Onam 2023: Top Wishes, Images, Quotes, Posters, Status & More

Onam is a 10-day harvest festival celebrated in the Indian state of Kerala. It is the most important festival of the state and is a time for family reunions, feasting, and cultural events. This year the festival will begin on August 20, 2023, and continue for 10 days.

The festival is said to commemorate the homecoming of King Mahabali, a benevolent ruler who was banished to the netherworld by the gods. According to legend, Mahabali visited his people once a year during Onam.

The first day is called Atham and is marked by the cleaning of homes and the preparation of traditional dishes along with visiting temples. Onam is a time for people of all faiths to come together and celebrate the abundance of the harvest. It is also a time to remember the importance of family and community.

Here are some wishes, quotes and messages to celebrate the spirit of Onam.

Visuals of 'Athachamayam' from Thrippunithura

As the first day of Onam dawns may it usher in a season of Joy, Peace and Prosperity. Wish you a blessed Onam

Come to Kerala during Onam and you will be welcomed by gorgeous pookkalams everywhere you go. The floral carpets may be simple or elaborate. But as families and communities come together to create them, the bonds of harmony that knit Kerala together become stronger and richer.

Onam 2023: Wishes

Wishing you a happy and prosperous Onam! May this festival bring you joy, laughter, and good health.

May the spirit of Onam fill your heart with happiness and good cheer.

On this auspicious occasion of Onam, I pray that you are blessed with happiness, prosperity, and good health.

May the blessings of King Mahabali shower upon you and your family.

Wishing you a wonderful Onam! May this festival bring you all the happiness and joy that you deserve.

Onam is a time to celebrate the harvest and the good things in life. I wish you a happy and prosperous Onam.

May the fragrance of the pookalams fill your home with happiness and peace.

Onam is a time to rejoice and forget your troubles. Have a wonderful Onam!

This Onam, let's come together to honour our roots, strengthen our bonds, and celebrate the richness of our culture. Happy Onam!

Onam 2023: Quotes

"Onam is a time to remember our ancestors and to pay tribute to their sacrifices. It is also a time to look forward to the future with hope and optimism."

"Onam is a time to be grateful for all that we have. It is a time to reflect on the blessings in our lives and to give thanks to God."

"Onam is a time to celebrate the good things in life, to come together as a community, and to remember the importance of family and friendship.”

"As the snake boat races through the waters, may your life race towards happiness and fulfilment. Happy Onam!"

"May the blessings of King Mahabali shower upon you and your family."

Onam 2023: Status

May the melody of Onam fill your days with harmony and your nights with peace.

Onam is a time to feast on delicious food, dance to the beats of traditional music, and enjoy the company of loved ones.

As the aroma of delicious sadya fills the air, let's embrace the spirit of Onam and cherish our traditions. Happy Onam

Dancing to the tunes of happiness and unity this Onam season.

Wishing you a harvest of happiness and a season of togetherness this Onam.

From our family to yours, heartfelt Onam greetings filled with love and joy.

As the pookalams bloom, may your life be adorned with happiness and success. Happy Onam!

Onam 2023: Images

