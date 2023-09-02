World Coconut Day 2023: How Much Coconut Water, Oil and Milk You Need To Consume In A Day?

World Coconut Day 2023: The largest coconut-producing countries including India observe September 2 as Coconut Day. The day first commemorated in the year 1969 marks the foundation of the Asian Pacific Coconut Community (APCC). It aimed to promote coconut sustainable coconut farming across the Asia-Pacific region.

The Asian Pacific Coconut Community constitutes all coconut-producing countries, including India. According to APCC, "The main aim of this organization is to promote, coordinate and harmonize all activities of the coconut industry which sustains the lives of millions of small farmers as well as those engaged in production, processing and marketing of coconut products."

This year celebrates the 54 anniversary of APCC foundations. The organization still wishes to improve the socio-cultural status of the coconut farmers and create awareness in society about the benefits of coconut. The theme of World Coconut Day 2023 is "Sustaining Coconut Sector for the Present and Future Generation."

Aditya L1 Launch Time Today: Know About ISRO Solar Mission, Where to Watch Live, Budget, Payloads, Objectives and How it Will Work?

How much coconut you can consume in a day?

The only remaining species of the genus Cocos is the coconut tree, which belongs to the Arecaceae family of palm trees. Among many other things, it can be used to make food, fuel, cosmetics, traditional medicines, and building materials.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil should be used as you would any other fat or oil despite its high content of saturated fats. Even though it might be a healthy food choice, it's advised to limit yourself to two tablespoons (28 grams) or less each day. In most recipes, it can be replaced 1:1 for butter or oil.

A teaspoon or less is the ideal amount to have with a cup of coffee or tea.

Coconut Water

Coconut water, also known as coconut juice, is the translucent, or semi-clear, liquid inside a young coconut. There are no set guidelines for how much coconut water to consume. One following a diet can frequently enjoy one to two cups per day, while others simply stick to one cup of coconut water. Also, according to specialists, it's advisable to limit your daily intake of coconut water to under two cups.

Coconut Milk

The coconut milk is a byproduct of processing coconut. It is created by shredding the flesh of mature, brown coconuts and boiling it in hot water. After that, the mixture is filtered to get rid of any remaining solids. The white potion is considered rich in saturated fats. Experts recommend limiting saturated fat to less than 10% of your daily calories, so 1-2 cups of coconut milk a day is still reasonable.

Science Quiz Question Based on Aditya L1 Mission

Health Benefits of Coconut

Coconuts have slowly become a very hot and versatile food commodity. They are being used in everything from our daily cuisine to our beauty regimens. Some of the top health benefits of coconut are:

Coconut water is the highest source of electrolytes which helps to keep the body hydrated so the muscles and nerves can function appropriately.

Coconut water is rich in ascorbic acid, B vitamins, and proteins low in calories, carbohydrates, and sugars, and almost completely fat-free.

Coconut helps to restore oxidative tissue damage and contains a source of healthy fats, proteins, and various vitamins and minerals.

Coconut oil is a good food and medicine and can be used as a beauty supplement.

Coconut oil contains saturated fat, it is unlike the high-calorie, cholesterol-soaked, long-chain saturated fat.

Side Effects of Coconut

The consumption of high levels of saturated fat is linked to an increased risk of heart disease, according to research on more than 115,000 healthy adults. Coconut meat contains a lot of calories. So, in case if you don't cut calories elsewhere, overeating could result in unwelcome weight gain.

With about 17.16 million metric tons of coconuts produced in 2021, Indonesia was the world's top producer of the fruit. By contributing over 14.7 million metric tons to the worldwide output volume that year, the Philippines was the second-largest producer of coconuts in the world. While during 2021-22, India accounted for around 31.45% of global production.

Important Days and Dates in September 2023