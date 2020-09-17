PM Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes 2020: Powerful & Inspirational Quotes, Messages, Status and more

Narendra Modi is the current Prime Minister of India. He was born on 17 September, 1950 at Vadnagar, Mehsana Gujarat. Today is PM Narendra Modi's birthday and he will turn 70.

Various events are launched by the BJP to celebrate PM Narendra Modi's birthday. 70 Kg of laddu has also been prepared to celebrate the occasion. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said on Wednesday that India is moving ahead with new energy and establishing its identity in the world due to his strong will.

Modi will turn 70 on Thursday. "Every single decision of yours, from Gramodaya to Bharat Uday, from Kisan Samman Nidhi to new education policy, from Ayushman Bharat to Citizenship Amendment Act, from one country, one ration card to construction of Ram temple and from abrogation of Article 370 to abolition of triple talaq, has strengthened India and the Indian democracy."

"We are proud that the whole country is participating in the development of the nation by celebrating your birthday as a ''Seva Saptah''," the ruling BJP's national vice president said.

Powerful and Inspirational Quotes by PM Narendra Modi

1. "I did not get an opportunity to die for the country, but I have got an opportunity to live for the country."

2. "Sab kaa saath, sab kaa vikas. This is our mantra."

3. "Mind is never a problem mindset is."

4. "Mahatma Gandhi never compromised on cleanliness. He gave us freedom. We should give him a clean India."

5. "Hard work never brings fatigue. It brings satisfaction."

6. "Each one of us has both; good and evil virtues. Those who decide to focus on the good ones succeed in life."

7. "My mother is not educated but keeps in touch with world events through the news on TV."

8. "We live in an inter-dependent world. An isolated India is not in our interest."

9. "You can see the change you want to, be what you want to be."

10. No one can question the talent of India's youth after the success of the Mars Mission. Everything indigenous!

11. "India is a youthful country. A country with such a major percentage of youth has the capability to change not only its own but the fate of the entire world."

12. “Once we decide we have to do something, we can go miles ahead.”

13. “We should remain students for a lifetime. You should be ready and yearn to learn from every moment of life.”

14. “This country has not been made by politicians, kings or governments. It has been made by farmers, labourers, our mothers and sisters, and youth.”

15. “We do not need ‘act’ but action.”

16. “Education makes life self-reliant. It inspires the man to live with dignity in the society.”

17. If seeds of good humanity and good culture are sown, the reward of a rich harvest can be reaped by generation to come. education means such sowing, such implementing.”

18. “Dreams are not seen when you sleep, dreams are those that don’t let you sleep.”

19. “Truth will ultimately prevail.”

20. “People’s blessings give you the power to work tirelessly. The only thing required is commitment.”

PM Narendra Modi's Birthday Wishes and Messages

1. Happy Birthday to the most honourable Prime Minister of India. May god fulfills all your dreams.

2. Wish you very happy birthday to honourable prime minister Shri Narendra Modi sir....you are the real hero of India.

3. Happy birthday to our loving PM, you are the icon of the nation. We desperately wait to hear your insightful ideas and motivational thoughts every month. The way you are interacting with the citizen of the country is simply great.

4. During the period of COVID-19 pandemic you are standing beside every people of the country, you helped us morally and financially in both the way. Thank you for your sustained efforts to overcome this pandemic situation. Happy birthday to the best Prime Minister ever of our country.

5. Happy birthday to our respectable PM, You are the motivation of young India and the role model of every ordinary person.

6. Happy birthday to the master of the innovative ideas and famous for his master strokes!

7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that religion to me is a devotion and devotedly working is being religious. Happy Birthday to our respectable PM.

8. He always says that with the gun you can make the earth red but if you have a plough you can make the earth. Happy Birthday to our respectable PM Narendra Modi.

9. Respected sir,

Wish many many more happy returns of the day!

10. Happy Birthday to our Greatest leader, patriot Narendra Modi ji. We wish you to be our PM eternally. God give you good health and long life.

11. Happy Birthday to our greatest leader Shri Narendra Modi ji. We wish to see you as our PM eternally. God bless you for a long and healthy life.

12. Happy Birthday Day to honourable Prime minister Shri Modi ji. May God give you good health and long life. Proud of you!

13. Wish You a Very Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi. May Lord Ram give u long life so that u continue to serve the nation for the cause of Hindutva.

14. Birthday wishes to Pradhan Sevak of the country. May you live long for citizens and their children of the country. God bless you with all wishes.

15. No one deserves a happier birthday than you. We are so grateful to have a Prime Minister like you. Live long. Truly Indian. Happy birthday to our respectable Prime Minister!

Poem written by PM Narendra Modi



The Celebration

O kite,

It is the celebration of aiming for the skies,

It is my flight to the sun.

O kite,

It's my glory in this life and beyond

I hold my own strings...

With my footprints on the ground

And skies,

I have the bird's eye view.

My kite,

It does not get entangled

With a host of other kites...

Nor does it get caught in boughs of trees.

O kite,

Like my own chant of the Gayatri mantra.

Poor or rich, they all

Enjoy collecting a kite cut loose.

An enjoyment of its own kind.

A kite cut loose

Gathers the experience of the blue unknown

Of the winds moving and directions...

It bears testimony

To the heights, it has scaled and time it has spent thereon.

O kite,

My flight to the sun...

The life of a kite is in its twine

The kite's Shiva is in the skies

Its own twine in my hands

And my own twine in Shiva's hands...

For the kite of life (the air we breathe)

Shiva sits in the Himalayas.

The dreams of a kite

Are higher than the man's,

Since the kite flies near Shiva

And the man sits here

Disentangling the twine.

- by Narendra Modi

(Translated from Hindi by Akash Deep Ashok)

