Dusshera 2023 Date: When is Vijayadashami? All You Need To Know About The Best Time, Muhurat & More
Dusshera 2023 Date: Dusshera, popularly known as Vijaydashami is a Hindu festival celebrated in different parts of India. This festival originated from the epic Ramayana and is observed on the day Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana. It is celebrated with different names, Dusshera, Vijaydashmi, Durga Puja, Dashain and more in the world, but with the common connotation, victory of good over evil.
This article will clear your confusion around the correct date of the Dusshera celebration in 2023.
When is Dusshera in 2023?
Dusshera or Vijayadashmi is a major Hindu festival celebrated every year at the end of Navaratri. It is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar. The festival typically falls in the Gregorian calendar months of September and October. In 2023, the celebration of good over evil will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 24.
Dusshera Date & Muhurat
The table below will help you with dates, times and best muhurat to perform all the rituals and traditions on the occasion of Dusshera in India.
Event
Date & Time
Dusshera/Vijayadashami
October 24, 2023
Vijay Muhurat
01:58 PM to 02:43 PM
Dashami Tithi Begins
05:44 PM on Oct 23, 2023
Dashami Tithi Ends
03:14 PM on Oct 24, 2023
Source: DrikPanchang
9 Days of Navratri in 2023
The triumph of Dussehra marks the end of the 9 days of Navratri celebration and the beginning of Diwali. Diwali in 2023 will be observed on November 12. The table below will help you with details about the 9 days of Navratri in 2023.
Event
Date & Time
Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja
October 15, 2023
Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja
October 16, 2023
Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja
October 17, 2023
Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi
October 18, 2023
Upang Lalita Vrat, Skandamata Puja
October 19, 2023
Saraswati Avahan, Katyayani Puja
October 20, 2023
Saraswati Puja, Kalaratri Puja
October 21, 2023
Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja
Sandhi Puja
October 22, 2023
Maha Navami, Ayudha Puja
Navami Homa
October 23, 2023
Navratri Parana, Durga Visarjan
Vijayadashami
October 24, 2023
Source: DrikPanchang
What is the significance of Dusshera in India?
The cultural and religious significance behind the celebration of Dusshera varies throughout the Indian subcontinent. For instance, Vijayadashami signifies the conclusion of Durga Puja in the southern, eastern, northeastern, and certain northern areas of India. The day marks the goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo monster Mahishasura to restore and safeguard dharma. Whereas, in the northern, central, and western states of the country, this festival marks Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana. In Mahabharata, the day also celebrates the victory of Arjuna, a Pandava warrior, over the Kauravas in the Mahabharata.
Dussehra dates from 2023 to 2035
Dussehra Year
Date
Dussehra 2023
Tuesday, October 24
Dussehra 2024
Saturday, October 12
Dussehra 2025
Thursday, October 2
Dussehra 2026
Tuesday, October 20
Dussehra 2027
Saturday, October 9
Dussehra 2028
Wednesday, September 27
Dussehra 2029
Tuesday, October 16
Dussehra 2030
Sunday, October 6
Dusshera 2031
Saturday, October 25
Dusshera 2032
Thursday, October 14
Dusshera 2033
Tuesday, October 4
Dusshera 2034
Sunday, October 24
Dusshera 2035
Thursday, October 11
Dussehra is celebrated with diverse customs and cultural activities across India's regions but with a common zest, victory of good over evil. Some of the common traditions include huge processions, Ravana Dahan, Ramleela, and Kanya Pujan. Also, in many parts of the country, people celebrate Dusshera with the worship of weapons(shastra pujan) and charity.
You can make the most of this opportunity for self-reflection. It is a chance to get rid of all the negativity around you and pave the way for a better future. Happy Dusshera!