2022

Also Read: List Of Top 10 Most Searched TV Shows On Google (2022)