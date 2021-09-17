Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Prime Minister Modi marks his 71st birthday: Twitter floods with wishes from President Kovind, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi & others

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned 71 on 17th September 2021. Wishes have started pouring from Home Minister Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and many others from around the world. The Kashi Temple of Varanasi would also light 71000 diyas on his birthday. Take a look at the tweets below.
Created On: Sep 17, 2021 10:32 IST
Modified On: Sep 17, 2021 11:17 IST
PM Modi Birthday

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is marking 71 revolutions around the sun today.  On 17th September 2021, PM Modi has turned 71 and the nation is excited to celebrate it with him. Wishes from all over the world have started pouring for him since morning. Home Minister Amit Shah, CM of UP Yogi Adityanath and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among the few who took to Twitter to send their best regards to the Prime Minister. Take a look at a few tweets below.

Take a look at the President of India, Ram Nath Kovond wishing Narendra Modi below

Home Minsiter Amit Shah also took to Twitter to express his happiness over the PM turning 71. Take a look

Prime Minister Modi is the first Prime Minister of India who was born after india gained independence. He has been the longest serving CM of Gujarat and would complete 20 years in public office soon on October 7, 2021. He is the one who gave the slogan of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas. 

The nation is celebrating PMs birthday by lighting 71000 diyas at Kashi temple in Varanasi in his honour and the country would also try to create a record by inoculating maximum people with Covid 19 vaccines. On 17th September 2021, the Ministry of Culture is also organising an e-auction of gifts and mementos received by the PM. Also a 21 day Seva and Samarpan campaign will begin today to observe PMs birthday. 

