World Contraception Day 2021: History, Significance, Quotes, Key Facts, and more

World Contraception Day 2021: The day raises awareness about contraception and safe sex. As per UN experts, "Every woman and adolescent girl has the right to access contraception and family planning services, information and education."

Contraceptives enable or allow women and adolescent girls to exercise their right to decide whether to be pregnant or not and to have safe sexual experiences without the risk of unintended pregnancies.

Socioeconomic opportunities are also improved through contraception and more educational opportunities will open up for adolescent girls.

Today, globally, more women or their partners are using contraceptive methods than ever before. According to WHO, one in 10 women of reproductive age-some 270 million estimates have an unmet need for family planning, and more than 200 million women who want to avoid pregnancy are not using modern contraception due to range barriers.

According to UNFPA estimates, "about 12 million women may have lost access to contraception, and 1.4 million unintended pregnancies may have occurred during 2020 across 115 low and middle-income countries."

It is said that this has emerged due to chronic obstacles or barriers like lack of access to information on contraception, lack of comprehensive sexuality education, and also harmful gender stereotypes and norms.

About Contraception

It is a birth control method required to prevent unwanted pregnancies. Various types of birth control methods are available including intrauterine contraception, hormonal methods, barrier methods, fertility awareness-based methods, male sterilization–vasectomy, etc.

World Contraception Day: History

It was first observed in 2007 on 26 September by ten international family planning organisations to spread awareness about contraception and to help couples to make informed decisions about starting a family, so that every pregnancy is wanted.

During the International Conference on Population and Development in 1994, it was stated that the right of all couples and people to choose the number and spacing of their offspring was independently and responsibly. It is also embodied in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development within goal 3.7.

The campaign focuses that not only women but also their parents, health care professionals, and other relevant persons, should be informed about contraception as possible.

World Contraception Day 2021: Quotes

1. “…contraceptives are the greatest life-saving, poverty-ending, women-empowering innovation ever created.” - Melinda Gates

2. “The decision to outlaw contraceptives was made for women by men.” - Melinda Gates

3. “Education of both men and women is a wonderful contraceptive.” - Henry W. Kendall

4. “The greatest contraceptive one can have in the developing world is the knowledge that your children will live.” - Julius Nyerere

5. “Contraceptives have a proven track record of enhancing the health of women and children, preventing unintended pregnancy, and reducing the need for abortion.” - Louise Slaughter

6. “The best contraceptive in the world is a good education.” - Joycelyn Elders

7. “The best contraceptive is the word no - repeated frequently.” - Margaret Smith

8. “Consistency is a contraceptive; it prevents the birth of new things!” - Mehmet Murat Ildan

9. “Birth control is the first important step woman must take toward the goal of her freedom. It is the first step she must take to be a man’s equal. It is the first step they must both take toward human emancipation.” - Margaret Sanger

10. “The only remedy against hunger is reasonable birth control.” - Friedrich Durrenmatt