How to use Google AI Bard in India? Explained.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has grown in importance in modern society, with an increasing number of organisations implementing AI into their daily operations. AI technologies are being utilised to automate routine processes, improve decision-making, and improve user experiences in areas such as healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation.

At the beginning of 2023, OpenAI released a language-based AI model called ChatGPT that took the digital world by storm. A few months later, search engine giant Google announced that it would also launch its very own language model soon, and now it is finally here. The AI model has finally been made publicly available in 180 countries, including India.

What is Google Bard?

Google Bard is a conversational AI developed by Google and powered by LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications). With the AI chatbot Bard, Google aims to combine the depth of human knowledge with the strength, wit, and inventiveness of its massive language models. Bard will use the plethora of data available on the internet to deliver original and accurate answers.

Here is a snapshot of what Bard AI can do:

How to use Bard AI? A step-by-step guide

Bard AI is finally available for the public to use. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use Google Bard:

Visit the official website of the AI model, which is https://bard.google.com/

Click on the “Try Bard” button, which can be found at the bottom right of your screen.

Sign up for Bard with your Google account.

Agree to the terms and conditions and privacy policy of the AI model.

And you are good to go!

You can use Google Bard for a variety of things, like writing poems, searching the web for anything, finding entertainment, and so much more. For example, we asked Bard to write a children's poem, here is what it came up with:

Is Google Bard better than ChatGPT?

OpenAI’s ChatGPT was launched earlier this year. It is also a language-based model that generates human-speech-like prompts. However, GPT has been known to produce factual errors and make stuff up. Its information is also limited to events until 2021. Google Bard, on the other hand, has access to the latest data and is believed to provide more accurate information. Additionally, Bard AI has an advantage over other AI platforms in terms of the depth and range of information it can access thanks to Google's enormous data collection.

AI models are slowly taking over the digital world. From language-based AI models like Bard and GPT to AI art generators like DALL-E and Midjourney, these models are becoming increasingly sophisticated and are being integrated into various industries, from healthcare to finance, to improve efficiency and accuracy. As technology continues to advance, we can expect even more advanced models to emerge and revolutionise the way we interact with the digital world.