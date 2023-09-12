Dusshera 2023 Date: When is Vijayadashami? All You Need To Know About The Best Time, Muhurat & More

Dusshera 2023 Date: Dusshera, popularly known as Vijaydashami is a Hindu festival celebrated in different parts of India. This festival originated from the epic Ramayana and is observed on the day Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana. It is celebrated with different names, Dusshera, Vijaydashmi, Durga Puja, Dashain and more in the world, but with the common connotation, victory of good over evil.

This article will clear your confusion around the correct date of the Dusshera celebration in 2023.

When is Dusshera in 2023?

Dusshera or Vijayadashmi is a major Hindu festival celebrated every year at the end of Navaratri. It is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar. The festival typically falls in the Gregorian calendar months of September and October. In 2023, the celebration of good over evil will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 24.

Dusshera Date & Muhurat

The table below will help you with dates, times and best muhurat to perform all the rituals and traditions on the occasion of Dusshera in India.

Event Date & Time Dusshera/Vijayadashami October 24, 2023 Vijay Muhurat 01:58 PM to 02:43 PM Dashami Tithi Begins 05:44 PM on Oct 23, 2023 Dashami Tithi Ends 03:14 PM on Oct 24, 2023

Source: DrikPanchang

9 Days of Navratri in 2023

The triumph of Dussehra marks the end of the 9 days of Navratri celebration and the beginning of Diwali. Diwali in 2023 will be observed on November 12. The table below will help you with details about the 9 days of Navratri in 2023.

Event Date & Time Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja October 15, 2023 Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja October 16, 2023 Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja October 17, 2023 Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi October 18, 2023 Upang Lalita Vrat, Skandamata Puja October 19, 2023 Saraswati Avahan, Katyayani Puja October 20, 2023 Saraswati Puja, Kalaratri Puja October 21, 2023 Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja Sandhi Puja October 22, 2023 Maha Navami, Ayudha Puja Navami Homa October 23, 2023 Navratri Parana, Durga Visarjan Vijayadashami October 24, 2023

Source: DrikPanchang

What is the significance of Dusshera in India?

The cultural and religious significance behind the celebration of Dusshera varies throughout the Indian subcontinent. For instance, Vijayadashami signifies the conclusion of Durga Puja in the southern, eastern, northeastern, and certain northern areas of India. The day marks the goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo monster Mahishasura to restore and safeguard dharma. Whereas, in the northern, central, and western states of the country, this festival marks Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana. In Mahabharata, the day also celebrates the victory of Arjuna, a Pandava warrior, over the Kauravas in the Mahabharata.

Dussehra dates from 2023 to 2035

Dussehra Year Date Dussehra 2023 Tuesday, October 24 Dussehra 2024 Saturday, October 12 Dussehra 2025 Thursday, October 2 Dussehra 2026 Tuesday, October 20 Dussehra 2027 Saturday, October 9 Dussehra 2028 Wednesday, September 27 Dussehra 2029 Tuesday, October 16 Dussehra 2030 Sunday, October 6 Dusshera 2031 Saturday, October 25 Dusshera 2032 Thursday, October 14 Dusshera 2033 Tuesday, October 4 Dusshera 2034 Sunday, October 24 Dusshera 2035 Thursday, October 11

Dussehra is celebrated with diverse customs and cultural activities across India's regions but with a common zest, victory of good over evil. Some of the common traditions include huge processions, Ravana Dahan, Ramleela, and Kanya Pujan. Also, in many parts of the country, people celebrate Dusshera with the worship of weapons(shastra pujan) and charity.

You can make the most of this opportunity for self-reflection. It is a chance to get rid of all the negativity around you and pave the way for a better future. Happy Dusshera!

