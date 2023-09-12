Event

Dusshera 2023 Date: When is Vijayadashami? All You Need To Know About The Best Time, Muhurat & More

Dusshera 2023 Date: Dusshera is a Hindu festival which celebrates good over evil. This festival is observed with pomp and fervour in all parts of India and the Indian Diaspora living around the world.
Is Dusshera on October 24 or 25?
Dusshera 2023 Date: Dusshera, popularly known as Vijaydashami is a Hindu festival celebrated in different parts of India. This festival originated from the epic Ramayana and is observed on the day Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana. It is celebrated with different names, Dusshera, Vijaydashmi, Durga Puja, Dashain and more in the world, but with the common connotation, victory of good over evil.

This article will clear your confusion around the correct date of the Dusshera celebration in 2023.

When is Dusshera in 2023?

Dusshera or Vijayadashmi is a major Hindu festival celebrated every year at the end of Navaratri. It is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar. The festival typically falls in the Gregorian calendar months of September and October. In 2023, the celebration of good over evil will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 24. 

Dusshera Date & Muhurat

The table below will help you with dates, times and best muhurat to perform all the rituals and traditions on the occasion of Dusshera in India.

Date & Time

Dusshera/Vijayadashami

October 24, 2023

Vijay Muhurat

01:58 PM to 02:43 PM

Dashami Tithi Begins

05:44 PM on Oct 23, 2023

Dashami Tithi Ends

03:14 PM on Oct 24, 2023

Source: DrikPanchang 

9 Days of Navratri in 2023

The triumph of Dussehra marks the end of the 9 days of Navratri celebration and the beginning of Diwali. Diwali in 2023 will be observed on November 12. The table below will help you with details about the 9 days of Navratri in 2023.

Date & Time

Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

October 15, 2023

Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja

October 16, 2023

Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja

October 17, 2023

Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi

October 18, 2023

Upang Lalita Vrat, Skandamata Puja

October 19, 2023

Saraswati Avahan, Katyayani Puja

October 20, 2023

Saraswati Puja, Kalaratri Puja

October 21, 2023

Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja

Sandhi Puja

October 22, 2023

Maha Navami, Ayudha Puja

Navami Homa

October 23, 2023

Navratri Parana, Durga Visarjan

Vijayadashami

October 24, 2023

Source: DrikPanchang

What is the significance of Dusshera in India?

The cultural and religious significance behind the celebration of Dusshera varies throughout the Indian subcontinent. For instance, Vijayadashami signifies the conclusion of Durga Puja in the southern, eastern, northeastern, and certain northern areas of India. The day marks the goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo monster Mahishasura to restore and safeguard dharma. Whereas, in the northern, central, and western states of the country, this festival marks Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana. In Mahabharata, the day also celebrates the victory of Arjuna, a Pandava warrior, over the Kauravas in the Mahabharata.

Dussehra dates from 2023 to 2035

Dussehra Year

Date

Dussehra 2023

Tuesday, October 24

Dussehra 2024

Saturday, October 12

Dussehra 2025

Thursday, October 2

Dussehra 2026

Tuesday, October 20

Dussehra 2027

Saturday, October 9

Dussehra 2028

Wednesday,  September 27

Dussehra 2029

Tuesday, October 16

Dussehra 2030

Sunday, October 6

Dusshera 2031

Saturday, October 25

Dusshera 2032

Thursday, October 14

Dusshera 2033

Tuesday, October 4

Dusshera 2034

Sunday, October 24

Dusshera 2035

Thursday, October 11

Dussehra is celebrated with diverse customs and cultural activities across India's regions but with a common zest, victory of good over evil. Some of the common traditions include huge processions, Ravana Dahan, Ramleela, and Kanya Pujan. Also, in many parts of the country, people celebrate Dusshera with the worship of weapons(shastra pujan) and charity.

You can make the most of this opportunity for self-reflection. It is a chance to get rid of all the negativity around you and pave the way for a better future. Happy Dusshera!

