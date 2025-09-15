Engineer's Day 2025: List of Countries that also Celebrate Engineer Day in September Month

Engineer’s Day is celebrated worldwide on different days and different dates to honour the contribution of engineers towards their innovations, infrastructure, and national development. While many countries observe it at varying times of the year, a select few commemorate it in September, making this month especially significant for the engineering community. In this article, we will explore that with India, how many others countries also celebrate Engineer's Day in the month of September.

Greetings to all the engineers on #EngineersDay. Your vision, innovation, and dedication are fast advancing India to the pinnacle of technological progress. On the Jayanti of Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya Ji, I bow to the legendary engineer who set us on this transformative path. pic.twitter.com/C6gtzqnclz — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 15, 2025