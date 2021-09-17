Prime Minister Modi marks his 71st birthday: Twitter floods with wishes from President Kovind, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi & others
The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is marking 71 revolutions around the sun today. On 17th September 2021, PM Modi has turned 71 and the nation is excited to celebrate it with him. Wishes from all over the world have started pouring for him since morning. Home Minister Amit Shah, CM of UP Yogi Adityanath and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among the few who took to Twitter to send their best regards to the Prime Minister. Take a look at a few tweets below.
Take a look at the President of India, Ram Nath Kovond wishing Narendra Modi below
भारत के प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। मेरी शुभेच्छा है कि आप स्वस्थ रहें और दीर्घायु प्राप्त कर ‘अहर्निशं सेवामहे’ की अपनी सर्वविदित भावना के साथ राष्ट्र सेवा का कार्य करते रहें।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2021
Home Minsiter Amit Shah also took to Twitter to express his happiness over the PM turning 71. Take a look
मोदी जी के रूप में देश को एक ऐसा सशक्त व निर्णायक नेतृत्व मिला है, जिसने दशकों से अपने अधिकारों से वंचित करोड़ों गरीबों को विकास की मुख्यधारा से जोड़कर न सिर्फ उन्हें समाज में गरिमामयी जीवन दिया बल्कि अपने अथक परिश्रम से विश्वभर को यह दिखाया कि एक प्रजावत्सल नेतृत्व कैसा होता है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2021
मोदी जी ने सुरक्षा, गरीब-कल्याण, विकास व ऐतिहासिक सुधारों के समांतर समन्वय का अद्वितीय उदाहरण प्रस्तुत किया है।@narendramodi जी के संकल्प व समर्पण ने देशवासियों में एक नई ऊर्जा व आत्मविश्वास पैदा किया है, जिससे आज देश नित नए कीर्तिमान स्थापित कर आत्मनिर्भरता की ओर अग्रसर है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2021
He also informed the people about the Seva and Samarpan initiative that would begin on Modijis birthday. Take a look
मोदी जी के जीवन का क्षण-क्षण गरीबों, किसानों व वंचितों की सेवा में समर्पित है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2021
मैं सभी कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि आप मोदी जी के जन्मदिवस पर @BJP4India के #SevaSamarpan के अंतर्गत सेवा कार्यों में भाग लें और साथ ही भाजपा सरकारों की कल्याणकारी योजनाओं को जन-जन तक पहुंचाएं।Bhartiya Janta Party also wished PM Modi.
Birthday greetings from the entire nation to India's Pradhan Sevak PM Shri @narendramodi!#HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/775hqtBfLr— BJP (@BJP4India) September 17, 2021Devendra Fadnavis, the beloved Chief Minister of people of Maharashtra also wished the Prime Minister on his big day.
Heartiest Birthday Greetings to our inspiration, a great visionary, most popular, loved leader Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji !— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 17, 2021
Wishing him a long life & good health !
We all are blessed to have his strong & decisive leadership in these difficult times. #HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/J9yxmBbIYOUttar Pardesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wished his best to the PM.
'अंत्योदय से आत्मनिर्भर भारत' की दिव्य संकल्पना को साकार कर रहे यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हृदयतल से बधाई।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 16, 2021
प्रभु श्री राम की कृपा से आपको दीर्घायु व उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति हो। आजीवन माँ भारती की सेवा का परम सौभाग्य आपको प्राप्त होता रहे। pic.twitter.com/GVmq1N3JjMHowever PM Modi's day was turned brighter when Dalai Lama wished him through a letter addressed to him. He wrote, "I offer my heartfelt greetings to you on your birthday. May you continue to live a long and healthy life. "As someone who cares deeply about this country, I congratulate you on the growing confidence you have brought about, despite challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic that has affected people around the globe."Rahul Gandhi also tweeted for the Prime Minister
Happy birthday, Modi ji.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2021Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister of India also took to Twitter to laud Modi's efforts for the nation. He tweeted,
भारत के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। अपने निर्णय लेने की क्षमता, कल्पनाशीलता और दूरदृष्टि के लिए विख्यात मोदीजी ने भारत को एक ‘आत्मनिर्भर भारत’ का स्वरूप देने का जो संकल्प लिया है, वह उनके विज़न और प्रबल इच्छाशक्ति का प्रतीक है।— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 17, 2021
Prime Minister Modi is the first Prime Minister of India who was born after india gained independence. He has been the longest serving CM of Gujarat and would complete 20 years in public office soon on October 7, 2021. He is the one who gave the slogan of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas.
Greetings to @PMOIndia @narendramodi on his birthday today. My prayers for his long and healthy life.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 17, 2021
Dedication to Maa Bharati has guided his every step. Very reassuring to have such leadership at such challenging times.
Honoured to serve under his guidance.
The nation is celebrating PMs birthday by lighting 71000 diyas at Kashi temple in Varanasi in his honour and the country would also try to create a record by inoculating maximum people with Covid 19 vaccines. On 17th September 2021, the Ministry of Culture is also organising an e-auction of gifts and mementos received by the PM. Also a 21 day Seva and Samarpan campaign will begin today to observe PMs birthday.
