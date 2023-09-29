World Heart Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Slogans, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes & More

World Heart Day 2023: World Hearth Day is annually observed on September 29 all over the world. World Heart Federation and the World Health Organisation together came up with the idea of World Heart Day in 2000. The reason was to create a day that would raise awareness and mobilize global action against cardiovascular disease.

World Heart Day 2023 will be observed on the theme, 'Use Heart, Know Heart' (USE ❤️ KNOW ❤️). This year’s campaign especially focuses on the essential step of knowing our hearts first. World Heart Federation states, “In a world where knowledge about heart health is limited and policies are insufficient or lacking, we aim to shatter barriers and empower individuals to take control of their well-being.”

Contribute to making a real-life difference with the wishes, messages and quotes on World Heart Day given below:

World Heart Day 2023: Wishes & Messages

Happy World Heart Day! Let's make choices today that will make our hearts smile tomorrow. Health is wealth, and a strong heart is priceless. On this special day, let's come together to promote heart-healthy habits and inspire others to take better care of their precious hearts. Happy World Heart Day! If you have a healthy heart, you can enjoy a happy and long life. So encourage your loved ones to go for heart checkups this World Heart Day for a smooth life ahead. Let us celebrate World Heart Day by going for heart checkups and promising ourselves to eat healthy and live happily. Best wishes on World Heart Day to you! Neglecting your heart is like neglecting your life. If you want to live happily and healthily then take care of your heart. Happy World Heart Day! On the occasion of World Heart Day, let us take an oath that we will be more responsible towards taking care of our hearts. Wishing you a heart that's as strong as your spirit. Happy World Heart Day! Here's to a heart full of happiness and a life filled with love. Wishing the best for you, this World Heart Day! As we celebrate World Heart Day, remember not to hurt hearts but to make people happy more and more! Each one of us has just one heart, so make sure that we take the best care of it. Best wishes on World Heart Day!



World Heart Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Eating right and keeping the heart light can help you live longer and happier. Warm wishes on World Heart Day!

Make this World Heart Day more special by motivating more and more people to take care of their hearts.

If you are responsible towards your heart then you are responsible towards your family. Happy World Heart Day.

Every heart is special, every heart needs care and love. Best wishes on World Heart Day to you.

The heart is supposed to be only healthy. And on the occasion of World Heart Day, let us take care of all the hearts around us.

Less worries and more happiness are what I wish for you on the occasion of World Heart Day. Stay happy and healthy!

Warm wishes on World Heart Day to you. Avoid stress to keep your heart healthy and happy. Avoid tension for a longer life!

Your tireless efforts in the field of cardiology bring hope and healing to so many. On World Heart Day, I celebrate your passion for saving hearts and improving lives.

Heart disease knows no age. Let's work together on World Heart Day to ensure a heart-healthy future for our children and generations to come.

This World Heart Day, let's pledge to love our hearts and prioritize a heart-healthy lifestyle. Your heart deserves the best care!

World Heart Day 2023: Slogans

Start skipping to make sure that the heart is beating.

Do your bit, skip the snack and hit the track.

Do your part by just taking care of your heart always.

Eat healthy, exercise more and avoid bad habits for a healthy heart.

Burn those calories, and curb those cravings for a healthy heart.

Health and the heart go hand in hand.

Don’t let tension ruin your heart’s health.

A healthy heart is what we all need.

Let your heart beat healthy and stay healthy.

Take good care of your heart today for a better tomorrow.

World Heart Day 2023: Quotes

"The problem with heart disease is that the first symptom is often fatal.”- Michael Phelps

“We’re in a situation now where weight and extreme weight and heart disease is the biggest killer in this country today.”- Jamie Oliver

“Heart disease is a food-borne illness.”- Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn

“Most women do not realize that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of American women.”-Monica Potter

"When you have heart disease, you start to be tired of everything. It’s like getting older. You become more white, and after that, grey. You have no feeling for anything.” -Gerard Depardieu

"It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye."- Antoine de Saint-Exupery



"People are increasingly realising that what they eat is important. You can't put junk food in your body and be healthy. All sorts of problems can develop, like diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and strokes. Gardening not only helps with exercise and mental health, but it can improve diet as well."- Monty Don



"A systemic cleansing and detox is definitely the way to go after each holiday. It is the key to fighting high blood pressure, heart disease, cancer, and other health-related illnesses."- Lee Haney



"Unhealthy eating habits cause major health problems, such as diabetes and heart disease, and can also lead to food insecurity, disrupted eating patterns, and low self-esteem."- Matt Cartwright



"When the doctors came they said she had died of heart disease - of joy that kills."- Kate Chopin



Spanning six continents, hundreds of World Heart Federation (WHF) member organizations, countless schools, universities, sports clubs and the vibrant cardiology community make World Heart Day (WHD) a truly global celebration. So, do not forget to learn more about your heart today, ‘Because We Love And Protect Only What We Know.’

