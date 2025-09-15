Engineer's Day 2025: List of Countries that also Celebrate Engineer Day in September Month

Engineer’s Day is celebrated worldwide on different days and different dates to honour the contribution of engineers towards their innovations, infrastructure, and national development. While many countries observe it at varying times of the year, a select few commemorate it in September, making this month especially significant for the engineering community. In this article, we will explore that with India, how many others countries also celebrate Engineer's Day in the month of September.
Greetings to all the engineers on #EngineersDay. Your vision, innovation, and dedication are fast advancing India to the pinnacle of technological progress. On the Jayanti of Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya Ji, I bow to the legendary engineer who set us on this transformative path. pic.twitter.com/C6gtzqnclz— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 15, 2025
List of Countries that also Celebrate Engineer's Day in September Month
|
Country
|
Date
|
Notes
|
Canada
|
September 17
|
Celebrated as Engineer’s Day.
|
Egypt
|
September, variable
|
Engineer’s Day is observed in September, though the exact date may vary.
|
India
|
September 15
|
Celebrated since 1968 as a tribute to Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya, a legendary engineer and statesman.
|
Mauritius
|
September 13
|
Engineer’s Day is observed on this date.
|
Romania, South Africa
|
September 14
|
Celebrated in both Romania and South Africa.
|
Sri Lanka
|
September 15
|
Engineer’s Day is observed on the same date as in India.
|
Tanzania
|
September 15
|
Engineer’s Day is celebrated on this date.
|
Turkey
|
September 19
|
Engineer’s Day is observed on this date.
