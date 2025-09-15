RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
Engineer's Day 2025: List of Countries that also Celebrate Engineer Day in September Month

By Prabhat Mishra
Sep 15, 2025, 12:16 IST

Engineer’s Day is celebrated globally to recognize engineers’ contributions to innovation, infrastructure, and national growth. While dates vary worldwide, countries like India, Canada, Sri Lanka, and Turkey commemorate it in September. In India, September 15 honors Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya, a visionary engineer whose legacy shaped modern development.

Engineer’s Day is celebrated worldwide on different days and different dates to honour the contribution of engineers towards their innovations, infrastructure, and national development. While many countries observe it at varying times of the year, a select few commemorate it in September, making this month especially significant for the engineering community. In this article, we will explore that with India, how many others countries also celebrate Engineer's Day in the month of September.

List of Countries that also Celebrate Engineer's Day in September Month

Country

Date

Notes

Canada

September 17

Celebrated as Engineer’s Day.

Egypt

September, variable

Engineer’s Day is observed in September, though the exact date may vary.

India

September 15

Celebrated since 1968 as a tribute to Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya, a legendary engineer and statesman.

Mauritius

September 13

Engineer’s Day is observed on this date.

Romania, South Africa

September 14

Celebrated in both Romania and South Africa.

Sri Lanka

September 15

Engineer’s Day is observed on the same date as in India.

Tanzania

September 15

Engineer’s Day is celebrated on this date.

Turkey

September 19

Engineer’s Day is observed on this date.