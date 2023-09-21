International Day of Peace 2023: Theme and Check the UN Chief Message for this Day

The International Day of Peace is celebrated annually on September 21st. It is a day to promote peace around the world and to raise awareness of the importance of peace for all people.

On the International Day of Peace, people around the world hold events and activities to promote peace and non-violence.

These events can include peace marches, concerts, educational programs, and religious services. The International Day of Peace is also an opportunity to raise awareness of specific peace issues, such as conflict resolution, human rights, and disarmament.

The International Day of Peace is an important reminder that peace is not simply the absence of conflict, but a positive state of well-being and prosperity. It is a day to celebrate the progress that has been made in promoting peace around the world and to recommit ourselves to working for a more peaceful future.

What Is the History of the International Day of Peace?

The International Day of Peace was first established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1981. The General Assembly called for the day to be devoted to "commemorating and strengthening the ideals of peace both within and among all nations and peoples."

In 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the International Day of Peace as a period of non-violence and cease-fire. The General Assembly also called on all member states to implement a ceasefire on the International Day of Peace and to encourage individuals and organizations to support peace initiatives.

The International Day of Peace is celebrated by people all over the world. In many countries, schools, businesses, and organisations hold special events to promote peace and non-violence. Some common activities include peace walks, concerts, and educational programs.

What Is the Significance of the International Day of Peace?

The International Day of Peace is significant because it is a day to focus on the importance of peace and non-violence.

It is a day to remember the victims of war and violence and to recommit ourselves to working for a more peaceful world.

The International Day of Peace is also significant because it is a day to celebrate the progress that has been made in promoting peace and non-violence.

In recent decades, there has been a significant decline in the number of armed conflicts worldwide. However, there is still much work to be done to achieve lasting peace.

What Is the Theme of the International Day of Peace?

The theme for the 2023 International Day of Peace is Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the #GlobalGoals. This theme highlights the interconnectedness of peace and sustainable development. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a set of 17 goals that aim to create a more peaceful, just, and sustainable world for all.

The SDGs can be achieved only through collective action. On the International Day of Peace, we are called to take action to promote peace and sustainable development in our communities and around the world.

Here are some ways you can take action for peace on the International Day of Peace:

Learn about the Sustainable Development Goals. The SDGs are a roadmap for peace and sustainable development. By learning about the SDGs, you can better understand the challenges we face and the ways we can work together to create a better future for all.

Educate others about the SDGs. Share what you know about the SDGs with your friends, family, and community. The more people who are aware of the SDGs, the more likely we are to achieve them.

Get involved in your community. There are many ways to get involved in your community and promote peace and sustainable development. You can volunteer your time to a local organisation, start your own initiative, or simply talk to your neighbours about the importance of peace and sustainability.

Advocate for peace and sustainable development. Use your voice to advocate for peace and sustainable development at the local, national, and global levels. Contact your elected officials and let them know that you care about these issues.

UN Chief’s Message for International Day of Peace

UN Chief Antonio Guterres focuses on the crisis of people and the planet. He recognises peace as a call to action.

Here is what his speech says: “As we mark this International Day of Peace, people and our planet are in crisis. Conflicts driving record numbers of people from their homes. Deadly fires, raging floods and soaring temperatures.”

“Poverty, inequalities and injustices. Mistrust, division and prejudice. This year’s theme reminds us that peace is not automatic. Peace is the result of action.

Action to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals and ensure that no one is left behind.”

“Action to end the war on our planet and its natural gifts. Action to uphold and protect the human rights and dignity of every person — especially as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

“Action to use the timeless tools of diplomacy, dialogue and collaboration to defuse tensions and end conflict. And action for those millions of people living through the horrors of war.

Peace is not only a noble vision for humanity. Peace is a call to action. Let us commit to build, drive and sustain peace for all.”

