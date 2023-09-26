World Contraception Day 2023: Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Powerful Captions & More

World Contraception Day 2023: World Contraception Day is annually observed on September 26 all over the world. The day emphasizes on the importance of easy access to contraception to maintain reproductive health and family planning. It also promotes gender equality, improves global health outcomes, supports well-being and helps individuals in achieving their life goals.

The international event is an opportunity to spread awareness, education and discussion about contraceptive methods and their benefits. This article will help you with empowered messages to make sensible choices in life.

World Contraception Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Types of Contraception Methods

World Contraception Day 2023: Messages

You must have control over your life to have a happy and healthy life. Wishing you all the happiness in life and the control to make your own decisions on World Contraception Day.

Warm wishes on World Contraception Day to you. Don’t let anything come in between your healthy life and you because both are precious.

The easiest way to avoid unwanted pregnancies is by being proactive. Use contraceptives. Happy World Contraception Day to you.

World Contraception Day is a reminder to all of us that we can have a healthy life and a happy life if we use contraceptive methods.

Contraception is a significant step for every woman because it plays a strong role in her health and her future. Happy World Contraception Day.

It is very important to be aware to avoid being sorry later and World Contraception Day is one such day that reminds us that we need to be aware of contraception.

Lack of knowledge leads to more suffering…. On the occasion of World Contraception Day, let us make more and more people aware of contraception and its importance.

Contraceptives are as important as our life because they help us live a healthy and happy life. I wish you a very Happy World Contraception Day.

Pregnancies are meant to bring happiness along. They need to be timed right to celebrate them. Make the right choice on Contraception Day.

One wrong decision in your life can get you in trouble and contraception protects you from making the wrong decision. Wishing you a very Happy World Contraception Day.

World Contraception Day 2023: Powerful Captions

Empower, Educate, Elevate World Contraceptive Day!

Choose Today for a Better Tomorrow. #ContraceptiveDay

Options, Rights, and Choices: Celebrating Contraceptive Day.

Plan Your Future, Plan Your Family.

Small Choices, Big Impact.

Access to Contraceptives = Empowerment for All.

Take Control of Your Life. Happy Contraceptive Day!

Celebrate Freedom of Choice on Contraceptive Day.

Healthy Choices, Happy Families.

Knowledge is Power. Celebrate World Contraceptive Day!

World Contraception Day 2023: Important Quotes

“Contraceptives are the greatest life-saving, poverty-ending, women-empowering innovation ever created.” - Melinda Gates

“The decision to outlaw contraceptives was made for women by men.” - Melinda Gates

“Education of both men and women is a wonderful contraceptive.” - Henry W. Kendall

“The greatest contraceptive one can have in the developing world is the knowledge that your children will live.” - Julius Nyerere

“Contraceptives have a proven track record of enhancing the health of women and children, preventing unintended pregnancy, and reducing the need for abortion.” - Louise Slaughter

“The best contraceptive in the world is a good education.” - Joycelyn Elders

“The best contraceptive is the word no - repeated frequently.” - Margaret Smith

“Consistency is a contraceptive; it prevents the birth of new things!” - Mehmet Murat Ildan

“Birth control is the first important step a woman must take toward the goal of her freedom. It is the first step she must take to be a man’s equal. It is the first step they must both take toward human emancipation.” - Margaret Sanger

“The only remedy against hunger is reasonable birth control.” - Friedrich Durrenmatt

This World Contraception Day be careful, stay wise!!