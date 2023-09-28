Happy Ananta Chaturdashi 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes & More

Happy Ananta Chaturdashi 2023: Ananta Chaturdashi is a famous Hindu Festival. The annual celebration marks the end ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festivity. It symbolizes the natural cycle of life, where endings lead to new beginnings. People celebrating the day tie sacred threads called ‘Ananta Dhara’ as a mark of unwavering faith and commitment to the divine.

The ‘Ananta’ means infinite, and represents the timeless and boundless nature of the divine. Reinforce the message of impermanence and the eternal love for the divine presence in our lives with the best of words, and quotes from below.

Ananta Chaturdashi 2023: Wishes & Messages

On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, may Ganpati Bappa leave his blessings and love behind to fill your home with happiness, joy, harmony and peace.

Wishing a very Happy Anant Chaturdashi to you my dear. I pray for less trouble and more joy in your life.

Let us celebrate the festive occasion of Anant Chaturdashi by embracing the blessings of Ganpati and thanking him for all his love and goodness.

Warm greetings on Anant Chaturdashi to you and your family members. Celebrate this occasion with high spirits and create some beautiful memories with dear ones.

Warm wishes on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi to everyone. May Bappa's blessings always be there for you and your loved ones.

Wishing a very Happy Anant Chaturdashi to everyone. Let us give a memorable farewell to Ganpati with celebrations and festivities that will last forever.

Let us seek blessings of Lord Ganesha and thank Him for all his love on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi. A very Happy Ganesh Visarjan to all.

Wishing you lots of happiness and great health on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi. Warm wishes on Ganesh Visarjan to everyone.

May you find all the delights of life and all your dreams come true. Wishing you health, happiness and prosperity. Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2023!

May the Lord shower you with love and peace and fulfil all your dreams. I wish you and your family a very Happy Anant Chaturdashi.

Ananta Chaturdashi 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

This Anant Chaturdashi, pray to Lord Vishnu for eternal peace and happiness in the world. May there be no sorrow or agony—a very blissful Anant Chaturdashi to you and your loved ones.

On the auspicious occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, here's extending my heartfelt best wishes to you and your dear ones.

This is Anant Chaturdashi, may you get rid of all the troubles and sorrow. May your life be filled with good health, wealth, peace and prosperity.

Wishing you a day filled with joy, peace, and fulfilment. Happy Anant Chaturdashi!

On this auspicious day, may your desires be as infinite as Lord Ananta's blessings. Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2023!

I wish you and your family a very Happy Anant Chaturdashi.

Sending heartfelt wishes for a blessed Anant Chaturdashi. May all your prayers be answered.

Wishing you and your loved ones a day filled with love, laughter, and togetherness. Happy Anant Chaturdashi!

Ananta Chaturdashi 2023: Instagram Captions

Ananta blessings on this day.

Ganpati Bappa, see you soon!

Heartfelt goodbyes and gratitude.

Embracing change with devotion.

Wishing for endless happiness.

Eternal love for Lord Ganesha.

Faith in the flow of life.

Anant Chaturdashi moments.

Dissolving worries, embracing joy.

Immersion vibes.

Ananta Chaturdashi 2023: Famous Quotes

“Lord Ganesh of curved elephant trunk and huge body,

Whose brilliance is equal to billions of suns in intensity,

Always removes all obstacles from my endeavours truly,

I respectfully pray to him with all my revered sincerity.”- Munindra Misra

“If we can learn anything from Lord Ganesha, it is to be sincere and care for no one in the line of duty.”- Mohith Agadi

“Logic is like a mouse. It can cut through anything. Ganesha is the Lord of inward logic (Vitarka). Seekers on the path of knowledge must use the mouse to cut through their own illusion (like sages) instead of trying to cut through the universe (like western scientists).”- Shunya

“I was told that Ganesha sat between Lakshmi and Saraswati. My quest to attain the blessings of both goddesses explains my physique.”- Ashwin Sanghi

"Lord Ganesha is the god of wisdom, success, and good luck. He is also one of the most beloved and revered deities in Hinduism." - Eknath Easwaran

"Worship the remover of obstacles, the elephant-headed god, the one who is lord of wisdom." - Devdutt Pattanaik

"The wise person is always in Ganesha consciousness. A wise person accepts all the good and bad of life as the divine grace of Ganesha." - Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Happy Ananta Chaturdashi 2023!!