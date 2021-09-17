Prime Minister Modi marks his 71st birthday: Twitter floods with wishes from President Kovind, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi & others

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is marking 71 revolutions around the sun today. On 17th September 2021, PM Modi has turned 71 and the nation is excited to celebrate it with him. Wishes from all over the world have started pouring for him since morning. Home Minister Amit Shah, CM of UP Yogi Adityanath and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among the few who took to Twitter to send their best regards to the Prime Minister. Take a look at a few tweets below.

Take a look at the President of India, Ram Nath Kovond wishing Narendra Modi below

भारत के प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। मेरी शुभेच्‍छा है कि आप स्‍वस्‍थ रहें और दीर्घायु प्राप्‍त कर ‘अहर्निशं सेवामहे’ की अपनी सर्वविदित भावना के साथ राष्‍ट्र सेवा का कार्य करते रहें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2021

Home Minsiter Amit Shah also took to Twitter to express his happiness over the PM turning 71. Take a look

मोदी जी के रूप में देश को एक ऐसा सशक्त व निर्णायक नेतृत्व मिला है, जिसने दशकों से अपने अधिकारों से वंचित करोड़ों गरीबों को विकास की मुख्यधारा से जोड़कर न सिर्फ उन्हें समाज में गरिमामयी जीवन दिया बल्कि अपने अथक परिश्रम से विश्वभर को यह दिखाया कि एक प्रजावत्सल नेतृत्व कैसा होता है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2021

मोदी जी ने सुरक्षा, गरीब-कल्याण, विकास व ऐतिहासिक सुधारों के समांतर समन्वय का अद्वितीय उदाहरण प्रस्तुत किया है।@narendramodi जी के संकल्प व समर्पण ने देशवासियों में एक नई ऊर्जा व आत्मविश्वास पैदा किया है, जिससे आज देश नित नए कीर्तिमान स्थापित कर आत्मनिर्भरता की ओर अग्रसर है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2021

He also informed the people about the Seva and Samarpan initiative that would begin on Modijis birthday. Take a look

Prime Minister Modi is the first Prime Minister of India who was born after india gained independence. He has been the longest serving CM of Gujarat and would complete 20 years in public office soon on October 7, 2021. He is the one who gave the slogan of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas.

Greetings to @PMOIndia @narendramodi on his birthday today. My prayers for his long and healthy life.



Dedication to Maa Bharati has guided his every step. Very reassuring to have such leadership at such challenging times.



Honoured to serve under his guidance. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 17, 2021

The nation is celebrating PMs birthday by lighting 71000 diyas at Kashi temple in Varanasi in his honour and the country would also try to create a record by inoculating maximum people with Covid 19 vaccines. On 17th September 2021, the Ministry of Culture is also organising an e-auction of gifts and mementos received by the PM. Also a 21 day Seva and Samarpan campaign will begin today to observe PMs birthday.

