World Tourism Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance And Interesting Facts

World Tourism Day 2023: World Tourism Day is observed on September 27 annually. The day promotes tourism as a driver of economic growth, inclusive development and environmental sustainability and offers leadership and support to the sector in advancing knowledge and tourism policies worldwide. Also, the annual event aims to encourage responsible travel practices and celebrate transformative powers to preserve cultural and natural heritage.

World Tourism Day 2023: Date & Theme

World Tourism Day 2023 will be centred around the theme, ‘Tourism and Green Investments’. With this theme for World Tourism Day 2023, UNWTO highlights the need for more and better-targeted investments for people, for the planet and for prosperity. According to the official website, “Now is the time for new and innovative solutions, not just traditional investments that promote and underpin economic growth and productivity.”

This year, Saudi Arabia is the host country for World Tourism Day 2023. Various events and programs will be organized to celebrate the annual event on September 27.

World Tourism Day 2023: History

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) founded World Tourism Day on September 27 in the year 1980. It offers an opportunity to promote sustainable travel and its ability to affect positive change on a global scale. The focus of World Tourism Day in 2023 is on the contribution that sustainable tourism makes to local economies, heritage preservation, and the promotion of intercultural understanding in a post-pandemic world.

World Tourism Day 2023: Significance

World Tourism Day celebrates diversity through exploration. It is an important event to cherish the social, cultural, political and economic value of the world. According to UNWTO, “ World Tourism Day 2023 will be a call to action to the international community, governments, multilateral financial institutions, development partners and private sector investors to unite around a new tourism investment strategy.”

World Tourism Day 2023: Interesting Facts

One in ten people on the planet are employed in the tourism industry.

Tourism in rural areas can especially help historically marginalized populations like women, who make up 54% of the workforce there compared to 39% for the entire economy, young people, and Indigenous people.

In developing nations, 50% of young people lack the finances, opportunities, or access to formal education necessary to operate in the tourism industry.

By 2030, the green buildings industry in emerging market cities will offer an investment potential of $24.7 trillion, of which $1.5 trillion will come from hotels, resorts, and restaurants due to the need to cut emissions.

Between now and 2030, there will be a need for millions of new graduates in the hospitality industry, and an additional 800,000 positions will be created each year.

The shortest commercial flight in the world is less than two minutes long and runs between the islands of Westray and Papa Westray.

The only developed nation without even one paid holiday or vacation day is the United States.

The Eiffel Tower grow over the summer and gets back to its full size during the winter.

Italy is the home to the only free wine fountain in the world.

The Wonder of the Seas, which had 18 decks and a gross tonnage of 236,857, was recognized as the largest cruise ship in the world in 2022.

In conclusion, World Tourism Day is an opportunity to stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and generate revenue for communities through tourism. It also fosters cultural exchange, understanding, and appreciation, contributing to global peace and harmony.

