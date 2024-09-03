IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Skyscraper Day 2025: List of Tallest Skyscrapers from 1890 till 2025

By Nikhil Batra
Sep 3, 2025, 13:57 IST

Celebrate Skyscraper Day 2025 with a journey through history! Explore the tallest skyscrapers from 1890 to 2025, showcasing architectural marvels that have shaped our cities.

Skyscraper Day 2025
Skyscraper Day 2025

The world comes together every year on 3rd September to celebrate Skyscraper Day. This day is dedicated to honour the engineering marvels that capture the interest of people all around the world. Further, it celebrates the brilliant minds behind these buildings that brought dreams to real life. Skyscrapers are not just tall buildings as serve as symbols of human ambition, creativity, and progress.

The journey of the skyscrapers started early in the 19th century when steel frame construction and elevators were coming into use. The very first skyscrapers started appearing in the United States. These early buildings were not quite taller in comparison to today's skyscrapers, however at that time they were revolutionary. Since then, every decade has seen architects and engineers push the boundaries higher, creating taller and more spectacular buildings.

Then, by the mid 20th century, skyscrapers became a known thing and many cities like New York, Chicago, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur built many tall structures in the world and gave each other a tough competition. These towers are known to be more than offices or residential complexes as these buildings easily represent national pride, economic growth and technological achievement.
As we celebrate Skyscraper Day 2025, it’s the perfect opportunity to look back at the tallest skyscrapers from 1890 all the way to 2025.

What are the Origins of Skyscraper Day?

September 3rd is designated as Skyscraper Day to commemorate the birth of American architect Louis H. Sullivan, who is widely recognised as the "father of skyscrapers." In modernist architecture, Sullivan was an important figure who promoted the design principle of "form follows function." His contributions also made way for the rise of skyscrapers worldwide and impacted countless architects who went on to design some of the most recognisable skyscrapers and buildings in history.

In addition to honouring Sullivan's accomplishments, the day also celebrates how skyscrapers have grown from modest beginnings to the magnificent buildings that now dominate urban skylines.

Why Do Skyscrapers Matter?

Skyscrapers are more than just large structures; they are known as representations of advancement and human achievement. These tall buildings stand for the capacity to conquer technical difficulties, promote the drive to aim high, and boost imagination to create structures that are both elegant and useful. 

Skyscrapers are also known as recognisable landmarks that help define the character of many cities. Consider the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, the Shard in London, or the Eiffel Tower in Paris. These buildings are not just engineering wonders but also national symbols that draw millions of tourists every year.

Skyscraper Day 2025: List of Tallest Skyscrapers from 1890 to 2025

Year

Skyscraper

Location

Height

1890 

World Building

New York 

309 feet (94 meters)

1892

Masonic Temple

Chicago

302 feet (92 meters)

1894

Manhattan Life Insurance Company Building

New York

348 feet (106 meters)

1898

St. Paul Building

New York

315 feet (96 meters)

1899

Park Row or Ivins Syndicate Building

New York

386 feet (118 meters)

1908

Singer Building

New York

612 feet (187 meters)

1909

Metropolitan Life Insurance Tower

New York

700 feet (213 meters)

1913

Woolworth Building

New York

792 feet (241 meters)

1930

40 Wall Street

New York

927 feet (283 meters)

1930

The Chrysler Building

New York

1,046 feet (319 m)

1931

Empire State Building

New York

1250 feet (381 m)

1971-1973

The World Trade Centre

New York

1,368 and 1,362 feet (417 and 415 m)

1974

Sears Tower

Chicago

1,454 feet (443.0 meters)

1998

Petronas Towers

Kuala Lumpur

1,483 feet (452 meters)

2004

Taipei 101

Taiwan

1,671 feet (509 m)

2023-Present

 

Merdeka 118

 

 Kuala Lumpur   2,227 feet (679 m)

2010- Present

Burj Dubai

Dubai

2,722 feet (829.8 m)  

In conclusion, Skyscraper Day is also a time to look forward to the future of skyscraper design. Advances in technology, materials, and sustainability are likely to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible. The next generation of skyscrapers may be even taller, smarter, and more eco-friendly, reflecting the evolving needs and aspirations of urban societies.

