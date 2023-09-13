Engineers' Day Quiz: GK Questions & Answers Based On Great Engineers of India

Engineers' Day 2023 Quiz: It is celebrated on September 15 in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. This year marks the 162nd birth anniversary of M. Visvesvaraya. The day recognises and honours the achievements of the great engineer M. Visvesvaraya and encourages engineers for improvement and innovation.

1. Which of the following countries celebrates National Engineers' Day?

A. India

B. Sri Lanka

C. Tanzania

D. All the above

Ans. D

Explanation: India along with Sri Lanka and Tanzania celebrate National Engineer’s Day to recognise and honour the achievements of the great engineer M. Visvesvaraya on September 15.

2. Which of the following statement(s) regarding M. Visvesvaraya is/are correct.

1. He patented and installed an irrigation system with water floodgates.

2. He played an important role in the foundation of Government Engineering College at Bangalore in 1914.

A. Only 1

B. Only 2

C. Both 1 and 2

D. None of the above

Ans. A

Explanation: M. Visvesvaraya patented and installed an irrigation system with water floodgates at the Khadakvasla reservoir near Pune. He also played an important role in the foundation of Government Engineering College at Bangalore in 1917.

3. Who is known as the father of experimental fluid dynamics research in India?

A. M. Visvesvaraya

B. Satish Dhawan

C. Dr. Abhijit Guha

D. Rama Govindarajan

Ans. B

Explanation: Satish Dhawan is known as the father of experimental fluid dynamics research in India. He was born in Srinagar on 25 September 1920.

Whose Birthday is Celebrated as Engineers Day in India?

4. Who is famous as a Metro Man?

A. E. Sreedharan

B. N. R. Narayana Murthy

C. Sundar Pichai

D. Shiva Ayyadurai

Ans. A

Explanation: E. Sreedharan is known as the Metro Man of India. He was a retired Indian Engineering Service (IES).

5. Which of the following statement(s) is/are true about Satyanarayan Gangaram Pitroda or Sam Pitroda?

1. He invented the Electronic Diary in 1975.

2. He was also awarded Padma Bhushan in 2009 for his contribution to Science and Engineering.

A. Only 1

B. Only 2

C. Both 1 and 2

D. None of the above

Ans. A

Explanation: Satyanarayan Gangaram Pitroda is also known as Sam Pitroda. He invented Electronic Diary in 1975 for which he is called the earliest pioneer of hand-held computing. He was also awarded Padma Bhushan in 2009 for his contribution to Science and Engineering.

6. Who is known as the Father of the White Revolution in India?

A. N.r. Narayana Murthy

B. Satya Nadella

C. Verghese Kurien

D. None of the above

Ans. C

Explanation: Verghese Kurien is known as the Father of the White Revolution in India. He earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the College of Engineering, Guindy, Madras.

7. Which Indian Engineer had served as the 19th Diwan of Mysore from 1912 to 1919?

A. Nandan Nilekani

B. M. Visvesvaraya

C. G. Madhavan Nair

D. None of the above

Ans. B

Explanation: M. Visvesvaraya was not just a great civil engineer but also served as the 19th Diwan of Mysore from 1912 to 1919.

8. On which river, M.Visvesvaraya contributed to the building of the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Dam?

A. Kaveri

B. Godavari

C. Krishna

D. Yamuna

Ans. A

Explanation: M. Visvesvaraya as the chief engineer of Mysore conceived and supervised the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam on river Kaveri.

9. Who is popularly acclaimed worldwide as the "Father of Pentium"?

A. Binny Bansal

B. N. R. Narayana Murthy

C. Vinod Dham

D. Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Ans. C

Explanation: Vinod Dham is popularly acclaimed worldwide as the "Father of Pentium". He is an engineer, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist.

10. Who co-founded Infosys Technologies Ltd., the first Indian company to be listed on an American stock exchange?

A. Resul Pookutty

B. Sabbir Khan

C. M. Visvesvaraya

D. Narayana Murthy

Ans. D

Explanation: Narayana Murthy was born on 20 August 1946 in Karnataka state, India. He is an Indian software entrepreneur who cofounded Infosys Technologies Ltd., the first Indian company to be listed on an American stock exchange.

Top 10 Engineers of India