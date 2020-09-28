International Day For Universal Access To Information (IDUAI) 2020: Current Theme, History and Significance

International Day For Universal Access To Information (IDUAI) 2020: It is observed on 28 September and highlights the advantage of having constitutional, statutory or policies that guarantee the public to access the information for saving lives, build trust and it also helps in the formulation of sustainable policies during COVID-19 crisis and beyond it. Therefore the day focuses on the importance of access to information. With this an individual and make informed decisions.

The day also draws attention to people's fundamental right to seek, receive, and impart information. Nowadays media plays a crucial role in providing information to people.

International Day For Universal Access To Information (IDUAI) 2020: Theme

The theme for International Day For Universal Access To Information (IDUAI) 2020 is "Saving lives, Building Trust, Bringing Hope. The theme focuses on the importance of access to information legislation and implementations, in addition, the role of media and information literacy and open access. These are all powerful instruments for mitigation of crises. The high-level panel will serve as an important intervention in times of global uncertainty. On 28 September, 2020, there will be a live online event.

International Day For Universal Access To Information (IDUAI): History

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared 28 September as International Day for Universal Access to Information on 17 November, 2015. Several civil society organisations and government bodies considering this have adopted it in the world and currently celebrate the day. On 28 September, 2019, the UN General Assembly also adopted the International Day for Universal Access to Information.

It is correctly said that when a person is informed he or she can make informed decisions, for example, when going to the polls. Only when citizens have the knowledge and know-how they governed, they can hold their governments accountable for their decisions and actions. Therefore, it is not wrong to say that information is power. And so universal access to information is a cornerstone of healthy and inclusive knowledge societies.

What is universal access to the information?

It means that everyone has the right to seek, receive, and impart information. It is an integral part of the right to freedom of expression. Media plays an important role in informing people, tell what is happening around the surroundings, inform people about several issues including issues of interest. On the other hand, it also relies on the ability to seek and receive information. However, the right to universal access to information is also bound up with the right to freedom of the press.

