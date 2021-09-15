Engineers' Day 2021: 10 Interesting and lesser-known facts about Sir M Visvesvaraya

Engineers' Day 2021: It is celebrated on September 15 in India to pay tribute to the greatest Indian Engineer, Bharat Ratna, Sir M Visvesvaraya. His full name is Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. He is also referred to as Sir MV and the father of Modern Mysore.

Today is his 160th birth anniversary. Here we are providing some interesting facts about Sir M. Visvesvaraya.

10 Interesting and lesser-known facts about Sir M Visvesvaraya

1. Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was born on September 15, 1861 in Muddenahalli village in Karnataka. At the age of 15, he lost his father, who was a Sanskrit scholar.

2. He completed his early education in Chikkaballapur and then he moved to Bangalore for his higher education. In Pune, he joined the Science College to study Engineering and was ranked first in the L.C.E. and the F.C.E. Examinations in 1883.

3. The Government of Bombay offered him the job of Assistant Engineer at Nasik. He successfully implemented various projects as an engineer. In fact, he was the brain behind the Krishnaraja Sagar dam in Mysore.

4. An irrigation system with water floodgates was patented and installed by him at the Khadakvasla reservoir near Pune. It was done to boost food supply level and storage to the highest levels called as 'block system' in 1903.

5. In 1912, he was appointed as the Dewan by the Maharaja of Mysore. He worked persistently for the overall development of the state.

6. During his tenure as Dewan, several industries were established including Sandal Oil Factory, the Soap Factory, the Metals Factory, the Chrome Tanning Factory, and therefore the Bhadravati Iron and Steel Works.

7. In 1917, he helped in founding the Government Engineering College at Bangalore and was later named the Visvesvaraya College of Engineering in his honour.

8. In 1915, he was knighted as the Commander of the Order of the Indian Empire (KCIE) by the British for his work and contribution to society.

9. In 1955, he was awarded by the Government of India with India's highest honour 'Bharat Ratna' for his persistent work in the fields of engineering and education.

10. He was also known as the "Father of Modern Mysore State”. He passed away in 1962 but his achievements and contributions are remembered and celebrated till date.

