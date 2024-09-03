Skyscraper Day 2025: List of Tallest Skyscrapers from 1890 till 2025

The world comes together every year on 3rd September to celebrate Skyscraper Day. This day is dedicated to honour the engineering marvels that capture the interest of people all around the world. Further, it celebrates the brilliant minds behind these buildings that brought dreams to real life. Skyscrapers are not just tall buildings as serve as symbols of human ambition, creativity, and progress. The journey of the skyscrapers started early in the 19th century when steel frame construction and elevators were coming into use. The very first skyscrapers started appearing in the United States. These early buildings were not quite taller in comparison to today's skyscrapers, however at that time they were revolutionary. Since then, every decade has seen architects and engineers push the boundaries higher, creating taller and more spectacular buildings.

Then, by the mid 20th century, skyscrapers became a known thing and many cities like New York, Chicago, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur built many tall structures in the world and gave each other a tough competition. These towers are known to be more than offices or residential complexes as these buildings easily represent national pride, economic growth and technological achievement.

As we celebrate Skyscraper Day 2025, it’s the perfect opportunity to look back at the tallest skyscrapers from 1890 all the way to 2025. What are the Origins of Skyscraper Day? September 3rd is designated as Skyscraper Day to commemorate the birth of American architect Louis H. Sullivan, who is widely recognised as the "father of skyscrapers." In modernist architecture, Sullivan was an important figure who promoted the design principle of "form follows function." His contributions also made way for the rise of skyscrapers worldwide and impacted countless architects who went on to design some of the most recognisable skyscrapers and buildings in history.

In addition to honouring Sullivan's accomplishments, the day also celebrates how skyscrapers have grown from modest beginnings to the magnificent buildings that now dominate urban skylines. Why Do Skyscrapers Matter? Skyscrapers are more than just large structures; they are known as representations of advancement and human achievement. These tall buildings stand for the capacity to conquer technical difficulties, promote the drive to aim high, and boost imagination to create structures that are both elegant and useful. Skyscrapers are also known as recognisable landmarks that help define the character of many cities. Consider the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, the Shard in London, or the Eiffel Tower in Paris. These buildings are not just engineering wonders but also national symbols that draw millions of tourists every year.

Skyscraper Day 2025: List of Tallest Skyscrapers from 1890 to 2025 Year Skyscraper Location Height 1890 World Building New York 309 feet (94 meters) 1892 Masonic Temple Chicago 302 feet (92 meters) 1894 Manhattan Life Insurance Company Building New York 348 feet (106 meters) 1898 St. Paul Building New York 315 feet (96 meters) 1899 Park Row or Ivins Syndicate Building New York 386 feet (118 meters) 1908 Singer Building New York 612 feet (187 meters) 1909 Metropolitan Life Insurance Tower New York 700 feet (213 meters) 1913 Woolworth Building New York 792 feet (241 meters) 1930 40 Wall Street New York 927 feet (283 meters) 1930 The Chrysler Building New York 1,046 feet (319 m) 1931 Empire State Building New York 1250 feet (381 m) 1971-1973 The World Trade Centre New York 1,368 and 1,362 feet (417 and 415 m) 1974 Sears Tower Chicago 1,454 feet (443.0 meters) 1998 Petronas Towers Kuala Lumpur 1,483 feet (452 meters) 2004 Taipei 101 Taiwan 1,671 feet (509 m) 2023-Present Merdeka 118 Kuala Lumpur 2,227 feet (679 m) 2010- Present Burj Dubai Dubai 2,722 feet (829.8 m)