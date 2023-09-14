Hindi Diwas 2023: What Percentage of People Can Speak Hindi in India? Check Here

Hindi is a language rich in history and culture. It is spoken by over 500 million people worldwide, making it the fourth most spoken language in the world.

However, in recent years, the use of Hindi has declined in some parts of India. This is due to a number of factors, including the increasing popularity of English and other regional languages.

Hindi Diwas, or Hindi Day, is a day to celebrate the Hindi language and to raise awareness of its importance.

It is also a day to promote the use of Hindi and to encourage people to speak and write the language more often.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14, which is the day in 1949 that Hindi was adopted as one of the official languages of India.

The day is celebrated in schools, colleges, and other educational institutions across India. There are also cultural events and competitions held to promote the use of Hindi.

Hindi Diwas is not only a celebration of the Hindi language, but also a recognition of India's linguistic diversity and unity.

It serves as a reminder of the historical and cultural importance of Hindi in the Indian context, underlining its role as a unifying force in a nation with numerous languages and dialects.

What Percentage of People Can Speak Hindi in India?

According to the 2011 census, 43.63% of the people in India can speak Hindi. However, this number varies from state to state.

In the Hindi-speaking states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, the percentage of people who can speak Hindi is much higher. In Uttar Pradesh, for example, 97.4% of the people can speak Hindi.

Source: Twitter/ Stats Of India

The map above shows the percentage of people in each Indian state who speak Hindi as their first, second, or third language.

The states with the highest percentage of Hindi speakers are located in northern and central India, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, where over 96% of the population speaks Hindi.

The southern and northeastern states, apart from Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, have a low percentage of Hindi speakers.

It is important to note that the data only includes people who can speak Hindi as a first or second language. There are many people in India who can speak Hindi as a third or fourth language.

In conclusion, Hindi is a beautiful and rich language with a long and complex history. It is a language that is spoken by people from all walks of life and from all parts of India. The awareness about the language is necessary for everyone.