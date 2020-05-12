List of International Awards received by Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi has started his second term as the 15th (in person) Prime Minister of India. In his very first tenure he has influenced the international leadership with his charismatic skills. Owing to his leadership and communication skill many countries of the world including Russia have awarded him the highest civilian award of their country.

Here is a list of major international awards received by the PM Narendra Modi.

1. Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud

Awarding Country: Saudi Arabia

When awarded: 3 April 2016

Facts about the Award: The highest honour of Saudi Arabia awarded to non-muslim dignitaries. The award is named on the name of the founder of the modern Saudi state "Abdulaziz Al Saud".

2. State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan

Awarding Country: Afghanistan

When awarded: 4 June 2016

Facts about the Award: This award is the highest civilian honour of Afghanistan. The award is named after the Afghan national hero, Amanullah Khan (Ghazi), who is the proponent of Afghanistan’s freedom.

PM Modi is the Eighth recipient of this award. Before Modi ji this award was given to former US President George W. Bush, current Indonesian President Joko Widodo and NATO General James Jones.

3. Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award

Awarding Country: Palestine

When awarded: 10 February 2018

Facts about the Award: This is the highest honour of Palestine awarded to foreign dignitaries. The Grand Collar of the State of Palestine is the highest order given to foreign dignitaries, kings, heads of state or government and persons of similar rank by the State of Palestine.

Narendra Modi is the 4th recipient of this award. Before Modi ji it is given to King Salman of Saudi Arabia in 2015, King Hamad of Bahrain in 2017, and President Xi Jinping of China in 2017.

4. Order of Zayed Award

Awarding Country: United Arab Emirates

When awarded: 4 April 2019

Facts about the Award: The highest civilian honour of the United Arab Emirates. Modi ji is the 17th awardees of this award but first Indian to get this award.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and Chinese President Xi Jinping is the other recipient of this award.

5. Order of St. Andrew award

Awarding Country: Russia

When awarded: 12 April 2019

Facts about the Award: The highest civilian honour of Russia. This award was established in 1698. It was abolished under the USSR before being re-established as the top

Russian order in 1998. Narendra Modi is the first Indian who received this award.

6. Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin

Awarding Country: Maldives

When awarded: 8 June 2019

Facts about the Award: The highest honour of the Maldives awarded to foreign dignitaries. Modi ji is the 7th recipient of this award. The same ward is being given to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

7. Champions of the Earth Award:

Awarding Institution: The United Nations Environment Programme

When awarded: October 2018

Facts about the Award: The United Nations Environment Programme (UN Environment) established Champions of the Earth in 2005. The Champions of the Earth Award is the annual award established to recognize outstanding environmental leaders from the private/public sectors and from civil society. Usually, five to seven laureates are selected annually for this award.

8. Global Goalkeeper award:



PM Narendra Modi will be awarded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation award for the 'Swachh Bharat campaign' in the Month of September 2019.

In addition to the above-listed state awards Modi ji has been awarded many other awards and recognition like;

1. In March 2012, Modi ji appeared on the cover of the Asian edition of Time Magazine.

2. He was also declared the winner of the Time magazine reader's poll for Person of the Year in 2014 and 2016.

3. Modi was ranked 5th on Fortune Magazine's first annual list of the "World's Greatest Leaders" in 2015.

4. In 2018 Mod Ji was the 3rd most followed head of the state on Twitter.

5. Forbes Magazine ranked him the 15th-Most-Powerful Person in the World in 2014 and the 9th-Most-Powerful Person in the World in 2015, 2016 and 2018

6. In 2016, a wax statue of Modi Ji was unveiled at Madame Tussaud Wax Museum, London.

In the concluding remark, I would say that Modi ji is a very dynamic leader; he can influence the world leadership by his charismatic leadership that is the reason that the whole world is paying attention to every event which is attended by the Modi Ji.

