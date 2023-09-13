Engineer’s Day 2023: Whose Birthday is Celebrated as Engineers Day in India?

Engineer’s Day 2023: Engineer’s Day is celebrated on different dates all over the world. In India, September 15 is observed as National Engineer’s Day. This day commemorates the birth of the first engineer Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, also known as the Father of Engineering. The general celebration offers recognition to all the civil engineers for their contributions to the nation's development.

National Engineer’s Day in India was first celebrated in the year 1968, after the demise of Sir MV in 1962. The idea was to remember the rich legacy and contribution of the foremost engineer of the country.

10 Interesting and lesser-known Facts about Sir M Visvesvaraya





Who is M Visvesvaraya?

M Visvesvaraya is regarded as the first civil engineer, administrator, and statesman who served as the 19th Diwan of Mysore from 1912 to 1918. He was born on 15 September 1861 in Mysore (now Karnataka). The most popular figure in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, MV is known as the ‘maker of modern Mysore’ because of his exemplary contribution to engineering and planning. He was awarded the prestigious Bharat Ratna in the year 1955 for his contribution to the Kingdom of Mysore and the Republic of India.

Name Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Date of Birth 15 September 1861 Place of Birth Muddenahalli, Kingdom of Mysore, British India Father Mokshagundam Srinivasa Shastry Mother Venkatalakshmi Nationality British India (1861-1947) India (1947- 1962) Died 2/14 April 1962 (aged 100) Bangalore, Mysore State, India (present-day Karnataka, India) Profession Civil engineer and statesman Awards Bharat Ratna (1955)

Test your knowledge of Greatest Indian Engineers

Why is M Visvesaraya’s birthday celebrated as Engineer’s Day in India?

In the early years of his career, Visvesvaraya served as an employee of the Government of British India, operating in the Middle Eastern provinces of the Bombay Presidency and other British possessions. Later, he was employed by Hyderabad State. After retiring, he resumed his engineering career in the Kingdom of Mysore and also tried his luck in administration and statesmanship.

Every year September 15 is celebrated as National Engineer’s Day to highlight his pivotal role in the construction of modern India, particularly in the field of infrastructure development. The day serves as a tribute to his extraordinary contributions to the field of engineering and a reminder of the vital role engineers play in shaping India's progress and development.

7 Successful Female Engineers That Made Every Indian Proud

Major Contributions by Sir M Visvesaraya

Sir MV undertook several complex projects and delivered remarkable infrastructural results during his engineering career. Some of his major contributions towards society include:

Sir MV's exemplary irrigation and engineering methods were a saviour for flood-prone areas.

Automatic floodgates were invented and upgraded by Sir MV in 1903, and they were put at the Khadakwasla reservoir in Pune.

Later, under his direction, these automatic floodgates were also put in place at the Tigra Dam in Gwalior and the Krishnaraja Sagara in Mysuru.

He developed a cutting-edge sewage system, to control the floods caused by the Musi river in 1908, Hyderabad.

He helped with the planning of the highway that connects Tirumala and Tirupati. He also established Government Engineering College in 1917, it was later renamed as University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering.

He also authored several books documenting his experience and engineering skills. The three major books by him are Memoirs of My Working Life, Planned Economy for India and Reconstructing India.

What’s the Tallest Building in the World? Check the list of the top 30 ‘Skyscrapers’ here

Sir Visvesarya is honoured in different ways in India and other countries. Other than India, his birth anniversary is celebrated as National Engineer’s Day in Sri Lanka and Tanzania. Various technical and non-technical institutes are named after him in different states of the country. The personal belongings of the centenarian are kept safe by ‘The Visvesvaraya National Memorial Trust’ at Muddenahalli(now Karnataka), his birthplace.

His 162nd birth anniversary and the 55th Engineer’s Day will be centred around the theme,"Engineering Innovation for a more resilient world." Happy Engineer’s Day to the real creators!!

Important Days and Dates in September 2023